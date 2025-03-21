Friends of the Lake Stevens Library's Silent Auction
Family Fun Pack
$90
Enjoy a day at the zoo with your family! This bundle includes four single-day (all ages) passes to the Woodland Park Zoo.
Spend a day at the nationally award-winning Woodland Park Zoo, located just 10 minutes north of downtown Seattle, Washington. This lush 92-acre urban oasis features more than 900 animals representing over 250 species from around the
globe. Spot towering giraffes on the African Savanna, playful river otters on the Living Northwest Trail, and be awed by western lowland gorillas in the Tropical Rain Forest. See orangutans swing on the Trail of Vines, majestic Malayan tigers in Banyan Wilds, and be charmed by our greater one-horned rhinoceroses, Taj and Glenn, in the Assam Rhino Reserve. You’ll also have the opportunity to learn how you can help save these animals in the wild through dozens of daily public programs, conservation projects and keeper talks.
Elevate Music Together
$225
Enjoy a full semester of Fall music classes with Elevate Music Together for your child! Perfect for kids ages 0-6!
Each of these classes are a community of children and their families and teachers sharing songs, instrument play, rhythm chants, and movement activities in relaxed, playful, non-performance-oriented settings for 45 minutes each class.
During these classes, music is learned through developmentally appropriate activities that support and respect the unique learning styles of very young children.
Children participate at their own levels in mixed-age family-style classes. Parents and caregivers all contribute to the enrichment of their child’s music environment—regardless of their own musical abilities.
A new song collection is used every semester for three years, featuring great arrangements of original and traditional songs in a wide variety of tonalities, meters, and cultural styles.
Vertical World North Climbing Experience
$100
Enjoy a one of a kind experience for you and up to 3 friends! Have an introduction to rock climbing and be belayed by a skilled rock climber as your try to reach the summit! All the ropes are handled so you can focus on enjoying the experience and getting in as many climbs as you can!
This experience is great for trying out the sport, a family outing, a small birthday party, date night, or team building!
Imagine Children's Museum Tickets
$110
Enjoy a day (or more) of learning and play with FIVE children's day passes to the Imagine Children's Museum in Everett!
The newly expanded museum has tons of hands-on exhibits for kids (12 & under), plus a water-play area & rooftop playground. Guided play builds children's social and academic development. The interactive exhibits and activities encourage children and their families to role play, experiment, splash, think, wander and create together!
Village Theater Tickets
$250
Enjoy a night of theatre with two tickets to one of the Village Theatre's 2025-2026 Mainstage Season!
You can choose from the following shows:
Lerner and Loewe’s Brigadoon
9 to 5 the Musical
Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
We Ain’t Ever Gonna Break Up: The Hymon and Parfunkel Musical
Friend Membership to Schack Art Center
$50
Enjoy an annual membership to The Schack Art Center in Everett! The “Friend Membership” provides discounts on class fees, typically 10%, as well as an online newsletter, calls for artists, and invitations to special events.
This membership comes with a reusable Schack bag with a hand-blown glass "cookie."
Founded In 1974 by a group of artists and arts advocates, The Schack Art Center has grown from a grassroots movement into the leading visual arts center between Seattle and Vancouver B.C. and features the only public hot shop north of Seattle. Exhibits throughout the year feature art by local and regional artists, and contemporary as well as non-traditional art. There is often also art by school children on display. Classes and workshops for every age group, as well as educator workshops, annual art fairs and special events are all part of this vibrant art community.
The Schack Art Center, 2921 Hoyt Avenue in Everett, is open to the public Tuesdays -Saturdays, 10am - 5pm and on Sundays, noon - 5pm. There is no entry fee. Schack.org for more information.
Molten Works Sip & Fuse Glass Experience (2 Tickets)
$100
Bring a friend and enjoy a two hour class that include instruction to introduce you into the world of glass fusing! (No previous experience is needed to participate.)
Learn about all of the glass materials and how to use the different tools to create your designs at our MoltenWorks Woodinville studio. (21+ Requirement)
Seattle Space Needle
$160
See Seattle's iconic view with up to 3 friends with 4 tickets to one of the most photographed and recognized structures in the world! Enjoy indoor and outdoor panoramic views of downtown, Mount Rainier, Puget Sound, and the Cascades and Olympic mountain ranges.
5 Autographed Baseball Cards
$100
This exclusive gift basket features five authentic autographed Seattle Mariners baseball cards, perfect for any baseball fan or collector. The signed cards showcase some of the team's players and represent a unique piece of Mariners history that would make an exceptional addition to any sports memorabilia collection. This one-of-a-kind package offers bidders the chance to own a special piece of Mariners legacy while supporting a worthy cause. Whether displayed in a home office, den, or given as a gift to a fellow baseball enthusiast, these autographed cards will be treasured for years to come.
