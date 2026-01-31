Friends of the Henn Mansion, Psychic Faire

About this shop
We will provide you with a 6-foot folding table for you to use, or you may supply your own 6-foot table. You will not have access to power.
We will provide you with a 6-foot folding table, or you may supply your own. You will have access to power.
We will provide you with an 8-foot folding table, or you may supply your own 8-foot table. You will not have access to power.
We will provide you with an 8-foot folding table, or you may provide your own 8-foot table. You will have access to power.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!