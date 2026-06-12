Friends Of The Cohasset Library Inc

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Friends Of The Cohasset Library Inc

About this shop

Friends of the Cohasset Library Merchandise

Book Lover Hat item
Book Lover Hat
$30

Our Book Lover hat is the perfect accessory for library visits, beach reads, bookstore browsing, and everyday adventures.


Comfortable, classic, and made for anyone who believes life is better with a good book, this hat lets you wear your love of reading wherever you go.


Every purchase supports the Friends of the Cohasset Library and helps fund library programs, resources, and community events.

  • 100% bio-washed chino twill
  • Unstructured
  • Low-profile
  • Pre-curved visor
  • Adjustable self-fabric tri-glide buckle closure (antique brass)
  • 6-panel hat
  • Tear away label
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Books & Chill Tote Bag item
Books & Chill Tote Bag
$15

The perfect companion for library visits, bookstore adventures, beach reads, and everyday errands!


Made from durable mid-weight cotton canvas, our Books & Chill tote features bright blue contrast handles that are long enough to comfortably fit over your shoulder, even when you've filled it with your latest library haul.


Stylish, sturdy, and designed for book lovers, it's ready to carry everything from bestsellers to beach towels.


Every purchase supports the Friends of the Cohasset Library and helps fund library programs, resources, and community events.

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Beach. Books. Repeat. Car Magnet item
Beach. Books. Repeat. Car Magnet
$5

Our Beach. Books. Repeat. car magnet is a fun way to show your love of reading wherever the road takes you, from school pickup to the beach parking lot! Stick it on your car and help spread the word about supporting the Friends of the Cohasset Library.


Every purchase helps fund library programs, resources, and community events.

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Add a donation for Friends Of The Cohasset Library Inc

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!