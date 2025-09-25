Friends of Helen Hall Library Silent Auction

Delight young animal lovers with a priceless interactive veterinary adventure! Children are invited to bring their favorite stuffed animal and learn how to listen to a heartbeat, apply bandages, and perform pretend surgery—making this experience both educational and fun!





The package includes a 30-inch Bernese Mountain Dog stuffed animal (value $30), a Bearington Lil Tabby Stuffed Cat (value $25), National Geographic's Everything Dogs (value $13), and So You Want to be a Veterinarian: Exploring the World of Veterinarian Medicine by Susan Barker (value $13). It’s the perfect way to inspire future veterinarians and create lasting memories.