Friends of the Lake Stevens Library's Silent Auction

Enjoy an annual membership to The Schack Art Center in Everett! The “Friend Membership” provides discounts on class fees, typically 10%, as well as an online newsletter, calls for artists, and invitations to special events. This membership comes with a reusable Schack bag with a hand-blown glass "cookie." Founded In 1974 by a group of artists and arts advocates, The Schack Art Center has grown from a grassroots movement into the leading visual arts center between Seattle and Vancouver B.C. and features the only public hot shop north of Seattle. Exhibits throughout the year feature art by local and regional artists, and contemporary as well as non-traditional art. There is often also art by school children on display. Classes and workshops for every age group, as well as educator workshops, annual art fairs and special events are all part of this vibrant art community. The Schack Art Center, 2921 Hoyt Avenue in Everett, is open to the public Tuesdays -Saturdays, 10am - 5pm and on Sundays, noon - 5pm. There is no entry fee. Schack.org for more information.

