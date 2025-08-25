Friends of the Meeting Place Mission

Renews monthly
A Partner implies a level of commitment and shared goals. As our partner you can count on us to provide the very best opportunities for those in need in our community to step up into a space that allows permanent housing and continued growth.
Collaborators work jointly on projects and share a mission vision. We want you as our collaborator - someone we know will support our clients as they navigate life with new goals.
A Supporter is someone who approves and encourages forward positive movement. Becoming a Supporter makes a real difference in the work of our mission. We know we can count not just on your financial support, but your encouragement out in the community.
An Advocate is someone who publicly advances and promotes a cause. Your good words mean so much to carrying our goals forward and helping win others to our cause. Your financial support lets us know you have skin in the game!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!