Offered by

Friends of the Midlothian Public Library

About the memberships

Friends of the Midlothian Public Library Memberships 2025

Membership
$10

Valid for one year

Annual Dues: $10 for Individual
Membership
$25

Valid for one year

Annual Dues: $25 for business sponsor Your business will be named on: * The Friends page of the library website *The Friends' Facebook Page *A sign inside the Library *A sign at Friends - sponsored library events
Donation in Honor or Memory of Someone
$25

No expiration

Donate $25 to have a new book in the library's collection dedicated in honor or memory of someone.
Add a donation for Friends of the Midlothian Public Library

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!