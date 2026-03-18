Elmira Civil War Prison Camp's Dry Goods Store

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The book illustrates Elmira’s breadth of involvement in the entire period of the Civil War. Elmira was known for its infamous prison camp between 1864-1865. Elmira was also chosen by Lincoln as one of three mustering/training camps in 1861 at the beginning of the Civil War. 2nd Edition.
Price includes tax along with shipping and handling.
Commemorate a powerful piece of American history with this exclusive Elmira Civil War Prison Camp T‑shirt. It combines historic significance with everyday comfort. Perfect for history buffs and anyone who appreciates the legacy of Elmira’s role in the Civil War.
50/50 T-shirt with silk-screened logo.
Price includes tax along with shipping and handling.
Crafted for comfort and heritage-inspired style, this classic polo shirt features a finely embroidered logo representing the historic Elmira Civil War Prison Camp. Made from a soft, breathable cotton-blend fabric, it offers all-day wearability whether you're exploring historic sites or enjoying casual outings.
Available in men's or women's cut.
Price includes tax along with shipping and handling.
Crafted for comfort and heritage-inspired style, this classic polo shirt features a finely embroidered logo representing the historic Elmira Civil War Prison Camp. Made from a soft, breathable cotton-blend fabric, it offers all-day wearability whether you're exploring historic sites or enjoying casual outings.
Price includes tax along with shipping and handling.
Top off your look with this classic ball cap featuring a finely embroidered Elmira Civil War Prison Camp logo.
An adjustable back closure ensures a secure, customizable fit, making this one-size cap a versatile choice for most wearers. Perfect for history enthusiasts, collectors, or anyone seeking a subtle yet distinctive accessory.
Price includes tax along with shipping and handling.
Take history on the go with this sleek blue travel mug, accented with stainless steel trim and featuring the Elmira Civil War Prison Camp logo. Designed for both style and function, it offers durable construction and reliable insulation to help keep beverages hot or cold while you’re on the move. The secure, easy-to-use lid helps prevent spills, making it ideal for commuting, travel, or everyday use.
Price includes tax along with shipping and handling.
Carry a piece of history wherever you go with this stainless steel travel mug featuring the Elmira Civil War Prison Camp logo. The sleek stainless finish offers a clean, modern look, while the detailed logo adds a meaningful historical touch. Complete with a secure, spill-resistant lid, this travel mug is perfect for commuting, travel, or daily use.
Price includes tax along with shipping and handling.
Enjoy your favorite beverages with a touch of history using this classic white travel mug featuring the Elmira Civil War Prison Camp logo. It help keep drinks hot or cold while you’re on the go. Complete with a secure, spill-resistant lid, this travel mug is ideal for commuting, travel, or everyday use.
Price includes tax along with shipping and handling.
Crafted from authentic reclaimed wood, this keychain carries a piece of American history in the palm of your hand. Each piece is carefully shaped from timber salvaged from an historic Elmira Civil War Prison Camp structure. The smooth oval design offers a comfortable grip, while the engraved logo adds a refined, personalized touch. Own a small but powerful connection to the past.
Price includes tax along with shipping and handling.
Show your support with this classic oval bumper sticker honoring the Elmira Civil War Prison Camp. Designed for durability and outdoor display, it features bold, easy-to-read lettering that stands out on any vehicle, laptop, or smooth surface. With its clean oval shape and self-stick on, back it offers a simple yet impactful way to recognize and support an important piece of American history.
Price includes tax along with shipping and handling.
Wooden replica of “Building 1” – (4 1/2” X 6” X 3/4” thick). This building was located about 40 years ago, dismantled and then stored until it was re-erected in 2016 and put in place on site in 2017.
Compact in size yet rich in meaning, This replica serves as a thoughtful keepsake for history enthusiasts, collectors, and visitors wishing to remember this important landmark. A distinctive tribute to preservation and the enduring legacy of the site.
Price includes tax along with shipping and handling.
Wooden replica of Barracks # 3 - (6 ¼” X 3 3/8” X ¾” thick). Though this replica building was erected in 2017, Barracks # 3 was originally designed and constructed in 1861 to quarter 100 Union recruits.
The short blue jacket and colorful Zouave dress were two of the more distinctive uniforms worn by New York State volunteers.
A meaningful keepsake, it serves as a tangible connection to the lived experiences and history of the site.
Price includes tax along with shipping and handling.
Wooden replica of the Foster House – (8” X 3 1/2” X ¾” thick). Built in 1831, the house has deep ties to Elmira’s Civil War history. This piece honors its role as headquarters for Union officers overseeing the Elmira Prison Camp. Compact yet significant, it is a thoughtful keepsake for history enthusiasts, collectors, and those interested in preserving Elmira’s past.
Price includes tax along with shipping and handling.
This minimalist tote celebrates the preservation of the Elmira Civil War Prison Camp’s memory. Crafted from natural, undyed 100% cotton canvas with navy print, it offers a sustainable way to show your support for historical education and site preservation.
Price includes tax along with shipping and handling.
16" x 20"
Top photo –Taken between August 1864 and December 1864 from the vantage point of the observation tower, depicts the eastern edge of the Elmira Prison Camp
Bottom photo – roll call at Elmira Prison Camp circa January 1865-April 1865.
Shipped in sturdy mailing tube. Price includes tax along with shipping and handling.
16" X 20"
Map made by David Coffman (of the 7th Virginia Cavalry), while he was a prisoner of war at Elmira Military Prison.
Shipped in sturdy mailing tube. Price includes tax along with shipping and handling.
Pen made from prison camp wood and gunmetal. In velvet pouch, with certificate of origin.
Price includes tax along with shipping and handling.
Pen made from prison camp wood and brass. In velvet pouch, with certificate of origin.
Price includes tax along with shipping and handling.
Lucite with Nail (from original Elmira Civil War prison camp building) embedded, with certificate of origin, packaged in gray velvet bag.
Price includes tax along with shipping and handling.
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