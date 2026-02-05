Friends Of The Lakeview Library Silent Auction Items #1-50 (See "more details" for link to items #51-85)

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Starting bid
Wooden bowl crafted Blaine Ruben
Starting bid
Wooden Bowl by George Clements. Valued at $75.00.
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Purple floral hanging wreath by Judie Longrie. Valued at $40.00.
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Includes: baby blanket, 2 burp cloths, baby bib, zippered pouch, 1 book, 1 card. Handmade by Bonnie Steffen
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$35 gift certificate to be used toward a mosaic workshop with Mosaics by Kerry.
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Framed quilt piece by Mary Stiefvater-Lalko. Homage to Frank Lloyd Wright. Quilted with Frank Lloyd Wright inspired fabric and design.
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Approximately 29.5”x38“ handmade baby afghan by Deb Schmidt.
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Handmade Pocket Pillow with handle. Pockets on each side. Dr. Seuss fabric.
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Handmade gnome statue and brown sugar saver. Made by Amanda Neal of Clay and Stitches.
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Crochet dragon by Kallen Ruben
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Bookbag made by Jan Nelson
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Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Vintage pieced, hand embroidered wall hanging quilt, 52” square by Joanne Ansay.
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Framed and ready to hang original photo. Photo taken with pinhole camera. Unique print. Darkroom Printed. Silver Gelatin Print. Artist Martin Morante.
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Starting bid
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