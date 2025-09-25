Friends of Helen Hall Library Silent Auction

100 W Walker St, League City, TX 77573, USA
Make a school day unforgettable for your child (and up to two friends and an adult) with a priceless ride in a LCPD Swat Truck or Police Car. This unique experience lets a lucky student arrive at school in style, escorted by local law enforcement. This unique package also includes a Semi-Truck Toy with Police Car & Helicopter (value $15) and the beloved award-winning children’s book Officer Buckle & Gloria by Peggy Rathman (value $10). It’s the perfect blend of excitement, learning, and fun for any young adventurer.
Enjoy an energetic and fun-filled pickleball experience! This package includes one hour of court time at Chicken N Pickle (Webster), complete with rental of four paddles and balls, plus two delicious appetizers (value $90). To keep the game going, you’ll also receive a set of two pickleball paddles, four balls, and a convenient storage bag ($22). Perfect for both beginners and seasoned players, this package offers everything you need for a memorable day of friendly competition and tasty treats.
Ignite your child’s imagination with a private tour of one of League City’s six fire stations - an experience that’s truly priceless. This exciting package includes an extra-large Toy Fire Truck with a 33-inch ladder (value $57) and the delightful children’s book The Day I Had a Fire Truck by Ashley Wall and Vaughn Duck (value $19). It’s the perfect adventure for young fire truck enthusiasts, combining hands-on learning with fun keepsakes to remember the day.
Treat your child and their friends to a delightful baking adventure at home! This package includes a cake or cookie decorating session for up to 6 children, complete with all decorating supplies and delicious baked goods (value $125). The party lasts up to 2 hours and must be completed by December 31, 2026, with a minimum of 4 weeks’ advance notice. Recipients may also choose to apply the value toward a single cake order. Package includes six white children's aprons (value $12), plus a copy of The Smart Cookie by Cassandra Morris and a plushie. A sweet and memorable way to celebrate a birthday!
Donated by:
baked: treats that delight by Amanda Hokanson
Delight young animal lovers with a priceless interactive veterinary adventure! Children are invited to bring their favorite stuffed animal and learn how to listen to a heartbeat, apply bandages, and perform pretend surgery—making this experience both educational and fun!
The package includes a 30-inch Bernese Mountain Dog stuffed animal (value $30), a Bearington Lil Tabby Stuffed Cat (value $25), National Geographic's Everything Dogs (value $13), and So You Want to be a Veterinarian: Exploring the World of Veterinarian Medicine by Susan Barker (value $13). It’s the perfect way to inspire future veterinarians and create lasting memories.
Unwind and rejuvenate with a one-hour private yoga session for up to six teens and/or adults (value $600). This experience is perfect for friends or family seeking relaxation and wellness. Each participant is encouraged to bring a yoga mat or blanket for comfort. Valid through December 31, 2026.
The package also includes a stylish Foldie travel tote (value $80), a LARQ Water Bottle PurVis with Essential Bottle Filter (value $50), and a Puramic ceramic lined-insulated travel mug (value $30)—thoughtful accessories to support your wellness journey.
Step into a world of miniature wonder! This one-of-a-kind package features a custom-made, fully furnished dollhouse curated by the staff of Helen Hall Library-a truly priceless centerpiece for collectors and dreamers alike. Each item is thoughtfully selected to inspire imagination and celebrate the artistry of dollhouses, making this collection a magical addition to any home or a perfect gift for enthusiasts of all ages.
The dollhouse is a seven-room Victorian home with contemporary, vintage, custom, and handmade features - all decked out for the holiday season!
Features include: a stamped copper tin kitchen ceiling with tiled backsplash and butcherblock island; a traditional dining room with farmhouse touches; a mid-century-inspired living room; a contemporary master and ensuite bath; a children's room and play area including vintage toys; a library with photos documenting Helen Hall Library history; two rooftop gardens; two covered porches with outdoor furnishings; and crown molding and a combination of wood, tiled, and parquet flooring.
Complementing the dollhouse are three enchanting books:
Discover the rich heritage of Galveston County and surrounding area with this exclusive package. Enjoy a priceless behind-the-scenes tour for up to 10 people at the Galveston County Museum, available by appointment on Tuesday or Thursday. While at the Museum, dive deeper into local history with a complimentary pass to the Padlock Mystery Game, where you’ll uncover fascinating stories while solving puzzles for a prize.
The package also includes two captivating books by local author Mark Lardas: Vanished Houston Landmarks (value $24) and Images of Aviation – Ellington Field (value $22), offering unique insights into the region’s past and its aviation legacy. Perfect for history enthusiasts and curious explorers alike.
Elevate your chess game with this stunning, custom-made wooden chess table, expertly crafted from bloodwood and maple. This one-of-a-kind piece is both functional and beautiful, making it a striking addition to any living room, study, or game space. The included chess set ensures you’re ready to play the moment it arrives, whether you’re a seasoned strategist or just beginning to learn the game. This heirloom-quality table brings elegance, craftsmanship, and countless hours of enjoyment (value $200).
The package also features books by Levy Rozman How to Win at Chess (value $25) and The Chess Deck – 50 Cards for Mastering the Basics (value $18), providing valuable resources for players of all skill levels.
Step into a world of enchantment with this magical collection inspired by Disney’s beloved Snow White.
The package features Kendra Scott's Disney Snow White Vintage Gold Charm Bracelet (value $98) and Disney Snow White Vintage Gold Apple Short Pendant Necklace with lab-grown opal (value $120), adding a touch of elegance and fairy-tale charm. Also included is a Bradford Exchange commemorative Snow White plate with certificate of authenticity (value $25), custom-made Snow White Disney ears headband (value $35), and a trio of enchanting books: Little Golden Book Walt Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (value $6), The Bros Grimm Illustrated Snow White (and other fairy tales) (value $35), and I CAN READ NOW Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (large print, value $20).
This treasure trove is perfect for collectors, Disney fans, and anyone who loves the magic of classic fairy tales.
Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people (value $600).
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. A wine expert will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event.
Package includes 30% discount off Winery Direct wines and Austin Hope Winery tote bag, travel mugs and beach towels (value $50).
Celebrate the magic of Disney and the holiday season with this enchanting package, perfect for fans and families alike. This festive collection includes:
This basket brings together beloved Disney characters, holiday cheer, and family fun!
Bring warmth and comfort to your kitchen with this thoughtfully curated casserole-themed package. This basket is ideal for anyone who loves gathering friends and family around the table for comforting, homemade dishes. It’s a wonderful addition to any kitchen and makes a perfect gift for the holidays or special occasions.
Perfect for home cooks and food lovers, it includes:
Rediscover the joy of screen-free fun with this engaging collection designed for memorable family game nights. This package includes:
This package is perfect for families who love to connect, compete, and create lasting memories together. It’s a wonderful addition to any home and makes a fantastic gift for holidays, birthdays, or special occasions.
Make every night a celebration with this exciting game night basket, designed to bring families and friends together for hours of laughter and friendly competition. This collection features:
This basket is the perfect way to unplug, connect, and create lasting memories with loved ones. It’s a fantastic gift for families, game enthusiasts, or anyone looking to add more fun to their gatherings.
Step into the glamour of Hollywood with this unique collector’s package, perfect for film enthusiasts and memorabilia lovers. This keepsake collection features:
This package is a treasure trove for anyone who appreciates the artistry, history, and allure of Hollywood. It’s an ideal gift for collectors, movie buffs, or anyone looking to add a touch of cinematic elegance to their home.
Delight young readers and families with this playful book package inspired by the beloved world of Dr. Seuss. (value $35)
This collection features:
This package is perfect for encouraging a love of reading, sparking imagination, and creating cozy storytime moments. It’s an ideal gift for children, families, or anyone who cherishes the magic of Dr. Seuss.
Ignite imagination and laughter with this delightful collection for young readers and families (value $35). This playful set includes:
Perfect for bedtime, storytime, or gifting, this basket brings the magic of Dr. Seuss to life and encourages a lifelong love of reading.
Indulge in the art of tea with this beautifully curated package, perfect for anyone who loves a touch of sophistication and relaxation. This collection includes:
Wrap yourself in warmth and creativity with this charming package, perfect for anyone who appreciates the art of quilting and cozy comforts.
This collection includes:
This basket is a heartfelt gift for crafters, homebodies, or anyone who loves the comfort of handmade treasures. It’s perfect for holidays, special occasions, or simply to treat yourself to something special.
Celebrate the season with this handcrafted wreath featuring a charming mix of natural pinecones, frosted greenery, red berries, and holly leaves. A bold red-and-black buffalo plaid bow crowns the design, adding a cozy, traditional touch. Perfect for doors, mantels, or walls, this wreath brings rustic elegance and festive warmth to your holiday décor.
Celebrate the season with this handcrafted wreath featuring a charming mix of natural pinecones, frosted greenery, red berries, and holly leaves. Perfect for doors, mantels, or walls, this wreath brings rustic elegance and festive warmth to your holiday décor.
Celebrate the season with this beautifully handcrafted Christmas wreath, designed to bring festive charm to any space. Built on a rustic grapevine base, this wreath features a lush arrangement of frosted pine branches, vibrant red berries, holly leaves with snowy edges, and a striking red poinsettia flower. The asymmetrical design adds a modern touch while maintaining classic holiday elegance.
Perfect for doors, mantels, or walls, this wreath is a warm welcome to guests and a delightful accent for your seasonal décor.
Beautiful handmade grapevine wreath featuring pinecones and frosted stems and Christmas berries.
Indulge in a spa-worthy experience at home. This basket features a curated selection of premium products—from energizing eye masks and brightening overnight treatments to hydrating hand cream and glow-boosting cleansers. Treat yourself (or someone special) to a rejuvenating escape that leaves skin refreshed, glowing, and ready to shine (value $169).
Transform your daily routine into a luxurious escape with this curated collection featuring hydrating serums, nourishing creams, and glow-boosting mists from top brands like Three Ships, Farmhouse Fresh, IRIS+ROMEO, and Sachajuan. Pamper your skin, protect your hair, and enjoy a radiant, refreshed look—plus extra styling treats for that finishing touch. Perfect for anyone who deserves a little indulgence and a lot of glow.
Pamper yourself with Volition Beauty’s luxurious Getaway Glow Gradual Tan Firming Serum (1 fl oz) and Body Moisturizer (4 fl oz). Achieve a radiant, sun-kissed look while nourishing your skin, all in one fabulous package. Perfect for anyone seeking effortless beauty and a touch of vacation glow (value $94).
This cozy crocheted happy snow couple will bring warmth to your home this holiday season. Festively displayed on an oval platter and decorated with festive touches. Handmade by local artisan Erge Edgu Fry. Value $55.
