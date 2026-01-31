Offered by

Friends of the Henn Mansion, Inc.

About this shop

Friends of the Henn Mansion, Psychic Faire

6-foot table without power
$55

We will provide you with a 6-foot folding table for you to use, or you may supply your own 6-foot table. You will not have access to power.

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6-foot table with power
$60

We will provide you with a 6-foot folding table, or you may supply your own. You will have access to power.

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8-foot table without power
$65

We will provide you with an 8-foot folding table, or you may supply your own 8-foot table. You will not have access to power.

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8-foot table with power
$70

We will provide you with an 8-foot folding table, or you may provide your own 8-foot table. You will have access to power.

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