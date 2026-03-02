Friends of the ESCC

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Supports essential field supplies, safety gear, and daily crew needs helping keep boots on the ground and conservation work moving forward.
Valid until April 22, 2027
Helps fund meals, PPE, and boots for each participant
Valid until April 22, 2027
Funds program supplies, trainings, Wilderness First Aid, and access scholarships, ensuring youth from underrepresented communities can participate in immersive wilderness and leadership experiences.
No expiration
Your one-time investment builds a legacy providing transformative wilderness experiences and workforce development opportunities, cultivating diverse conservation leaders, and expanding access to the outdoors for communities historically underrepresented in outdoor leadership.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!