Friends Of The Language Academy (FOLA)
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Friends Of The Language Academy (FOLA)

About this event

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Friends Of The Language Academy (FOLA) Silent Auction

Pick-up location

4961 64th St, San Diego, CA 92115, USA

Mission Bay Paddle Board Rental for 4 (2.5 Hours) item
Mission Bay Paddle Board Rental for 4 (2.5 Hours) item
Mission Bay Paddle Board Rental for 4 (2.5 Hours)
$60

Starting bid

Soak up the sunshine and enjoy the water with a stand-up paddle boarding experience for four at Mission Bay! This 2.5-hour rental is perfect for a fun outing with friends or family. Must be 18+ to redeem. Expires April 2027.


$160 value

https://mbac.com/rentals/stand-up-paddleboard-rentals.htm

Potted Succulent Plant item
Potted Succulent Plant item
Potted Succulent Plant
$10

Starting bid

Add a touch of greenery to your home with this beautiful potted succulent in a 5" ceramic pot. Easy to care for and perfect for any space, this low-maintenance plant brings natural charm to a desk, kitchen, or patio. A great gift or a simple way to brighten your day with no green thumb required!


$30 value

Donated by the Water Conservation Garden

Soapy Joe's Premium Car Wash item
Soapy Joe's Premium Car Wash
$5

Starting bid

Upgrade your car care with the ultimate wash experience! This bundle includes 1 Magic Joe premium wash from Soapy Joe’s. Features advanced ceramic/graphene protection for long-lasting shine, includes premium sealants, waxes, and UV protection to keep your paint looking newer longer, and delivers a deep, high-gloss clean with enhanced rinse and dry technology.


$25 value

https://soapyjoescarwash.com/

Soapy Joe's Bundle #1 - 2 premium washes item
Soapy Joe's Bundle #1 - 2 premium washes
$10

Starting bid

Upgrade your car care with the ultimate wash experience! This bundle includes 2 Magic Joe premium washes from Soapy Joe’s. Features advanced ceramic/graphene protection for long-lasting shine, includes premium sealants, waxes, and UV protection to keep your paint looking newer longer, and delivers a deep, high-gloss clean with enhanced rinse and dry technology.


$50 value

https://soapyjoescarwash.com/

Soapy Joe's Bundle #2 - 3 premium washes item
Soapy Joe's Bundle #2 - 3 premium washes
$20

Starting bid

Upgrade your car care with the ultimate wash experience! This bundle includes 3 Magic Joe premium washes from Soapy Joe’s. Features advanced ceramic/graphene protection for long-lasting shine, includes premium sealants, waxes, and UV protection to keep your paint looking newer longer, and delivers a deep, high-gloss clean with enhanced rinse and dry technology.


$75 value

https://soapyjoescarwash.com/

Premier Car Wash Bundle - 5 washes item
Premier Car Wash Bundle - 5 washes
$40

Starting bid

Upgrade your car care with the ultimate wash experience! This bundle includes 5 Magic Joe premium washes from Soapy Joe’s. Features advanced ceramic/graphene protection for long-lasting shine, includes premium sealants, waxes, and UV protection to keep your paint looking newer longer, and delivers a deep, high-gloss clean with enhanced rinse and dry technology.


$125 value

https://soapyjoescarwash.com/

Play It Again Sports $50 Gift Card item
Play It Again Sports $50 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Gear up for your next season! Whether you're shopping for new equipment or trading in gently used gear, this $50 gift card to Play It Again Sports in La Mesa is perfect for athletes and active families alike.


$50 value

https://playitagainsports.com/locations/la-mesa-ca/

Chipotle Meal Treat – 2 Free Entrées + Chips & Queso item
Chipotle Meal Treat – 2 Free Entrées + Chips & Queso
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy a quick and tasty meal from Chipotle! This package includes two free entrées plus chips and queso. Perfect for a casual lunch, dinner, or a treat for your child. Fresh, fast, and always satisfying!


$30 value

https://www.chipotle.com/

The Crack Shack $25 Gift Card item
The Crack Shack $25 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Fried chicken lovers, this one’s for you! Enjoy bold flavors and a fun atmosphere at The Crack Shack. Perfect for a laid-back lunch or family dinner.


$25 value

https://crackshack.com/

Big City Bagel Cafe – $50 in Gift Cards item
Big City Bagel Cafe – $50 in Gift Cards
$25

Starting bid

Start your morning right! This $50 bundle to Big City Bagel Cafe is perfect for breakfast runs, coffee dates, or a dozen bagels for the whole crew. A local favorite that’s always a hit! Located in North Park, Hillcrest, Rental Car Center, SDSU, or UCSD.


$50 value

https://www.bcbcafesd.com/

Panera “You Pick Two” Meal for Two item
Panera “You Pick Two” Meal for Two item
Panera “You Pick Two” Meal for Two
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy a cozy and delicious meal with Panera’s popular “You Pick Two” option! Mix and match soups, salads, and sandwiches for the perfect combo. Great for a casual lunch date or a quick, satisfying meal on the go.


$40 max value

https://www.panerabread.com/

Marie Callender's pie item
Marie Callender's pie item
Marie Callender's pie
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a delicious homemade pie from a local favorite! Treat your family (or yourself!) to one whole pie of your choice from Marie Callender's in La Mesa. Perfect for holidays, gatherings, or just because.


$24.99 value

https://order.toasttab.com/online/marie-callender-s-74-la-mesa

Smashburger – $50 in Gift Cards item
Smashburger – $50 in Gift Cards item
Smashburger – $50 in Gift Cards
$25

Starting bid

Craving a juicy burger and crispy fries? Enjoy $50 to Smashburger, perfect for a family meal, casual date night, or treating the kids. Fresh, flavorful, and always a crowd-pleaser!


$50 value

https://smashburger.com/

SD Trick and Flip – One Month of Ninja Classes item
SD Trick and Flip – One Month of Ninja Classes item
SD Trick and Flip – One Month of Ninja Classes
$50

Starting bid

For those energetic kids! This one-month pass lets your child build strength, agility, and confidence through fun, high-energy ninja-style training in a supportive environment.


$140 value

https://www.sdtrickandflip.com/

San Diego Chicken Pie Shop Gift Card + Hat item
San Diego Chicken Pie Shop Gift Card + Hat item
San Diego Chicken Pie Shop Gift Card + Hat
$15

Starting bid

A San Diego classic! Enjoy comfort food favorites with this gift card to the Chicken Pie Shop plus take home a fun branded hat. A perfect combo of nostalgia and local flavor.


$35 value

https://chickenpieshops.com/

Granite Lion Cellars – Wine Tasting for 4 item
Granite Lion Cellars – Wine Tasting for 4
$40

Starting bid

Sip, savor, and unwind with a wine tasting experience for four at Granite Lion Cellars in Jamul. Enjoy a relaxed atmosphere while sampling a selection of handcrafted wines, perfect for a date outing, double date, or a fun afternoon with friends.

Raise a glass and discover your new favorite vintage in a welcoming, local setting! Must be redeemed by 9/15/26.


$80 value

https://granitelioncellars.com/

Mesa Rim Rock Climbing – 1 Week Pass for 2 item
Mesa Rim Rock Climbing – 1 Week Pass for 2
$30

Starting bid

Reach new heights at Mesa Rim climbing gym. This one-week pass for 2 to Mesa Rim gives you unlimited climbing access. Perfect for beginners or experienced climbers looking for a fun challenge and a great workout. Good for any location - Mission Valley or Miramar.


$80 value

https://mesarim.com/

10" Nothing Bundt Cake item
10" Nothing Bundt Cake item
10" Nothing Bundt Cake
$15

Starting bid

Let them eat cake! Enjoy a beautifully decorated 10" cake from the Santee bakery, perfect for birthdays, celebrations, or any sweet occasion. Must be redeemed by 12/31/26.


$47 value

https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com/find-a-bakery/ca/santee/bakery-3.html?srsltid=AfmBOoqt8adOieoaDmN986MW8uqltXj-2WWFZdvBUdazy0YneAlI8xCQ

San Diego Museum of Art – Pass for 4 item
San Diego Museum of Art – Pass for 4
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a day of culture and creativity in beautiful Balboa Park! This pass admits up to four guests for a one-time visit to explore world-class collections, special exhibitions, and inspiring works of art.


$100 value

https://www.sdmart.org/

Shibumi Shade Classic item
Shibumi Shade Classic
$110

Starting bid

Upgrade your beach days instantly! The Shibumi Shade is a game-changer! Wind-powered, lightweight, and incredibly easy to set up.

✔ Shades up to 6 people
✔ Sets up in under 3 minutes
✔ UPF 50+ protection
✔ Won’t break or blow away

Perfect for beach-loving families who want effortless shade all summer long.


$295 value

https://shibumishade.com/

4 vouchers to AxeVentures item
4 vouchers to AxeVentures item
4 vouchers to AxeVentures
$60

Starting bid

Unleash your inner lumberjack!
Enjoy an exciting outing for 4 at AxeVentures in North Park. Perfect for families, date nights, or a fun group activity. No experience needed!


$140 value

https://www.axeventures-axethrowing.com/

San Diego Harbor Cruise for 4 – Flagship Cruises item
San Diego Harbor Cruise for 4 – Flagship Cruises
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy the best views of San Diego from the water! This family 4-pack from Flagship Cruises includes admission for four guests on any regularly scheduled 1- or 2-hour narrated harbor tour. Take in iconic sights like the Coronado Bridge, downtown skyline, and naval ships while learning about San Diego’s rich history. A perfect outing for families or visiting guests!


$168 value

https://www.flagshipsd.com/

MOXIE Theatre 26-27 season subscription for 2 adults item
MOXIE Theatre 26-27 season subscription for 2 adults
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a full season of powerful live theatre! Receive 2 season subscriptions to MOXIE Theatre for their Fall 2026–Spring 2027 mainstage productions. Known for bold, thought-provoking performances, this is a unique night-out experience just minutes from Language Academy.


$360 value

https://www.moxietheatre.com/

Wheel Fun Rentals – 4 One-Hour Rental Passes item
Wheel Fun Rentals – 4 One-Hour Rental Passes item
Wheel Fun Rentals – 4 One-Hour Rental Passes item
Wheel Fun Rentals – 4 One-Hour Rental Passes
$60

Starting bid

Get outside and explore! This package includes four one-hour rentals. Choose from a variety of bikes (tandem, 2-, 3-, or 4-wheel) or even a night time Surrey experience lit up with colored LED lights for little after-dark sparkle. A fun adventure for friends or family!


$160 value

https://wheelfunrentals.com/ca/san-diego/wyndham-san-diego-bayside/

Fall 2026 After School Session w/Science Guys of SD item
Fall 2026 After School Session w/Science Guys of SD item
Fall 2026 After School Session w/Science Guys of SD
$150

Starting bid

Get ready for a semester of discovery with this after school Science Club session from Science Guys of San Diego!

Students will dive into an exciting world of science with interactive, hands-on experiments every week designed to be engaging, educational, and FUN. Each session features a new experiment, with many activities kids can take home and share. Held conveniently on Thursdays after school at Language Academy, this is the perfect enrichment opportunity for curious kids who love to explore how things work.


$300 value

https://www.scienceguysofsandiego.com/clubs

SDSU Aztec Aquaplex Swim Program (Youth or Adult – 2026) item
SDSU Aztec Aquaplex Swim Program (Youth or Adult – 2026)
$40

Starting bid

Make a splash in 2026 with this fantastic swim opportunity at the SDSU Aztec Aquaplex! This certificate entitles the bearer to enroll in a youth or adult swim program, perfect for building skills, confidence, and fitness in a top-notch aquatic facility. Registration required; space is limited and fills quickly. Expires 10/31/26.


$120 value

https://arc.sdsu.edu/aquaplex/lessons

2 VIP Passes to Mic Drop Comedy item
2 VIP Passes to Mic Drop Comedy
$50

Starting bid

Laugh until your face hurts! Enjoy a night out with 2 VIP passes to a show at Mic Drop Comedy in Kearny Mesa, one of San Diego’s most unique comedy clubs. Perfect for date night or a fun night with friends!


$120 value

https://www.micdropcomedysandiego.com/

2 person wine tour or scenic tour with So Cal Side Cars item
2 person wine tour or scenic tour with So Cal Side Cars item
2 person wine tour or scenic tour with So Cal Side Cars item
2 person wine tour or scenic tour with So Cal Side Cars
$125

Starting bid

An unforgettable San Diego adventure! Hop into a vintage sidecar and explore the city in a truly unique way. Choose between a scenic tour or an urban wine-tasting experience. A one-of-a-kind outing you won’t forget!


$460 value

https://sidecartoursinc.com/san-diego/

Oasis Camel Dairy Farm Experience for 4 item
Oasis Camel Dairy Farm Experience for 4 item
Oasis Camel Dairy Farm Experience for 4
$30

Starting bid

Step into a one-of-a-kind farm adventure at the Oasis Camel Dairy in Ramona! This unforgettable experience includes admission for 4 guests (kids under age 3 are free) to a Saturday Open Farm Tour or festival event. Enjoy a lively, interactive visit featuring:

  • A live farm show with a giant camel, talking parrots, and even racing turkeys
  • The famous Wild West Turkey Stampede
  • Up-close time with camels and mini sheep
  • Animal feed included so you can interact with the animals
  • Relaxed time after the show to explore and revisit your favorite animals

$60 value

https://cameldairy.com/open-farm-tours

Live Music Night @ Belly Up Tavern w/Kiefer Sutherland item
Live Music Night @ Belly Up Tavern w/Kiefer Sutherland
$25

Starting bid

Don’t miss an unforgettable night of live music at the iconic Belly Up Tavern!

Enjoy 2 tickets to see Kiefer Sutherland live in concert on Tuesday, June 30, 2026 at 8:00 PM. Known for his unique blend of country, rock, and Americana, Kiefer delivers an intimate, high-energy performance in one of San Diego’s favorite music venues.


$70 value

https://bellyup.com/calendar/14163144/kiefer-sutherland-love-will-bring-you-home/

Live Music Night @ Belly Up Tavern w/Sergio Mendes Band item
Live Music Night @ Belly Up Tavern w/Sergio Mendes Band
$60

Starting bid

Experience an unforgettable evening at the legendary Belly Up Tavern with 2 tickets to see Sérgio Mendes and his band live on May 27, 2026! A global icon, Sérgio Mendes brings his signature blend of Brazilian rhythms, jazz, and pop to the stage for a vibrant, feel-good performance you won’t want to miss.


$90 value

https://bellyup.com/calendar/14175844/the-sergio-mendes-band-60th-anniversary-of-brasil-66/

Moonlight Amphitheatre: Friday Night Under the Stars! item
Moonlight Amphitheatre: Friday Night Under the Stars!
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a magical evening of live theater at the Moonlight Amphitheatre! This voucher is redeemable for two (2) Reserved Section seats (Rows K–P) for one Friday night performance during the 2026 summer season. Choose from these fantastic shows:

  • The Cher Show — May 1, 8, or 15
  • Mean Girls — June 5, 12, or 19
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory — July 10, 17, or 24 (featuring a current 5th grader from Language Academy!)
  • Guys and Dolls — August 14, 21, or 28
  • Come From Away — September 11, 18, or 25

Bring a blanket, pack a picnic, and enjoy Broadway-quality performances under the stars!


Valid for Friday evening performances only. Seating based on availability.


$120 Value

https://www.moonlightstage.com/events-tickets/2026-broadway-musicals-season

4 tickets for Whale Watch and Dolphin Tour item
4 tickets for Whale Watch and Dolphin Tour item
4 tickets for Whale Watch and Dolphin Tour
$115

Starting bid

See whales up close in their natural habitat! Enjoy an unforgettable 3-hour adventure with San Diego Whale Watch.

Includes:
✔ Expert narration by a marine biologist
✔ Indoor & outdoor seating
✔ Family-friendly experience

A magical outing for all ages!


$300 value

https://sdwhalewatch.com/

Bivouac Cider Tasting Experience for 4 & 4-pack Cans item
Bivouac Cider Tasting Experience for 4 & 4-pack Cans item
Bivouac Cider Tasting Experience for 4 & 4-pack Cans
$60

Starting bid

Gather your friends for a refreshing and flavorful cider tasting experience for four at Bivouac Cider in North Park. Sample a variety of handcrafted ciders while enjoying a fun and relaxed atmosphere. To top it off, take home a delicious mixed berry 4-pack to keep the good vibes going. Perfect for a date night, double date, or a unique outing with friends!


$155 value

https://bivouaccider.com

$100 to German Soccer Academy after-school program or camp item
$100 to German Soccer Academy after-school program or camp item
$100 to German Soccer Academy after-school program or camp
$40

Starting bid

Give your child the gift of confidence, skills, and FUN! This $100 certificate can be used toward after-school soccer at Language Academy or seasonal camps with the German Soccer Academy (ages 5–13). Led by professional player and coach Craig Hyde, this program focuses on ball control, skill-building, and creating a love for the game in a supportive environment.


$100 value

https://www.germansocceracademy.org/

Kendra Scott Jewelry Set – Necklace & Earrings item
Kendra Scott Jewelry Set – Necklace & Earrings item
Kendra Scott Jewelry Set – Necklace & Earrings item
Kendra Scott Jewelry Set – Necklace & Earrings
$40

Starting bid

Add a touch of elegance to any outfit with this beautiful matching jewelry set from Kendra Scott.

This set includes a coordinating necklace and earrings perfect for everyday wear or special occasions. Makes a perfect gift for birthdays, holidays, Mother's Day, or a well-deserved treat for yourself! 14k yellow gold over brass.


$100 value

https://www.kendrascott.com/

$100 gift card to True Food Kitchen item
$100 gift card to True Food Kitchen
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a fresh, delicious dining experience at True Food Kitchen, where every dish is crafted with wholesome, seasonal ingredients. Whether you're craving vibrant salads, flavorful bowls, or indulgent desserts made with a healthy twist, this is a great excuse for a night out. Locations at Fashion Valley and UTC.


$100 value

https://www.truefoodkitchen.com/locations/sandiego/

1 Week of World Voices Summer Art Camp item
1 Week of World Voices Summer Art Camp item
1 Week of World Voices Summer Art Camp item
1 Week of World Voices Summer Art Camp
$175

Starting bid

Creativity meets language learning! Your child will explore art and Spanish in a fun, immersive environment at World Voices Camp. A meaningful and enriching summer experience!

✔ Ages 5–13
✔ All supplies included
✔ Native Spanish-speaking instructors

✔ located in Old Town
✔ Choose one week (July 6–24, 2026)


$515 value

https://www.worldvoicessd.com/

Creative Craft Basket & $25 Gift Card from Craft Collective item
Creative Craft Basket & $25 Gift Card from Craft Collective item
Creative Craft Basket & $25 Gift Card from Craft Collective item
Creative Craft Basket & $25 Gift Card from Craft Collective
$20

Starting bid

Get inspired and get creating with this fun hands-on bundle from the San Diego Craft Collective in Liberty Station! This package includes a curated craft basket filled with creative supplies and artistic surprises, plus a $25 gift card to use toward a class or workshop.


The San Diego Craft Collective is non-profit dedicated to handmaking and learning. All ages can explore hands-on skills like:
✔ Woodworking
✔ Sewing & textiles
✔ Ceramics & mosaics
✔ Macramé, weaving & more

Perfect for kids, teens, or adults looking to try something new and creative!


$60 value

https://sandiegocraft.org/

G3 Kids Point Loma – Parents Night Out (2 Certificates) item
G3 Kids Point Loma – Parents Night Out (2 Certificates) item
G3 Kids Point Loma – Parents Night Out (2 Certificates)
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a well-deserved night out while the kids have a blast! This package includes two “Parents Night Out” certificates at G3 Kids Point Loma giving you supervision for your kids in a safe and engaging environment. Kids can enjoy maximum fun in a safe, active environment complete with gymnastics, games, pizza, and a big-screen movie to end the night!


1st, 3rd, & 4th Friday each month

5:30pm-9:30pm


$180 value

https://g3kids.com/parents-night-out/

Pottery Experience at Mud Lily item
Pottery Experience at Mud Lily item
Pottery Experience at Mud Lily
$30

Starting bid

Get creative and try something new! Enjoy a hands-on pottery experience at Mud Lily on Adams Ave. No experience needed! Create your own piece and pick it up a few weeks later. A fun and relaxing activity for all skill levels.


$75 value

https://www.mudlilyclay.com/

1 Fall 2026 After-School Chess Session item
1 Fall 2026 After-School Chess Session item
1 Fall 2026 After-School Chess Session item
1 Fall 2026 After-School Chess Session
$75

Starting bid

Build strategy, focus, and confidence! This certificate is good for one Fall 2026 after-school chess session (10–12 weeks) with Mountain Lake Chess Camp. Great for beginners or experienced players looking to sharpen their skills!


$250 value

https://chesscamp.net/

North Park Observatory – Concert Cash (4 Tickets Total) item
North Park Observatory – Concert Cash (4 Tickets Total) item
North Park Observatory – Concert Cash (4 Tickets Total)
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a night out filled with live music! This package includes four general admission concert vouchers to the North Park Observatory minus the Ticketmaster fees! Perfect for date nights or a group outing. Experience the energy of live performances at one of San Diego’s favorite venues.


$200+ value

https://www.observatorysd.com/

San Diego Gaslamp Pub Crawl Walking Tour item
San Diego Gaslamp Pub Crawl Walking Tour item
San Diego Gaslamp Pub Crawl Walking Tour item
San Diego Gaslamp Pub Crawl Walking Tour
$30

Starting bid

Step into the lively streets of the historic Gaslamp Quarter for a one-of-a-kind guided pub crawl experience! This 2 hour 15 minute walking tour blends local brews with San Diego’s most entertaining and scandalous history.

  • Hilarious guides bring to life tales of conquistadors, cattlemen, brewers, and more
  • Visit popular local pubs and breweries along the way
  • Discover how beer helped shape the history of San Diego and California

Please note: Drinks are not included with this experience, but are available for purchase. Adults 21+ only.


$85 value

https://sandiegocrawling.com/gaslamp-pub-crawl/

River & Pearl Beauty Bar – $100 in Services item
River & Pearl Beauty Bar – $100 in Services item
River & Pearl Beauty Bar – $100 in Services
$45

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a little self-care! Enjoy $100 toward services at River & Pearl Beauty Bar, specializing in Dermaplaning, Hydrofacials, Nano and Microneedling, Facials, and Peels. Whether you're looking for a fresh new look or a rejuvenating treatment, this is your chance to indulge. Located at 4157 Adams Avenue.


$100 value

https://www.riverandpearl.com/

San Diego Gymnastics – 1 Week Summer Camp Voucher item
San Diego Gymnastics – 1 Week Summer Camp Voucher item
San Diego Gymnastics – 1 Week Summer Camp Voucher item
San Diego Gymnastics – 1 Week Summer Camp Voucher
$175

Starting bid

Give your child a week they’ll never forget! This one-week summer camp experience at San Diego Gymnastics is packed with movement, skill-building, games, and fun in a safe, high-energy environment. Campers will build strength, confidence, and friendships while learning from experienced coaches. Must be used in Summer 2026.


$475 value

https://sdgymnastics.com/programs/seasonal-camps/

Custom Family Portrait Session with Daniel Aberasturi item
Custom Family Portrait Session with Daniel Aberasturi
$125

Starting bid

Capture your family in a beautiful, authentic way with a personalized photography experience by Language Academy’s own Daniel Aberasturi. This 2-hour on-site portrait session is designed to create lasting memories. Mr. Aberasturi’s eye for natural, candid moments ensures photos you’ll treasure for years to come.


$300 value

https://www.instagram.com/aberasturi.foto/


Water Conservation Garden Family Membership & Big Exchange item
Water Conservation Garden Family Membership & Big Exchange item
Water Conservation Garden Family Membership & Big Exchange item
Water Conservation Garden Family Membership & Big Exchange
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a full year of learning, fun, and discovery for the whole family with a membership to the Water Conservation Garden with access to The Big Exchange! This family membership includes:
✔ One year of free admission for 2 adults and children under age 17 included
✔ One month of complimentary wellness classes
✔ Reciprocal admission to 360+ North American botanical gardens like the Japanese Friendship Garden and San Diego Botanic Garden

✔ With your membership, participate in San Diego’s Big Exchange (May 1–18, 2026). Your membership becomes a golden ticket for FREE general admission to 50+ museums across San Diego County.

Perfect for families who love nature, hands-on learning, and cultural experiences.


$75+ value

https://thegarden.org/

https://sandiegomuseumcouncil.org/specials/the-big-exchange/

Nick’s Del Mar – $100 Gift Card item
Nick’s Del Mar – $100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable dining experience at Nick's! Known for its warm atmosphere, exceptional service, and crave-worthy menu, this $100 gift card is perfect for a date night, celebration, or a well-deserved night out. From signature favorites to seasonal dishes, every visit feels like a treat. Don’t miss your chance to indulge! Can be redeemed at any Nick's location.


$100 value

https://nicksrestaurants.com/

LEGOLAND Family Fun Pack Bundle item
LEGOLAND Family Fun Pack Bundle item
LEGOLAND Family Fun Pack Bundle item
LEGOLAND Family Fun Pack Bundle
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable family adventure with 4 one-day passes to LEGOLAND California! Perfect for a full day of rides, attractions, and LEGO-themed fun for all ages.

Make it a full San Diego day with a bonus bundle that includes a SDCCU insulated lunch bag, sunscreen & hand sanitizer, insulated cup, and drink koozie.

Tickets expire 9/11/26.


Donated by our friends at SDCCU.

$400+ value

https://www.legoland.com/california


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