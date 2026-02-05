Friends Of The Lakeview Community Library Inc
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Friends Of The Lakeview Community Library Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Friends Of The Lakeview Library Silent Auction Items #1-50 (See "more details" for link to items #51-85)

Pick-up location

112 Butler St, Random Lake, WI 53075, USA

Wooden Bowl by Blaine Ruben item
Wooden Bowl by Blaine Ruben item
Wooden Bowl by Blaine Ruben
$18.75

Starting bid

Wooden bowl crafted Blaine Ruben

Large wooden bowl by George Clements item
Large wooden bowl by George Clements item
Large wooden bowl by George Clements
$37.50

Starting bid

Wooden Bowl by George Clements. Valued at $75.00.

Floral Wreath Design by Judie Longrie item
Floral Wreath Design by Judie Longrie
$15

Starting bid

Purple floral hanging wreath by Judie Longrie. Valued at $40.00.

Baby Boy Box Set by Bonnie Steffen item
Baby Boy Box Set by Bonnie Steffen item
Baby Boy Box Set by Bonnie Steffen
$10

Starting bid

Includes: baby blanket, 2 burp cloths, baby bib, zippered pouch, 1 book, 1 card. Handmade by Bonnie Steffen

Mosaics by Kerry Art Studio $35 Gift Certificate item
Mosaics by Kerry Art Studio $35 Gift Certificate
$17.50

Starting bid

$35 gift certificate to be used toward a mosaic workshop with Mosaics by Kerry.

Framed Quilt by Mary Stiefvater-Lalko item
Framed Quilt by Mary Stiefvater-Lalko item
Framed Quilt by Mary Stiefvater-Lalko item
Framed Quilt by Mary Stiefvater-Lalko
$37.50

Starting bid

Framed quilt piece by Mary Stiefvater-Lalko. Homage to Frank Lloyd Wright. Quilted with Frank Lloyd Wright inspired fabric and design.

Pink & White Baby Afghan by Deb Schmidt item
Pink & White Baby Afghan by Deb Schmidt
$18.75

Starting bid

Approximately 29.5”x38“ handmade baby afghan by Deb Schmidt.

Dr. Seuss Pocket Pillow item
Dr. Seuss Pocket Pillow item
Dr. Seuss Pocket Pillow
$25

Starting bid

Handmade Pocket Pillow with handle. Pockets on each side. Dr. Seuss fabric.

Handcrafted gnome and brown sugar saver by Amanda Neal item
Handcrafted gnome and brown sugar saver by Amanda Neal item
Handcrafted gnome and brown sugar saver by Amanda Neal
$13

Starting bid

Handmade gnome statue and brown sugar saver. Made by Amanda Neal of Clay and Stitches.

Crochet dragon by Kallen Ruben item
Crochet dragon by Kallen Ruben item
Crochet dragon by Kallen Ruben
$18.75

Starting bid

Crochet dragon by Kallen Ruben

Floral and Green interior Book bag by Jan Nelson item
Floral and Green interior Book bag by Jan Nelson item
Floral and Green interior Book bag by Jan Nelson
$4.50

Starting bid

Bookbag made by Jan Nelson

Gold with white interior book bag by Jan Nelson item
Gold with white interior book bag by Jan Nelson item
Gold with white interior book bag by Jan Nelson
$4.50

Starting bid

White with floral interior book bag by Jan Nelson item
White with floral interior book bag by Jan Nelson item
White with floral interior book bag by Jan Nelson
$4.50

Starting bid

Green & Gold book bag by Jan Nelson item
Green & Gold book bag by Jan Nelson item
Green & Gold book bag by Jan Nelson
$4.50

Starting bid

Green & Gold book bag with soft interior by Jan Nelson item
Green & Gold book bag with soft interior by Jan Nelson item
Green & Gold book bag with soft interior by Jan Nelson
$4.50

Starting bid

Blue with floral interior book bag by Jan Nelson item
Blue with floral interior book bag by Jan Nelson item
Blue with floral interior book bag by Jan Nelson
$4.50

Starting bid

Vintage Pieced hand embroidered quilt by Joanne Ansay item
Vintage Pieced hand embroidered quilt by Joanne Ansay item
Vintage Pieced hand embroidered quilt by Joanne Ansay item
Vintage Pieced hand embroidered quilt by Joanne Ansay
$50

Starting bid

Vintage pieced, hand embroidered wall hanging quilt, 52” square by Joanne Ansay.

Jung Brewery Smokestack & Ivy Photo by Martin Morante item
Jung Brewery Smokestack & Ivy Photo by Martin Morante item
Jung Brewery Smokestack & Ivy Photo by Martin Morante
$50

Starting bid

Framed and ready to hang original photo. Photo taken with pinhole camera. Unique print. Darkroom Printed. Silver Gelatin Print. Artist Martin Morante.

Mother Goose Table and Chair by Reimagined by Robin item
Mother Goose Table and Chair by Reimagined by Robin item
Mother Goose Table and Chair by Reimagined by Robin item
Mother Goose Table and Chair by Reimagined by Robin
$30

Starting bid

Oriole Feeder by Lisa Dohrwardt item
Oriole Feeder by Lisa Dohrwardt
$20

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!