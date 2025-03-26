A Night at the Library

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Title: Postenkill Creek, New Wagner's Farm
Artist: Deborah Bayly
Medium: Oil on Canvas
Dimensions: 18" x 24"
Frame: Black with Brushed Metal
Estimated Value: $1,400
Postenkill Creek, New Wagner's Farm by Deborah Bayly is an oil on canvas depicting a creek winding through the trees. Framed in black with brushed metal, this landscape highlights the natural beauty and quiet movement of water in a wooded setting.
Starting bid
Title: Horse Assemblage
Artist: Mary Francis Millet
Medium: Mixed Media (Found Metal on Linen)
Dimensions: 10.5" x 10.5"
Frame: Ornate wood corners, mismatched design
Estimated Value: $150
This modern mixed media artwork by Mary Francis Millet features a horse sculpted from found metal pieces, set against cream-colored aged linen. The frame, crafted from mismatched ornate wood corners, adds character and complements the inventive design. A striking piece that blends rustic materials with contemporary creativity.
Starting bid
Title: Rise in Your Light
Artist: Tracy Loring
Medium: Acrylic Ink on Cradled Panel
Dimensions: 9" x 12"
Estimated Value: $275
Rise in Your Light by Tracy Loring features pink and red flowers against a dreamy blue background. Painted with acrylic ink on a cradled panel, this vibrant piece captures movement and luminosity, creating a captivating and uplifting floral composition.
Starting bid
Title: Old Best Road
Artist: Virginia Scholz
Medium: Oil on Canvas
Dimensions: 21.5" x 17.5"
Frame: Wood
Estimated Value: $200
Old Best Road by Virginia Scholz depicts a serene landscape with a grassy field and distant mountains under a cloudy sky. Framed in wood, this oil painting captures the quiet beauty and expansive feel of the natural scene.
Starting bid
Title: Eastern Bluebird in Flight
Artist: Kevin Kuhne
Medium: Watercolor
Dimensions: 8" x 11" (artwork), matted and framed to 11" x 14"
Frame: Wood
Estimated Value: $120
This original watercolor by Kevin Kuhne captures the graceful motion of an Eastern Bluebird in flight. Framed in wood with a clean matte, the piece blends delicacy of detail with the lightness and energy of the bird’s movement.
Starting bid
Title: Bolton Landing View of Lake George
Artist: Barbara O'Brien
Medium: Oil on Canvas
Dimensions: 13" x 13"
Frame: Gold Wood
Estimated Value: $170
Bolton Landing View of Lake George by Barbara O'Brien portrays a tranquil lake scene with mountains in the background. Painted in oil on canvas and framed in gold wood, the piece highlights the natural beauty of this Adirondack landscape.
Starting bid
Title: Adirondack Splendor
Artist: Carolyn Komsky-O'Donnell
Medium: Oil on Canvas
Dimensions: 14" x 17" (framed)
Frame: Distressed wood
Estimated Value: $140
Adirondack Splendor is a vibrant landscape by Carolyn Komsky-O'Donnell, capturing the natural beauty and rich colors of the Adirondacks. Painted in oil and framed in rustic distressed wood, this piece radiates warmth and scenic charm.
Starting bid
Title: Barn on Corellis Lane
Artist: Robert W. Bode
Medium: Oil on Canvas
Dimensions: 16" x 20" (framed)
Estimated Value: $350
A timeless oil painting by Robert W. Bode featuring a red barn nestled in a quiet countryside setting. Rich in color and texture, Barn on Corellis Lane captures the charm of rural life with warmth and detail.
Starting bid
Title: A Peek at Monet’s Garden
Artist: Carolyn Komsky-O'Donnell
Medium: Oil on Wrapped Canvas
Dimensions: 18" x 14"
Estimated Value: $180
A Peek at Monet’s Garden offers a serene glimpse of a stream lined with wildflowers, evoking the gentle beauty of the French countryside. Painted in oil by Carolyn Komsky-O'Donnell, this wrapped canvas piece brings an impressionistic charm to any space.
Starting bid
Title: Rainbow Eucalyptus
Artist: Margo Singer
Medium: Photograph
Size: 19" x 15"
Estimated Value: $150
This tree was captured on the famous “Road to Hana” on the island on Maui. The artist was captivated by the juxtaposition of the colorful tree bark with the contrasting dark tree roots
Starting bid
Title: Wee Little Fairies
Artist: Marianne Craw
Medium: Acrylic Painting
Dimensions: 13" x 17" (framed)
Frame: Black Wood
Estimated Value: $100
Wee Little Fairies by Marianne Craw depicts whimsical fairies dancing on a wishing dandelion. Framed in black wood, this charming acrylic painting brings a touch of magic and imagination to any space.
Starting bid
Title: Lake Placid at Rest
Artist: Alyce Ashe
Medium: Watercolor
Dimensions: 14.75" x 14.75" (framed)
Frame: Cherry wood with white matte and glass
Estimated Value: $275
Lake Placid at Rest by Alyce Ashe captures the quiet beauty of the Adirondacks in watercolor. Soft tones and delicate brushwork reflect the stillness of water and landscape, enhanced by a cherry wood frame and crisp white matte for a timeless presentation.
Starting bid
Title: Trail of the Inca's
Artist: Lee York
Medium: Pastels
Dimensions: 19" x 17"
Frame: Wood
Estimated Value: $125
Trail of the Inca's by Lee York depicts Incan pyramids rising from a grassy plain, rendered in rich pastel tones. Framed in wood, this piece captures the historic grandeur and serene landscape of the Andes.
Starting bid
Title: Portofino Vista
Artist: R. Schaar
Medium: Limited Edition Serigraph
Dimensions: 27" x 39" (framed)
Framing: Silver Frame
Estimated Value: $300
This limited edition serigraph by Californian artist R. Schaar captures the scenic beauty of Portofino, Italy. Signed and numbered by the artist, the piece includes a Certificate of Authenticity and is ready to display in its elegant frame.
Starting bid
Title: Peaceful Path
Artist: Marianne Craw
Medium: Acrylic Paint
Dimensions: 17" x 13" (framed)
Frame: Black Wood
Estimated Value: $100
Peaceful Path by Marianne Craw depicts a serene forest scene in full autumn color, with a winding path inviting viewers into the vibrant fall foliage. Framed in black wood, this acrylic painting brings warmth and tranquility to any space.
Starting bid
Title: A Splash of Autumn
Artist: Marianne Craw
Medium: Acrylic Painting
Dimensions: 13" x 17" (framed)
Frame: Black Wood
Estimated Value: $100
A Splash of Autumn by Marianne Craw depicts a serene waterfall and stream flowing through a vibrant fall landscape. Framed in black wood, this acrylic painting captures the colors and tranquility of the autumn season.
Starting bid
Title: Poppies (Georgia O’Keeffe Style)
Artist: Joan Muir
Medium: Acrylic on Canvas, Mounted on Glass
Dimensions: 19.75" x 8.25"
Frame: Black Metal
Estimated Value: $50
This striking piece by Joan Muir captures the essence of Georgia O’Keeffe’s iconic style, featuring two bold red poppies in full bloom. The vivid acrylics, paired with the unique glass mounting and sleek black metal frame, create a dramatic floral statement.
Starting bid
Title: Caged Bird
Artist: Lisa D'Adamo-Weinstein
Medium: Canvas-Wrapped Print
Estimated Value: $250
Caged Bird features a striking image of a white peacock, originally painted by Lisa D’Adamo-Weinstein and beautifully reproduced on a canvas-wrapped print. Elegant and ethereal, this piece brings a sense of quiet strength and grace to any space.
Starting bid
Title: September When It Comes
Artist: G.C. Haymes
Medium: Digital Photogram
Dimensions: 17.25" x 21.25" (framed)
Frame: Natural wood tone with white matte and glass
Estimated Value: $300
September When It Comes is a digital photogram by G.C. Haymes, created by arranging vine leaves and stems directly on a digital scanner. The result is a richly detailed and contemplative image that captures the quiet transition of seasons. Framed in natural wood with a clean white matte.
Starting bid
Title: North Branch of Mordener Creek
Artist: Barbara O'Brien
Medium: Oil on Canvas
Dimensions: 15" x 16.75"
Frame: Silver Wood
Estimated Value: $200
North Branch of Mordener Creek by Barbara O'Brien captures a quiet winter scene of a creek, rendered in oil on canvas. The silver wood frame complements the cool tones of the landscape, evoking the stillness and beauty of the season.
Starting bid
Title: Rat Catcher
Artist: Carolyn Komsky-O'Donnell
Medium: Photograph
Dimensions: 15" x 14" (framed)
Frame: Metal
Estimated Value: $140
Rat Catcher is a charming photographic glimpse into a bygone era, capturing Victorian gentlemen in top hats during the holiday season. Framed in rustic distressed wood, this piece by Carolyn Komsky-O'Donnell blends nostalgia with festive flair.
Starting bid
Title: Celebration
Artist: Sue Le Gere
Medium: Mixed Media on Wood
Dimensions: 10" x 10"
Estimated Value: $100
Celebration is a lively mixed media artwork by Sue Le Gere, featuring a vase brimming with flowers. Created on wood, this piece combines texture, color, and joyful energy—perfect for bringing a cheerful accent to any space.
Starting bid
Title: Red Vase
Artist: Sue Le Gere
Medium: Mixed Media
Dimensions: 4" x 6" (framed)
Frame: Black wood
Estimated Value: $45
Red Vase is a charming mixed media piece by Sue Le Gere, featuring a bold red vase filled with rich purple flowers. Framed in sleek black wood, this small artwork brings a vibrant pop of color and warmth to any space.
Starting bid
Title: Butterfly
Artist: Lynda Schoonbeek
Medium: Pastel
Dimensions: 5" x 7" (framed)
Frame: Black with glass
Estimated Value: $45
A soft, graceful pastel of a butterfly by Lynda Schoonbeek. Compact in size, this framed piece adds a touch of nature’s beauty to any space.
Starting bid
Title: Birds in Flight Set
Artist: Diane Campion
Medium: Print of Original Watercolor
Dimensions: 17" x 23"
Frame: Black Wood with Glass
Estimated Value: $300
This 2 piece set of prints of an original watercolor by Diane Campion features five birds in flight, arranged in a striking “totem” style composition. One set features birds of NYS and the other features birds of Florida. The black wood frame with glass gives the piece a clean, modern finish that highlights the delicate imagery.
Starting bid
Title: Abstract Geometric Designs (Set of Two)
Artist: Laurie Dryer
Medium: Colored Marker on Paper
Dimensions: 12" x 12" (framed in black plastic frame) and 7.25" x 8.25" (on paperboard)
Estimated Value: $25
This vibrant set of two abstract works by Laurie Dryer features bold geometric patterns brought to life in rich, colorful marker designs. Playful and eye-catching, they bring a burst of energy and creativity to any space.
Starting bid
Title: Here, There and Everywhere
Artist: Holly Huzar
Medium: Mixed Media on Canvas Matte Board
Dimensions: 14" x 18"
Estimated Value: $80
Here, There and Everywhere is a mesmerizing mixed media piece by Holly Hazur, featuring a cosmic view of Earth surrounded by swirling colors against a deep black backdrop. This artwork captures the wonder of our planet’s place in the vast universe, inviting contemplation and awe.
Starting bid
Title: The Night of the Winds that Smell of Smoke
Artist: Sara Ayers
Medium: Photochemistry Painting
Dimensions: 5" x 5" (framed) | Image size: 1" square
Frame: Black metal with black matting and glass
Estimated Value: $75
A moody black-and-white landscape by Sara Ayers, rendered using photochemistry painting. The small, 1-inch square image draws you in with its quiet intensity. Framed in black metal with deep matting for dramatic focus.
Starting bid
Title: A Dreamer
Artist: Eve Halloran
Medium: Mixed Media (Acrylic and Paper on Canvas)
Dimensions: 5.5" x 5.5"
Frame: Wood
Estimated Value: $140
This mixed media piece by Eve Halloran depicts a woman reading a book outdoors, with mountains visible in the distance. Framed in wood, the work combines acrylic paint and paper elements to create texture and depth in a serene, contemplative scene.
Starting bid
Title: Bleeding Hearts
Medium: Watercolor
Artist: Lynn Huntington
Dimensions: 12.24" x 14" (framed)
Framing: Off-white matte, black metal frame with glass
Estimated Value: $200
Delicate, dreamy, and rich in emotional texture, Bleeding Hearts is a watercolor work inspired by the soft romanticism of the Primavera style. The black metal frame and off-white matte offer a modern contrast, allowing the piece to blend effortlessly into both classic and contemporary settings. A timeless addition for collectors who appreciate beauty with depth.
Starting bid
Title: Floral Butterfly Wall Hanging
Artist: Nancy Schlegel
Medium: Hand-appliqued and hand-quilted textile
Dimensions: 16.25" x 16.5"
Estimated Value: $45
This one-of-a-kind quilted wall hanging features a floral design with a butterfly centerpiece. Hand-appliqued and hand-quilted by artist Nancy Schlegel, it’s ready to hang and adds a cozy, handcrafted charm to any space.
Starting bid
Title: Cold Landing
Artist: Gary Masline
Medium: Oil on Canvas
Dimensions: 9" x 12" (framed)
Frame: Wood
Estimated Value: $300
Cold Landing captures a quiet, dramatic moment as an airplane descends onto a snow-covered, furrowed field. Painted in oil by Gary Masline, this piece combines realism with mood and movement in a compact, framed format.
Starting bid
Title: Red Rock Overlook
Artist: Gary Masline
Medium: Oil on Canvas
Dimensions: 8" x 6" (framed)
Frame: Wood
Estimated Value: $200
A vibrant southwestern landscape by Gary Masline, Red Rock Overlook captures the rich tones and textures of merging red rock formations. This small-format oil painting brings warmth and depth to any space.
Starting bid
Title: A Sunset Against the Trees
Artist: Bree Wu
Medium: Acrylic on Canvas
Dimensions: 11" x 14"
Estimated Value: $100
This warm landscape by student artist Bree Wu captures the glow of a golden sunset shining through a line of trees. A serene and radiant piece that highlights the beauty of nature.
Starting bid
Title: Silhouette of a Tree
Artist: Bree Wu
Medium: Acrylic on Canvas
Dimensions: 9" x 12"
Estimated Value: $100
This striking painting by student artist Bree Wu features the bold silhouette of a tree set against a fiery yellow sky. The vivid contrast creates a dramatic and captivating scene.
Starting bid
Title: A Fox in the Grass
Artist: Bree Wu
Medium: Acrylic on Canvas
Dimensions: 11" x 14"
Estimated Value: $100
This charming painting by student artist Bree Wu captures the quiet beauty of a fox nestled in the grass. With cool tones and lively brushwork, the piece brings a touch of nature’s magic into any space.
Starting bid
Title: Polar Express
Artist: Ty Baron
Medium: High-Resolution Print of Original Watercolor
Dimensions: 20" x 26" (framed)
Frame: Blue Wood
Estimated Value: $100
This student artwork by Ty Baron is a high-resolution print of an original watercolor depicting a train climbing a mountain on a stark winter night beneath a full moon. Framed in blue wood, the piece captures the drama and magic of a winter journey.
Starting bid
Title: 21 Savage Album Cover Rendering
Artist: Ty Baron
Medium: High-Resolution Print of Original Rendering
Frame: Weathered Gray with Glass
Estimated Value: $50
This student artwork by Ty Baron captures the 21 Savage album cover in a detailed, high-resolution print. The weathered gray frame with glass enhances the modern edge of the piece, making it a bold and expressive tribute to contemporary music culture.
Starting bid
Title: Iron Man with Tony Stark
Artist: Ty Baron
Medium: High-Resolution Print of Original Acrylic Mixed Media
Dimensions: 20" x 26" (framed)
Frame: Black Wood
Estimated Value: $100
This student artwork by Ty Baron is a high-resolution print of an original acrylic mixed media piece, featuring Iron Man alongside Tony Stark. Framed in black wood, the vibrant imagery captures the energy and heroism of these iconic characters.
Starting bid
Title: Busy Bee
Artist: Clare Sandstrom Blatz
Medium: Handmade Quilt
Dimensions: 56" x 46"
Estimated Value: $100
Busy Bee is a bright and beautiful handmade quilt by Clare Sandstrom Blatz. One side features quilted flowers in playful patterns, while the reverse is a sunny solid yellow. Cozy and colorful, it’s perfect for a child’s room or a cheerful accent anywhere in the home.
Starting bid
Title: Children’s Reversible Quilt – Dinosaur & Patchwork
Artist: Clare Sandstrom Blatz
Medium: Handmade Quilt
Dimensions: 51" x 76"
Estimated Value: $100
This colorful handmade children’s quilt by Clare Sandstrom Blatz features a vibrant patchwork pattern on one side and a fun dinosaur print on the other. Soft, cheerful, and generously sized, it’s perfect for snuggling, storytelling, or adding a splash of personality to any kid’s room.
Starting bid
Title: Hand-Knit Afghan
Artist: Cara Borelli
Medium: Hand-Knitted Fiber Art
Dimensions: 57" x 57"
Estimated Value: $100
This super-soft afghan by Cara Borelli is hand-knitted in a blend of baby blue, dark blue, and pink. Generously sized and beautifully crafted, it’s perfect for adding warmth, comfort, and color to any room.
Starting bid
Title: Hand-Sculpted Halloween Miniature Magnet
Artist: Dana Flanders
Medium: Hand-Sculpted and Hand-Painted Miniature
Dimensions: 1" x 1.5"
Estimated Value: $100
This one-of-a-kind miniature magnet by Dana Flanders is hand-sculpted and hand-painted with a playful Halloween theme. Perfect for a bookshelf, fridge, or display, it combines whimsy and craftsmanship in a tiny, unique collectible.
Starting bid
Title: Wooden 3D Layered Mountain Wall Art (Set of 3)
Artist: Derek Roberts
Medium: Wood
Dimensions: Varied (1 large and 2 smaller pieces)
Estimated Value: $100
This set of three wooden wall art pieces by Derek Roberts features layered 3D mountain scenes in varied wood tones. With one large and two smaller works, the set creates a cohesive natural display inspired by mountain landscapes.
Starting bid
Title: Azurite Matrix Stone Necklace
Artist: Alexander Easterling
Medium: Hand-Fabricated Sterling Silver Jewelry
Estimated Value: $700
This exquisite necklace by Alexander Easterling features an Azurite Matrix stone set in a hand-fabricated sterling silver setting. The centerpiece is accented with an AA-quality natural Swiss Blue Topaz, 8x8mm square step cut, adding brilliance and depth. The pendant hangs from an elegant 18" sterling silver wheat-style chain, creating a timeless and striking design.
Starting bid
Title: Set of 4 Handmade Leaf Plates
Artist: Pam Collins
Medium: Pottery
Color: Off-white
Dimensions: Approx. 12" x 7" each
Estimated Value: $40
This set of four handmade pottery plates by Pam Collins features an organic leaf shape and a soft off-white glaze. Perfect for serving or display, each plate is unique and brings a natural, artisan touch to any table.
Starting bid
Title: Peace & Hope Necklace
Artist: Gail Lindermann
Medium: Bead-Knitted Amulet Purse Necklace (with Sand Dollar)
Dimensions: 26"
Estimated Value: $40
Peace & Hope Necklace by Gail Lindermann is a handcrafted bead-knitted amulet purse necklace in black and silver tones, featuring a sand dollar. Functional and wearable, this unique piece combines artistry with meaningful symbolism.
Starting bid
Title: Bear Motif Pottery Bowl
Artist: Susan Nowogrodzki
Medium: Handmade Pottery
Estimated Value: $85
This handcrafted pottery bowl by Susan Nowogrodzki features a bear motif, artfully rendered in natural and blue tones. Both functional and decorative, it brings a rustic charm and a touch of wilderness to any table or display.
Starting bid
Title: Handmade Blue Wave Vase
Artist: A. Ditt
Medium: Handmade Pottery
Dimensions: 11.5" tall x 7" widest point
Estimated Value: $150
This handmade pottery vase by A. Ditt features a flared lip and a curving silhouette that is widest at the middle. Glazed in flowing blue wave patterns and signed on the bottom, it combines artistic craftsmanship with functional elegance.
Starting bid
Title: Heart-Shaped Bowl
Artist: Mallick
Medium: Handmade Pottery
Dimensions: 9" x 9" | 4.25" deep
Estimated Value: $85
This handmade pottery bowl by Mallick is crafted in the shape of a heart and glazed in soothing shades of blue. Both functional and decorative, it’s a unique piece that adds charm and artistry to any home.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!