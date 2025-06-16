Texas Restaurant Foundation
Raise a Glass, Raise a Dream
2001 West 14th Street
House C
Bestie
$500
You always show up, and it shows. Our Besties go big for the cause with a generous gift that keeps on giving.
You always show up, and it shows. Our Besties go big for the cause with a generous gift that keeps on giving.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Sidekick
$250
You're more than a guest—you’re a co-conspirator in doing good. Enjoy everything included at the Friend level, plus a little extra love and recognition for stepping up in support.
You're more than a guest—you’re a co-conspirator in doing good. Enjoy everything included at the Friend level, plus a little extra love and recognition for stepping up in support.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Friend
$100
Come mix, mingle, and make a difference—all while enjoying delicious bites and drinks.
Come mix, mingle, and make a difference—all while enjoying delicious bites and drinks.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Dream Builder
$1,500
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout