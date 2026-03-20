Friends Of The Language Academy (FOLA) Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Soak up the sunshine and enjoy the water with a stand-up paddle boarding experience for four at Mission Bay! This 2.5-hour rental is perfect for a fun outing with friends or family. Must be 18+ to redeem. Expires April 2027.
$160 value
Starting bid
Add a touch of greenery to your home with this beautiful potted succulent in a 5" ceramic pot. Easy to care for and perfect for any space, this low-maintenance plant brings natural charm to a desk, kitchen, or patio. A great gift or a simple way to brighten your day with no green thumb required!
$30 value
Donated by the Water Conservation Garden
Starting bid
Upgrade your car care with the ultimate wash experience! This bundle includes 1 Magic Joe premium wash from Soapy Joe’s. Features advanced ceramic/graphene protection for long-lasting shine, includes premium sealants, waxes, and UV protection to keep your paint looking newer longer, and delivers a deep, high-gloss clean with enhanced rinse and dry technology.
$25 value
Starting bid
Upgrade your car care with the ultimate wash experience! This bundle includes 2 Magic Joe premium washes from Soapy Joe’s. Features advanced ceramic/graphene protection for long-lasting shine, includes premium sealants, waxes, and UV protection to keep your paint looking newer longer, and delivers a deep, high-gloss clean with enhanced rinse and dry technology.
$50 value
Starting bid
Upgrade your car care with the ultimate wash experience! This bundle includes 3 Magic Joe premium washes from Soapy Joe’s. Features advanced ceramic/graphene protection for long-lasting shine, includes premium sealants, waxes, and UV protection to keep your paint looking newer longer, and delivers a deep, high-gloss clean with enhanced rinse and dry technology.
$75 value
Starting bid
Upgrade your car care with the ultimate wash experience! This bundle includes 5 Magic Joe premium washes from Soapy Joe’s. Features advanced ceramic/graphene protection for long-lasting shine, includes premium sealants, waxes, and UV protection to keep your paint looking newer longer, and delivers a deep, high-gloss clean with enhanced rinse and dry technology.
$125 value
Starting bid
Gear up for your next season! Whether you're shopping for new equipment or trading in gently used gear, this $50 gift card to Play It Again Sports in La Mesa is perfect for athletes and active families alike.
$50 value
Starting bid
Enjoy a quick and tasty meal from Chipotle! This package includes two free entrées plus chips and queso. Perfect for a casual lunch, dinner, or a treat for your child. Fresh, fast, and always satisfying!
$30 value
Starting bid
Fried chicken lovers, this one’s for you! Enjoy bold flavors and a fun atmosphere at The Crack Shack. Perfect for a laid-back lunch or family dinner.
$25 value
Starting bid
Start your morning right! This $50 bundle to Big City Bagel Cafe is perfect for breakfast runs, coffee dates, or a dozen bagels for the whole crew. A local favorite that’s always a hit! Located in North Park, Hillcrest, Rental Car Center, SDSU, or UCSD.
$50 value
Starting bid
Enjoy a cozy and delicious meal with Panera’s popular “You Pick Two” option! Mix and match soups, salads, and sandwiches for the perfect combo. Great for a casual lunch date or a quick, satisfying meal on the go.
$40 max value
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious homemade pie from a local favorite! Treat your family (or yourself!) to one whole pie of your choice from Marie Callender's in La Mesa. Perfect for holidays, gatherings, or just because.
$24.99 value
https://order.toasttab.com/online/marie-callender-s-74-la-mesa
Starting bid
Craving a juicy burger and crispy fries? Enjoy $50 to Smashburger, perfect for a family meal, casual date night, or treating the kids. Fresh, flavorful, and always a crowd-pleaser!
$50 value
Starting bid
For those energetic kids! This one-month pass lets your child build strength, agility, and confidence through fun, high-energy ninja-style training in a supportive environment.
$140 value
Starting bid
A San Diego classic! Enjoy comfort food favorites with this gift card to the Chicken Pie Shop plus take home a fun branded hat. A perfect combo of nostalgia and local flavor.
$35 value
Starting bid
Sip, savor, and unwind with a wine tasting experience for four at Granite Lion Cellars in Jamul. Enjoy a relaxed atmosphere while sampling a selection of handcrafted wines, perfect for a date outing, double date, or a fun afternoon with friends.
Raise a glass and discover your new favorite vintage in a welcoming, local setting! Must be redeemed by 9/15/26.
$80 value
Starting bid
Reach new heights at Mesa Rim climbing gym. This one-week pass for 2 to Mesa Rim gives you unlimited climbing access. Perfect for beginners or experienced climbers looking for a fun challenge and a great workout. Good for any location - Mission Valley or Miramar.
$80 value
Starting bid
Let them eat cake! Enjoy a beautifully decorated 10" cake from the Santee bakery, perfect for birthdays, celebrations, or any sweet occasion. Must be redeemed by 12/31/26.
$47 value
https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com/find-a-bakery/ca/santee/bakery-3.html?srsltid=AfmBOoqt8adOieoaDmN986MW8uqltXj-2WWFZdvBUdazy0YneAlI8xCQ
Starting bid
Enjoy a day of culture and creativity in beautiful Balboa Park! This pass admits up to four guests for a one-time visit to explore world-class collections, special exhibitions, and inspiring works of art.
$100 value
Starting bid
Upgrade your beach days instantly! The Shibumi Shade is a game-changer! Wind-powered, lightweight, and incredibly easy to set up.
✔ Shades up to 6 people
✔ Sets up in under 3 minutes
✔ UPF 50+ protection
✔ Won’t break or blow away
Perfect for beach-loving families who want effortless shade all summer long.
$295 value
Starting bid
Unleash your inner lumberjack!
Enjoy an exciting outing for 4 at AxeVentures in North Park. Perfect for families, date nights, or a fun group activity. No experience needed!
$140 value
Starting bid
Enjoy the best views of San Diego from the water! This family 4-pack from Flagship Cruises includes admission for four guests on any regularly scheduled 1- or 2-hour narrated harbor tour. Take in iconic sights like the Coronado Bridge, downtown skyline, and naval ships while learning about San Diego’s rich history. A perfect outing for families or visiting guests!
$168 value
Starting bid
Enjoy a full season of powerful live theatre! Receive 2 season subscriptions to MOXIE Theatre for their Fall 2026–Spring 2027 mainstage productions. Known for bold, thought-provoking performances, this is a unique night-out experience just minutes from Language Academy.
$360 value
Starting bid
Get outside and explore! This package includes four one-hour rentals. Choose from a variety of bikes (tandem, 2-, 3-, or 4-wheel) or even a night time Surrey experience lit up with colored LED lights for little after-dark sparkle. A fun adventure for friends or family!
$160 value
https://wheelfunrentals.com/ca/san-diego/wyndham-san-diego-bayside/
Starting bid
Get ready for a semester of discovery with this after school Science Club session from Science Guys of San Diego!
Students will dive into an exciting world of science with interactive, hands-on experiments every week designed to be engaging, educational, and FUN. Each session features a new experiment, with many activities kids can take home and share. Held conveniently on Thursdays after school at Language Academy, this is the perfect enrichment opportunity for curious kids who love to explore how things work.
$300 value
Starting bid
Make a splash in 2026 with this fantastic swim opportunity at the SDSU Aztec Aquaplex! This certificate entitles the bearer to enroll in a youth or adult swim program, perfect for building skills, confidence, and fitness in a top-notch aquatic facility. Registration required; space is limited and fills quickly. Expires 10/31/26.
$120 value
Starting bid
Laugh until your face hurts! Enjoy a night out with 2 VIP passes to a show at Mic Drop Comedy in Kearny Mesa, one of San Diego’s most unique comedy clubs. Perfect for date night or a fun night with friends!
$120 value
Starting bid
An unforgettable San Diego adventure! Hop into a vintage sidecar and explore the city in a truly unique way. Choose between a scenic tour or an urban wine-tasting experience. A one-of-a-kind outing you won’t forget!
$460 value
Starting bid
Step into a one-of-a-kind farm adventure at the Oasis Camel Dairy in Ramona! This unforgettable experience includes admission for 4 guests (kids under age 3 are free) to a Saturday Open Farm Tour or festival event. Enjoy a lively, interactive visit featuring:
$60 value
Starting bid
Don’t miss an unforgettable night of live music at the iconic Belly Up Tavern!
Enjoy 2 tickets to see Kiefer Sutherland live in concert on Tuesday, June 30, 2026 at 8:00 PM. Known for his unique blend of country, rock, and Americana, Kiefer delivers an intimate, high-energy performance in one of San Diego’s favorite music venues.
$70 value
https://bellyup.com/calendar/14163144/kiefer-sutherland-love-will-bring-you-home/
Starting bid
Experience an unforgettable evening at the legendary Belly Up Tavern with 2 tickets to see Sérgio Mendes and his band live on May 27, 2026! A global icon, Sérgio Mendes brings his signature blend of Brazilian rhythms, jazz, and pop to the stage for a vibrant, feel-good performance you won’t want to miss.
$90 value
https://bellyup.com/calendar/14175844/the-sergio-mendes-band-60th-anniversary-of-brasil-66/
Starting bid
Enjoy a magical evening of live theater at the Moonlight Amphitheatre! This voucher is redeemable for two (2) Reserved Section seats (Rows K–P) for one Friday night performance during the 2026 summer season. Choose from these fantastic shows:
Bring a blanket, pack a picnic, and enjoy Broadway-quality performances under the stars!
Valid for Friday evening performances only. Seating based on availability.
$120 Value
https://www.moonlightstage.com/events-tickets/2026-broadway-musicals-season
Starting bid
See whales up close in their natural habitat! Enjoy an unforgettable 3-hour adventure with San Diego Whale Watch.
Includes:
✔ Expert narration by a marine biologist
✔ Indoor & outdoor seating
✔ Family-friendly experience
A magical outing for all ages!
$300 value
Starting bid
Gather your friends for a refreshing and flavorful cider tasting experience for four at Bivouac Cider in North Park. Sample a variety of handcrafted ciders while enjoying a fun and relaxed atmosphere. To top it off, take home a delicious mixed berry 4-pack to keep the good vibes going. Perfect for a date night, double date, or a unique outing with friends!
$155 value
Starting bid
Give your child the gift of confidence, skills, and FUN! This $100 certificate can be used toward after-school soccer at Language Academy or seasonal camps with the German Soccer Academy (ages 5–13). Led by professional player and coach Craig Hyde, this program focuses on ball control, skill-building, and creating a love for the game in a supportive environment.
$100 value
Starting bid
Add a touch of elegance to any outfit with this beautiful matching jewelry set from Kendra Scott.
This set includes a coordinating necklace and earrings perfect for everyday wear or special occasions. Makes a perfect gift for birthdays, holidays, Mother's Day, or a well-deserved treat for yourself! 14k yellow gold over brass.
$100 value
Starting bid
Enjoy a fresh, delicious dining experience at True Food Kitchen, where every dish is crafted with wholesome, seasonal ingredients. Whether you're craving vibrant salads, flavorful bowls, or indulgent desserts made with a healthy twist, this is a great excuse for a night out. Locations at Fashion Valley and UTC.
$100 value
Starting bid
Creativity meets language learning! Your child will explore art and Spanish in a fun, immersive environment at World Voices Camp. A meaningful and enriching summer experience!
✔ Ages 5–13
✔ All supplies included
✔ Native Spanish-speaking instructors
✔ located in Old Town
✔ Choose one week (July 6–24, 2026)
$515 value
Starting bid
Get inspired and get creating with this fun hands-on bundle from the San Diego Craft Collective in Liberty Station! This package includes a curated craft basket filled with creative supplies and artistic surprises, plus a $25 gift card to use toward a class or workshop.
The San Diego Craft Collective is non-profit dedicated to handmaking and learning. All ages can explore hands-on skills like:
✔ Woodworking
✔ Sewing & textiles
✔ Ceramics & mosaics
✔ Macramé, weaving & more
Perfect for kids, teens, or adults looking to try something new and creative!
$60 value
Starting bid
Enjoy a well-deserved night out while the kids have a blast! This package includes two “Parents Night Out” certificates at G3 Kids Point Loma giving you supervision for your kids in a safe and engaging environment. Kids can enjoy maximum fun in a safe, active environment complete with gymnastics, games, pizza, and a big-screen movie to end the night!
1st, 3rd, & 4th Friday each month
5:30pm-9:30pm
$180 value
Starting bid
Get creative and try something new! Enjoy a hands-on pottery experience at Mud Lily on Adams Ave. No experience needed! Create your own piece and pick it up a few weeks later. A fun and relaxing activity for all skill levels.
$75 value
Starting bid
Build strategy, focus, and confidence! This certificate is good for one Fall 2026 after-school chess session (10–12 weeks) with Mountain Lake Chess Camp. Great for beginners or experienced players looking to sharpen their skills!
$250 value
Starting bid
Enjoy a night out filled with live music! This package includes four general admission concert vouchers to the North Park Observatory minus the Ticketmaster fees! Perfect for date nights or a group outing. Experience the energy of live performances at one of San Diego’s favorite venues.
$200+ value
Starting bid
Step into the lively streets of the historic Gaslamp Quarter for a one-of-a-kind guided pub crawl experience! This 2 hour 15 minute walking tour blends local brews with San Diego’s most entertaining and scandalous history.
Please note: Drinks are not included with this experience, but are available for purchase. Adults 21+ only.
$85 value
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a little self-care! Enjoy $100 toward services at River & Pearl Beauty Bar, specializing in Dermaplaning, Hydrofacials, Nano and Microneedling, Facials, and Peels. Whether you're looking for a fresh new look or a rejuvenating treatment, this is your chance to indulge. Located at 4157 Adams Avenue.
$100 value
Starting bid
Give your child a week they’ll never forget! This one-week summer camp experience at San Diego Gymnastics is packed with movement, skill-building, games, and fun in a safe, high-energy environment. Campers will build strength, confidence, and friendships while learning from experienced coaches. Must be used in Summer 2026.
$475 value
Starting bid
Capture your family in a beautiful, authentic way with a personalized photography experience by Language Academy’s own Daniel Aberasturi. This 2-hour on-site portrait session is designed to create lasting memories. Mr. Aberasturi’s eye for natural, candid moments ensures photos you’ll treasure for years to come.
$300 value
https://www.instagram.com/aberasturi.foto/
Starting bid
Enjoy a full year of learning, fun, and discovery for the whole family with a membership to the Water Conservation Garden with access to The Big Exchange! This family membership includes:
✔ One year of free admission for 2 adults and children under age 17 included
✔ One month of complimentary wellness classes
✔ Reciprocal admission to 360+ North American botanical gardens like the Japanese Friendship Garden and San Diego Botanic Garden
✔ With your membership, participate in San Diego’s Big Exchange (May 1–18, 2026). Your membership becomes a golden ticket for FREE general admission to 50+ museums across San Diego County.
Perfect for families who love nature, hands-on learning, and cultural experiences.
$75+ value
https://sandiegomuseumcouncil.org/specials/the-big-exchange/
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable dining experience at Nick's! Known for its warm atmosphere, exceptional service, and crave-worthy menu, this $100 gift card is perfect for a date night, celebration, or a well-deserved night out. From signature favorites to seasonal dishes, every visit feels like a treat. Don’t miss your chance to indulge! Can be redeemed at any Nick's location.
$100 value
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable family adventure with 4 one-day passes to LEGOLAND California! Perfect for a full day of rides, attractions, and LEGO-themed fun for all ages.
Make it a full San Diego day with a bonus bundle that includes a SDCCU insulated lunch bag, sunscreen & hand sanitizer, insulated cup, and drink koozie.
Tickets expire 9/11/26.
Donated by our friends at SDCCU.
$400+ value
https://www.legoland.com/california
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