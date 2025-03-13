Friends of the Midlothian Public Library Memberships 2025
Membership
$10
Valid for one year
Annual Dues: $10 for Individual
Membership
$25
Valid for one year
Annual Dues: $25 for business sponsor
Your business will be named on:
* The Friends page of the library website
*The Friends' Facebook Page
*A sign inside the Library
*A sign at Friends - sponsored library events
Donation in Honor or Memory of Someone
$25
No expiration
Donate $25 to have a new book in the library's collection dedicated in honor or memory of someone.
Add a donation for Friends of the Midlothian Public Library
$
