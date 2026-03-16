Friends Of The Community Upstate

Offered by

Friends Of The Community Upstate

About the memberships

Friends Of The Community Upstate's Memberships

🌟 Neighbor Supporter — $1/month
$1

Renews monthly

A simple way to support the mission of Friends of the Community Upstate. Your membership helps us continue serving our community through outreach, support programs, and initiatives that bring people together.

Benefits

  • Digital Friends of the Community Upstate Member Badge
  • Name listed on the supporter page of our website (can stay anonymous)
  • Member updates on community programs and events
🌱 Community Friend — $5/month
$5

Renews monthly

A simple way to support the mission of Friends of the Community Upstate. Your membership helps us continue serving our community through outreach, support programs, and initiatives that bring people together.

Benefits

  • Digital Friends of the Community Upstate Member Badge
  • Name listed on the supporter page of our website (can stay anonymous)
  • Member updates on community programs and events
❤️ Full Heart Member— $10/month
$10

Renews monthly

Benefits

  • All Community Friend benefits
  • Friends of the Community sticker or magnet
  • Invitation to the annual community appreciation gathering
🍽️ Full Plate Partner— $15/month
$15

Renews monthly

Benefits

  • All previous benefits
  • Friends of the Community Upstate T-shirt
  • Recognition in the annual impact report or newsletter


🏡 Community Builder— $20/month
$20

No expiration

Benefits

  • All previous benefits
  • Name listed on event signage at community events
Full Heart, Full Plate— $25/month
$25

Renews monthly

Benefits

  • All previous benefits
  • Name listed on event signage at community events
🏡 Community Builder — $250/year
$250

Valid until May 19, 2027

For those committed to making a lasting impact.
Community Builders help sustain outreach programs, expand resources, and strengthen opportunities for individuals and families across the Upstate.

Benefits:

Name listed on event signage at community events

🤝 Local Champion — $500/year
$500

Valid until May 19, 2027

Benefits:

  • Business logo or name highlighted on website and event banners
  • Public recognition on social media
  • Invitation to annual leadership/community roundtable


Add a donation for Friends Of The Community Upstate

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