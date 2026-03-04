Friends Of The Euclid Public Library Inc

Offered by

Friends Of The Euclid Public Library Inc

About the memberships

Membership

Individual Membership
$10

Valid until June 5, 2027

Membership covers 1 adult

Family Membership
$20

Valid until June 5, 2027

Membership covers up to 2 adults and 3 children under the age of 18

Special Friend
$25

Valid until June 5, 2027

Membership covers up to 2 adults and 3 children under the age of 18


Your added generosity helps us do even more.

Book Lover
$50

Valid until June 5, 2027

Membership covers up to 2 adults and 3 children under the age of 18


Your added generosity helps us do even more.

Book Conservator
$75

Valid until June 5, 2027

Membership covers up to 2 adults and 3 children under the age of 18


Your added generosity helps us do even more.

Book Connoisseur
$100

Valid until June 5, 2027

Membership covers up to 2 adults and 3 children under the age of 18


Your added generosity helps us do even more.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!