Friends Of The Community Upstate's Memberships

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
A simple way to support the mission of Friends of the Community Upstate. Your membership helps us continue serving our community through outreach, support programs, and initiatives that bring people together.
Benefits
Renews monthly
A simple way to support the mission of Friends of the Community Upstate. Your membership helps us continue serving our community through outreach, support programs, and initiatives that bring people together.
Benefits
Renews monthly
Benefits
Renews monthly
Benefits
No expiration
Benefits
Renews monthly
Benefits
Valid until May 19, 2027
For those committed to making a lasting impact.
Community Builders help sustain outreach programs, expand resources, and strengthen opportunities for individuals and families across the Upstate.
Benefits:
Name listed on event signage at community events
Valid until May 19, 2027
Benefits:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!