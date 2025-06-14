Friends Of The Mead-McMillan Auction

Original print #752 of 950 by Robert Bateman. Donated by Tom Bartz. Estimated value: $1,000-$2,000.
Original print #752 of 950 by Robert Bateman. Donated by Tom Bartz. Estimated value: $1,000-$2,000.
Guided tour of Mead Wildlife Area
$75
Starting bid
Enjoy a scenic 2-hour wagon ride of the Mead Wildlife Area for up to 20 people, guided by property staff. The exact tour route will be tailored to the season in which the ride is scheduled, offering a unique and memorable experience. Date and time will be arranged directly with the property supervisor. The winning bidder will receive a tour voucher, which must be redeemed within one year of June 14th, 2025.
Enjoy a scenic 2-hour wagon ride of the Mead Wildlife Area for up to 20 people, guided by property staff. The exact tour route will be tailored to the season in which the ride is scheduled, offering a unique and memorable experience. Date and time will be arranged directly with the property supervisor. The winning bidder will receive a tour voucher, which must be redeemed within one year of June 14th, 2025.
Mead T-shirts and Hat
$55
Starting bid
This is an orange ball cap and two t-shirts. You get to pick the size and color of the t-shirts. Estimated value: $55
This is an orange ball cap and two t-shirts. You get to pick the size and color of the t-shirts. Estimated value: $55
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!