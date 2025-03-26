A Night at the Library

Title: Abstract Geometric Designs (Set of Two)

Artist: Laurie Dryer

Medium: Colored Marker on Paper

Dimensions: 12" x 12" (framed in black plastic frame) and 7.25" x 8.25" (on paperboard)

Estimated Value: $25





This vibrant set of two abstract works by Laurie Dryer features bold geometric patterns brought to life in rich, colorful marker designs. Playful and eye-catching, they bring a burst of energy and creativity to any space.