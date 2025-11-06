Friends Of The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library

Friends Of The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library's Memberships

Individual membership
$5

Valid for one year

This membership is good for one individual. Enjoy early access to sales and insider emails with information on upcoming events.

Family Membership
$10

Valid for one year

This membership is good for the whole family. Enjoy early access to sales and insider emails with information on upcoming events.

Lifetime Membership
$100

No expiration

This membership never expires and grants you all the benefits of individual or family memberships, plus recognition as a lifetime supporter.

Organization Membership
$25

Valid for one year

This membership covers your organization with the benefits of individual and family memberships and includes public recognition of your support.

