Friends of the Jimmy Everest Center OKANA Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Immerse yourself in luxury with the basket of goodies, including: A Comphy by Coop Eye Pillow set with Lavender Oil, Lip-plumping Collagen Lip Mask, Thrive Infinity Waterproof Eyeliner and a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses. Total value of this gift set is over $250.
Starting bid
Step up your hostess game with this amazing 18" Bamboo Lazy Susan Charcuterie Board with a selection of 11 delicious foods to nibble on.... And a bottle of Anciano Tempranillo 10 --a Spanish red wine that's been aged for 10 years. This wine offers a rich and smooth taste and is perfect for pairing with hearty meals or sipping on its own. Cheers!
Starting bid
Enjoy this Western – themed basket. With original artwork by Amy Whitaker - Art by Amy. The artist cultivates unique composition styles and also translates photos into custom works of art. Her works include acrylic and oil paintings, graphic pencil with paint, pen & ink on canvas, and more. Inspired by her upbringing in Tanzania, she recently discovered painting with coffee, creating striking African landscapes and animals from her childhood. Look closely at this original masterpiece, it is a series of circles all coming together to create in harmony to create a portrait of Oklahoma’s Own Country Music Superstar Garth Brooks (Valued at $150+). This item also includes 4 passes to the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum ($100 value), Garth’s Thunder Rolls CD, Lucky the Cowboy Duck, and $20 gift card from Swadleys BBQ!
Starting bid
Bake up a delicious dessert from Rosie's Bakery Chocolate-Packed, Jam-Filled, Butter-Rich, No-Hold-Barred: Cookie Book -- Celebrating rich, buttery, over-the-top treats, award-winning baker and author Judy Rosenberg shares 150 inspired but easy-to-make cookie recipes that never stint on the good stuff. Never sweat cutting brownies again with this beautiful Brownie Pan with lid. And enjoy your Just Desserts with a glass of Cupcake Vineyards Moscato d'Asti -- Vibrant and expressive with dominant floral notes and hints of bright fruit flavors -- including peach, tropical fruits and lychee -- this wine is soft and luscious. Just a hint of fine effervescence tickles the palate and balances the sweetness. All in a lovely scalloped basket with a pretty-in-pink-and-sage Ducklet ready to be your baking mascot with her cancer awareness cookie cutter! Plus gift certificate for a Nothing Bundt Cakes 10” Bundt Cake.
Starting bid
Your child/grandchild will love this huggable dinosaur pillow with a matching cotton rope storage bin. This gift set comes with two Hynson's Classic Burgers Gift Cards, each good for a burger, fries and a medium drink at any Hynson's Classic Burgers location.
Starting bid
Enjoy every bit of this trendy Travel & Toiletry Organizer, filled with hundreds of dollars of fab beauty products from Arbonne & a FREE Cut & Style by Brady Bivens, Rock Paper Scissors in Edmond. Inside, you will find Arbonne's Hydrate & Hold Makeup Primer, Radiance Blush in two fabulous shades (Pinched and Flushed), Pout Perfect Lip Crayon (Sweet Embrace), Lip Oil/Hydrating Lip Serum, Speak Volumes Mascara, and Dissolve the Day Makeup Removal Wipes... Plus Amy the Duck! Total Value = $350+
Starting bid
Your child/grandchild will love this huggable unicorn pillow inside a pink butterfly cotton rope storage bin. This gift set comes with two Hynson's Classic Burgers Gift Cards, each good for a burger, fries and a medium drink at any Hynson's Classic Burgers location.
Starting bid
Spruce up your kitchen table for Summer with this woven basket with a set of decorative serving bowls, a lovely taupe, sage green and white table runner and two sage green kitchen towels.... and of course Lemonade the duck! A beautiful addition to any home. This Gift set includes a $50 Walmart Gift Card.
Starting bid
Energize your summer with Arbonne Energy Fizz in two Summer flavors - Watermelon and Blackberry, Arbonne's Green Synergy Elixer in citrus flavor, and a 32-ounce water bottle to help you stay hydrated in the heat of summer. Plus Melony the duck to help ensure you have a Fizz-tastic Summer! Valued at over $200
Starting bid
Give your bath a boost with this Bath basket, featuring a luxury set of 2 bath towels, two hand towels and two wash cloths, with your own Duck Cancer Rubber duckie, a “Rub a Dub Dub, Get in the Tub” Ducky sign, and Arbonne’s dynamic duo – Shea Butter Hand Wash and Hand Cream with a chic bamboo caddy to keep on display. This vegan hand soap and moisturizer set keeps dry skin happy and healthy-looking thanks to a hydrating blend of Sustainable Shea Butter, Vitamin E, Sunflower Seed Oil and Cocoa Seed Butter.
Starting bid
Enjoy this Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – themed basket. With original artwork by Amy Whitaker - Art by Amy. The artist cultivates unique composition styles and also translates photos into custom works of art. Her works include acrylic and oil paintings, graphic pencil with paint, ink and more. Inspired by her upbringing in Tanzania, she recently discovered painting with coffee, creating striking African landscapes and animals from her childhood. Look closely at this original masterpiece, it is a series of circles all coming together to create a portrait of Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka himself. Hang your artwork, gather some friends, pop in a DVD featuring Wilder’s Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, and Johnny Depp’s Charlie & the Chocolate Factory, enjoy a round of The Golden Ticket board game, and keep score on your very own Wonka Bar Journal. The original artwork alone is valued at over $150.
Starting bid
For anyone whose ducks are not in a row, this is your basket. It features a comfy beige and cream throw, a Ducks Absolutely Not sign, your own duck-tastic mug, a fragrant candle, Vanilla-flavored ground Starbucks Coffee, chocolate (because chocolate!) and a $25 Bath & Body Works gift card. Relax, unwind and know it is fine to not have all your ducks in a row… who does?!
Starting bid
Thunder Fans get in the game – add this official NBA Thunder basketball signed by members of the Thunder 2017-2018 roster in an acrylic display case. The 2017-2018 team included all-time favorites like Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Carmelo Anthony, Steven Adams, and Nick Collison. Estimated value of this Thunder basketball is $250-$500.
Starting bid
This branded workout bag is filled with everything you need to jumpstart your health and fitness goals this summer. Inside you will find a bag of Arbonne’s delicious nutrition products, including Arbonne’s Essential meal replacement shake featuring a super blend of 25 g of vegan protein with 9 essential amino acids, carbs for energy, and healthy fats. Plus Arbonne’s FeelFit Daily Protein Boost delivers nothing but 20 grams of plant-based pure protein derived from peas, rice, and cranberries to help you fuel fullness, support muscles, and maintain good health. This flavor-free boost can be added to your meal replacement shake, salad dressings, soups, you name it. Plus you get a box of Arbonne’s Favorite energy boosting Fizz sticks in the limited time, perfect-for-summer Guava flavor, Clean-tox Tea, supporting healthy living from the inside out, and a branded tumbler to take your shake to go! This boost-your-health set is valued at over $300.
Starting bid
This basket features Ozark Trail’s 3 piece Bottle Combo, perfect for taking along your bottle of Alice in Wonderland from Sulphur’s Rusty Nail Winery. This crisp white Cranberry Pinot Gris is bursting with flavor – sweet with just a touch of tart. Pinot Gris grapes blend sublimely with white cranberries, harvested early in the season so they are less tart than traditional red cranberries. and the combination creates a unique medley of flavors. This wine is crystal white in color and best served ice cold. Add to your collection a bottle of Rusty Nail Winery’s Love Potion #15 (Açaí Raspberry Cabernet Sauvignon), which provides a wild mesh of rich Cabernet Sauvignon with tart raspberries and the healthy benefits of super fruit Açaí. Add Guy Fieri’s Best-selling cookbook Diner’s, Drive-ins and Dives. AND grab a great meal at Hynson’s Classic Burgers with 4 gift cards, each good for a burger, fries and medium drink. Eat and drink up!
Starting bid
Prince fans, this item is for you! Enjoy this original artwork by Amy Whitaker - Art by Amy. The artist cultivates unique composition styles and also translates photos into custom works of art. Her works include acrylic and oil paintings, graphic pencil with paint, ink and more. Inspired by her upbringing in Tanzania, she recently discovered painting with coffee, creating striking African landscapes and animals from her childhood. Look closely at this original masterpiece, it is a series of Prince song titles, but stand back and it is Prince himself – all appropriately Purple. In addition to this amazing artwork, you will get Purple Rain on vinyl, a retro-style phonograph & The Very Best of Prince on CD, plus your own Prince the Duck!
Starting bid
Set the table in style with 6 black and white crochet placemats with 6 black napkins, a fragrant candle, black beaded frame, Admiral Hope, the Duck, and a $25 gift card from Olive Garden so you can relax and leave the cooking to someone else!
Starting bid
Enjoy this cotton rope and jute basket and give your kitchen the blues with a set of navy and white Hydrangea towels, a DIY lighted kitchen sign, a navy and tan table runner, fragrant deep blue candle, Ariel the Duck, a $25 gift card from Bricktown Brewery and a $20 Swadley’s gift card too!
Starting bid
Enjoy this lovely, scalloped woven tray filled with a table top Tic Tac Toe game, decorative vase with Eucalyptus, Duck Cancer coasters set, two Friends of the Jimmy Everest Center Mugs and a $25 Bath & Body Works Gift Card
Starting bid
Win a segment on Fox 25’s Living Oklahoma program. This item is perfect for promoting a business, event, or non-profit organization! Living Oklahoma is a local morning and lifestyle television program airing weekdays at 9 am on KOKH Fox 25 and KOCB CW34 in Oklahoma City. The show features local hosts covering community events, entertainment, local businesses, recipes and more. Special thanks to Mark Martin and KOKH Fox 25 for supporting our Auction! This Item is valued at $1,000.
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