Friends Of The Mead-McMillan auction

This item is a hand carved Wood duck decoy, donated by Bruce Urben. Body is made of Wisconsin White cedar, head is of basswood. Carved with power and hand tools. Painted with Winser Newton Griffin Alkyd artist oil's using wet-on-wet technique. Valued at : $400+
Morning Summer Loon print
$800
Original print #752 of 950 By Robert Bateman. Donated by Tom Bartz. Estimated value: $1000-1200.
Guided tour of Mead wildlife area 1 of 2
$75
This item is a 2 hour wagon ride tour for a maximum of 20 people, guided by property staff. The actual tour route will be determined based on time of year tour is desired. Date and time will be coordinated with property supervisor. A tour voucher will be issued to the winner. The tour voucher must be used within 1 year of date of purchase. Estimated value: $200.00.
Mead T-shirts and hat
$55
This is a orange ball cap and two t-shirts. You get to pick the size and color of t-shirts. Estimated value: $55.00.
Guided tour of Mead wildlife area 2 of 2
$75
This item is a 2 hour wagon ride tour for a maximum of 20 people, guided by property staff. The actual tour route will be determined based on time of year tour is desired. Date and time will be coordinated with property supervisor. A tour voucher will be issued to the winner. The tour voucher must be used within 1 year of date of purchase. Estimated value: $200.00.
