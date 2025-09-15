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Friends Of The Merced County Public Library

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Friends Of The Merced County Library Jamboree 2026

Gift basket - Italian Dinner
$25

Starting bid

Basket with pasta, sauces, dessert & wine. Value approximately $100.00. Donated by Carol Friedman

Super Mario Poster item
Super Mario Poster
$10

Starting bid

24" X 36" Canvas Poster. Value $30.00. Donated by Carol Friedman

Merlin's Universe Book item
Merlin's Universe Book item
Merlin's Universe Book
$15

Starting bid

Brand New Book signed by the author! New unsigned value $29.99. Donated by Susan Flinspach.

Little Girl's Glam Set item
Little Girl's Glam Set item
Little Girl's Glam Set
$5

Starting bid

Minnie Mouse glam set includes hair barretts, bracelets, nail polish & pedicure items & lip gloss.

Bamboo Cutting Board Set item
Bamboo Cutting Board Set
$10

Starting bid

3 sizes - 151/2 X 11"; 13 X 10"; 91/2 X 8". Value $25.00. Donated by Carol Friedman.

Jewelry Set item
Jewelry Set
$10

Starting bid

Rose Gold & black flower necklace & earrings. $25.00 value. Donated by Carol Friedman.

Spa Bath Set item
Spa Bath Set
$10

Starting bid

Coconut Almond bath set. Shower Gel, Bath scrub, body scrub, body oil, bath bomb, bath salt, home diffuser, bath gloves & bath puff. 16 pieces total. Value $40.00. Donated by Carol Friedman.

Ramp Up Your Cooking item
Ramp Up Your Cooking
$35

Starting bid

Contents: Apron, Meat thermometer, Dish towels, tablecloth, unensils, pot holders & oven mitts, measuring spoons, cookbook. Value $200.00. Donated by Susan Walsh.

Recipes from Merced County Homes item
Recipes from Merced County Homes
$10

Starting bid

Two cookbooks from Merced Counts - The Whole Enchilada & Cooking in Merced County a Tale of History. Value $50.00. Donated by Susan Walsh.

Boots of Iron item
Boots of Iron
$25

Starting bid

Two Iron art boots on horseshoes. Cute carden or theme room decor. Value $80.00. Sonated by Susan Walsh.

Hmong Stitchery item
Hmong Stitchery
$20

Starting bid

Stitchery from the 1970's. Brown aqua & purple with white embellishments. Value $80.00. Donated by Carolyn Vara.

Saw Art Sculpture item
Saw Art Sculpture
$15

Starting bid

Large saw with rural figures of car, tree & cabin cut out. Value $80.00. Donated by Susan Walsh.

Who's Got Your Goat item
Who's Got Your Goat
$15

Starting bid

Gift Basket with 5 bars of goat milk soap, 1 bottle of goat milk lotion, 1 goat milk bath bomb, 1 goat tote & 1 goat toy. Value $75.00. Donated by Susan Walsh.

Plow Welcome Sign item
Plow Welcome Sign
$25

Starting bid

Welcome sign made from a plow disc. Welcome & other designs weld cut out. Value $80.00. Donated by Susan Walsh.

Become a Local Artist item
Become a Local Artist
$25

Starting bid

Artist basket with drawing set, watercolor brushes, pencils, sketch pad & palette; acrylic markers, drawing book, mixed media pad, brushes. Value $125.00. Donated by Susan Walsh.

Charcuterie Set item
Charcuterie Set
$25

Starting bid

Board with serving tray & tools; two cookbooks,& gift certificate. Value $130.00. Donated by a Friend of the Merced County Library.

Dollie Meme Salt & Pepper Shakers item
Dollie Meme Salt & Pepper Shakers
$10

Starting bid

Adorable Dollie Meme's by Joey LLC made in 2016. Similar item on e-bay for $25.00

After Hours item
After Hours
$10

Starting bid

Stretched canvas oil print from 2018 by Brent Heighton. Size is 16" X 20". On E-Bay for $44.00.

Petal Glass Bowl item
Petal Glass Bowl
$5

Starting bid

13" diameter & 3: deep glass bowl. Could be used for salad or chips, or get creative and use for a centerpiece with floating candles or flowers! Value $30.00

Framed Rose item
Framed Rose
$20

Starting bid

21" X 21" framed canvas print. Frame alone is worth the price!. Value $75.00.

Who Doesn't Love S'Mores item
Who Doesn't Love S'Mores
$10

Starting bid

Make S'mores anytime with this indoor electric set. Also can be used as fondue set. Warmer, 4 compartments & forks included. Value $40.00. Donated by Carol Friedman.

Candlesticks item
Candlesticks
$10

Starting bid

17" tall vintage silver mirrored candle holders. Similar item on Etsy for $35.00. Donated by Linda Minasin.

Fruity Napkin Riings item
Fruity Napkin Riings
$5

Starting bid

Freshen up your dining table with the adorable napkin rings with plastic fruits. Set of 6. Value $25.00. Donated by Linda Minasin.

Bling Napkin Rings item
Bling Napkin Rings
$5

Starting bid

Set of 8 plastic jeweled napkin rings. Value $30.00. Donated by Linda Minasin.

Japanese Geisha Statuette item
Japanese Geisha Statuette item
Japanese Geisha Statuette item
Japanese Geisha Statuette
$20

Starting bid

Resin statuette 10" tall, vintage & very detailed. Listed on Etsy for $125. Donated by Linda Minasian.

Pewter Wine Cups item
Pewter Wine Cups
$15

Starting bid

Two very detailed German wine cups. Donated by Lynn Trautoff. Smaller item on Etsy for $30.00 each.

Cheese Tray item
Cheese Tray
$10

Starting bid

18" Lazy Susan turntable with chalkboard edge. Listed on Amazon for $40.00 Donated by Carol Friedman.

Wireless Keyboard & Mouse item
Wireless Keyboard & Mouse
$25

Starting bid

Brand new Logitech Wave Keys wireless keyboard & mouse. Model MK670 Combo. Cost new $100.00 at Staples. Donated by Carol Friedman.

Bird Feeder & Bag of seed item
Bird Feeder & Bag of seed
$10

Starting bid

Value approximately $30.00. Donated by Carol Friedman.

Garden Starter Basket item
Garden Starter Basket
$15

Starting bid

Get a head start on your fall garden or next spring's. Basket includes cultivator, shovel, 2 pairs of gloves, starter pots, vegetable & flower seeds & even 2 gnomes to watch over them for you. Value about $50.00. Donated by Carol Friedman.

Two Purses item
Two Purses
$30

Starting bid

Liz Claiborne Purse valued at $75.00 & Victoria's Secret purse valued at $45.00. Donated by Gaylin.

Construction Trucks item
Construction Trucks item
Construction Trucks
$15

Starting bid

Vintage Marx construction trucks. Donated by Linda Salles.

Ready to Celebrate item
Ready to Celebrate
$70

Starting bid

Set of 3 hand crocheted bunnies ready to celebrate the patriotic seasons - use them for Flag Day, July 4th or any other National Holiday. Take away the flags & use them nytime, anywhere for decor.

Donated by Connie Schnuck.

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