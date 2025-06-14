Friends Of The Mead-McMillan Auction

Enjoy a scenic 2-hour wagon ride of the Mead Wildlife Area for up to 20 people, guided by property staff. The exact tour route will be tailored to the season in which the ride is scheduled, offering a unique and memorable experience. Date and time will be arranged directly with the property supervisor. The winning bidder will receive a tour voucher, which must be redeemed within one year of June 14th, 2025.

Enjoy a scenic 2-hour wagon ride of the Mead Wildlife Area for up to 20 people, guided by property staff. The exact tour route will be tailored to the season in which the ride is scheduled, offering a unique and memorable experience. Date and time will be arranged directly with the property supervisor. The winning bidder will receive a tour voucher, which must be redeemed within one year of June 14th, 2025.

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