Eastern Sierra Conservation Corps

Offered by

Eastern Sierra Conservation Corps

About the memberships

Friends of the ESCC

Trail Friend
$15

Renews monthly

Supports essential field supplies, safety gear, and daily crew needs helping keep boots on the ground and conservation work moving forward.

Trail Steward
$250

Valid until April 22, 2027

Helps fund meals, PPE, and boots for each participant

Trail Champion
$1,000

Valid until April 22, 2027

Funds program supplies, trainings, Wilderness First Aid, and access scholarships, ensuring youth from underrepresented communities can participate in immersive wilderness and leadership experiences.

Legacy Trail Blazer
$10,000

No expiration

Your one-time investment builds a legacy providing transformative wilderness experiences and workforce development opportunities, cultivating diverse conservation leaders, and expanding access to the outdoors for communities historically underrepresented in outdoor leadership.

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