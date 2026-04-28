Friends of the Jimmy Everest Center OKANA Silent Auction

Enjoy this Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – themed basket. With original artwork by Amy Whitaker - Art by Amy. The artist cultivates unique composition styles and also translates photos into custom works of art. Her works include acrylic and oil paintings, graphic pencil with paint, ink and more. Inspired by her upbringing in Tanzania, she recently discovered painting with coffee, creating striking African landscapes and animals from her childhood. Look closely at this original masterpiece, it is a series of circles all coming together to create a portrait of Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka himself. Hang your artwork, gather some friends, pop in a DVD featuring Wilder’s Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, and Johnny Depp’s Charlie & the Chocolate Factory, enjoy a round of The Golden Ticket board game, and keep score on your very own Wonka Bar Journal. The original artwork alone is valued at over $150.