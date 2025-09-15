Friends Of The Merced County Library Jamboree 2026

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Starting bid
Basket with pasta, sauces, dessert & wine. Value approximately $100.00. Donated by Carol Friedman
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24" X 36" Canvas Poster. Value $30.00. Donated by Carol Friedman
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Brand New Book signed by the author! New unsigned value $29.99. Donated by Susan Flinspach.
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Minnie Mouse glam set includes hair barretts, bracelets, nail polish & pedicure items & lip gloss.
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3 sizes - 151/2 X 11"; 13 X 10"; 91/2 X 8". Value $25.00. Donated by Carol Friedman.
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Rose Gold & black flower necklace & earrings. $25.00 value. Donated by Carol Friedman.
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Coconut Almond bath set. Shower Gel, Bath scrub, body scrub, body oil, bath bomb, bath salt, home diffuser, bath gloves & bath puff. 16 pieces total. Value $40.00. Donated by Carol Friedman.
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Contents: Apron, Meat thermometer, Dish towels, tablecloth, unensils, pot holders & oven mitts, measuring spoons, cookbook. Value $200.00. Donated by Susan Walsh.
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Two cookbooks from Merced Counts - The Whole Enchilada & Cooking in Merced County a Tale of History. Value $50.00. Donated by Susan Walsh.
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Two Iron art boots on horseshoes. Cute carden or theme room decor. Value $80.00. Sonated by Susan Walsh.
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Stitchery from the 1970's. Brown aqua & purple with white embellishments. Value $80.00. Donated by Carolyn Vara.
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Large saw with rural figures of car, tree & cabin cut out. Value $80.00. Donated by Susan Walsh.
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Gift Basket with 5 bars of goat milk soap, 1 bottle of goat milk lotion, 1 goat milk bath bomb, 1 goat tote & 1 goat toy. Value $75.00. Donated by Susan Walsh.
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Welcome sign made from a plow disc. Welcome & other designs weld cut out. Value $80.00. Donated by Susan Walsh.
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Artist basket with drawing set, watercolor brushes, pencils, sketch pad & palette; acrylic markers, drawing book, mixed media pad, brushes. Value $125.00. Donated by Susan Walsh.
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Board with serving tray & tools; two cookbooks,& gift certificate. Value $130.00. Donated by a Friend of the Merced County Library.
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Adorable Dollie Meme's by Joey LLC made in 2016. Similar item on e-bay for $25.00
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Stretched canvas oil print from 2018 by Brent Heighton. Size is 16" X 20". On E-Bay for $44.00.
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13" diameter & 3: deep glass bowl. Could be used for salad or chips, or get creative and use for a centerpiece with floating candles or flowers! Value $30.00
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21" X 21" framed canvas print. Frame alone is worth the price!. Value $75.00.
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Make S'mores anytime with this indoor electric set. Also can be used as fondue set. Warmer, 4 compartments & forks included. Value $40.00. Donated by Carol Friedman.
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17" tall vintage silver mirrored candle holders. Similar item on Etsy for $35.00. Donated by Linda Minasin.
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Freshen up your dining table with the adorable napkin rings with plastic fruits. Set of 6. Value $25.00. Donated by Linda Minasin.
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Set of 8 plastic jeweled napkin rings. Value $30.00. Donated by Linda Minasin.
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Resin statuette 10" tall, vintage & very detailed. Listed on Etsy for $125. Donated by Linda Minasian.
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Two very detailed German wine cups. Donated by Lynn Trautoff. Smaller item on Etsy for $30.00 each.
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18" Lazy Susan turntable with chalkboard edge. Listed on Amazon for $40.00 Donated by Carol Friedman.
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Brand new Logitech Wave Keys wireless keyboard & mouse. Model MK670 Combo. Cost new $100.00 at Staples. Donated by Carol Friedman.
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Value approximately $30.00. Donated by Carol Friedman.
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Get a head start on your fall garden or next spring's. Basket includes cultivator, shovel, 2 pairs of gloves, starter pots, vegetable & flower seeds & even 2 gnomes to watch over them for you. Value about $50.00. Donated by Carol Friedman.
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Liz Claiborne Purse valued at $75.00 & Victoria's Secret purse valued at $45.00. Donated by Gaylin.
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Vintage Marx construction trucks. Donated by Linda Salles.
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Set of 3 hand crocheted bunnies ready to celebrate the patriotic seasons - use them for Flag Day, July 4th or any other National Holiday. Take away the flags & use them nytime, anywhere for decor.
Donated by Connie Schnuck.
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