Friends Of The Kingston Library

Offered by

Friends Of The Kingston Library

About the memberships

Friends Of The Kingston Library's Memberships

Champion
$200

Valid until May 14, 2027

Organizations and businesses may submit their logo for display on the Kingston Library/Membership page. Please fill out the membership form.

Advocate
$100

Valid until May 14, 2027

Please fill out the membership form.

Patron
$50

Valid until May 14, 2027

Please fill out the membership form.

Dual/Family
$40

Valid until May 14, 2027

Please fill out the membership form.

Individual
$30

Valid until May 14, 2027

Please fill out the membership form.

Senior/Student
$20

Valid until May 14, 2027

Please fill out the membership form.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!