Friends of the Dedham Council on Aging, Inc.

Offered by

Friends of the Dedham Council on Aging, Inc.

About the memberships

Friends of the Dedham Council on Aging, Inc. Membership 2026

Membership dues
$15

Renews yearly on: January 2

Dues in our organization is annual from January 1 through December 31 each fiscal year regardless of when you joined. We thank you for being a member of our organization.


Our dues increased in 2026 for the first time since our inception in 1986 to help defray our essential operating expenses.

If you are paying by a method other than online, please ignore this form.

Add a donation for Friends of the Dedham Council on Aging, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!