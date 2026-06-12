Friends of the Cohasset Library Merchandise

About this shop
Our Book Lover hat is the perfect accessory for library visits, beach reads, bookstore browsing, and everyday adventures.
Comfortable, classic, and made for anyone who believes life is better with a good book, this hat lets you wear your love of reading wherever you go.
Every purchase supports the Friends of the Cohasset Library and helps fund library programs, resources, and community events.
The perfect companion for library visits, bookstore adventures, beach reads, and everyday errands!
Made from durable mid-weight cotton canvas, our Books & Chill tote features bright blue contrast handles that are long enough to comfortably fit over your shoulder, even when you've filled it with your latest library haul.
Stylish, sturdy, and designed for book lovers, it's ready to carry everything from bestsellers to beach towels.
Every purchase supports the Friends of the Cohasset Library and helps fund library programs, resources, and community events.
Our Beach. Books. Repeat. car magnet is a fun way to show your love of reading wherever the road takes you, from school pickup to the beach parking lot! Stick it on your car and help spread the word about supporting the Friends of the Cohasset Library.
Every purchase helps fund library programs, resources, and community events.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!