Friends Of The Language Academy (FOLA) Silent Auction

Sip, savor, and unwind with a wine tasting experience for four at Granite Lion Cellars in Jamul. Enjoy a relaxed atmosphere while sampling a selection of handcrafted wines, perfect for a date outing, double date, or a fun afternoon with friends.

Raise a glass and discover your new favorite vintage in a welcoming, local setting! Must be redeemed by 9/15/26.





$80 value

https://granitelioncellars.com/