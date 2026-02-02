Friends Of The Mt Pleasant Library Inc

Friends Of The Mt Pleasant Library Raffle 2026

Longmire Book Signed by Craig Johnson
$1

Longmire Book, tote bag, cooler, lanyard, and decals

30 Minute Massage
$1

Donated by Shondra Badger

$25 McDonald Feed Store Gift Certificate
$1

Donated by McDonald Feed Store

$25 Mt. Pleasant Hardware Gift Certificate
$1

Donated by Mt. Pleasant Hardware

$20 AutoBell Carwash Gift Card
$1

Donated by Karen Cobb

$50 Food Lion Gift Card
$1
$50 Off Pressure Washing or Window Washing from TK Ventures
$1

Donated by Terry Hinson

Gift Basket from Something Special
$1

Donated by Something Special

Bear Wood Carving
$1
$20 Bloom & Brew Gift Card
$1

Donated by Bloom & Brew

$30 Chick-fil-a Gift Card
$1
Handcrafted Chair from Miller Lumber
$1

Donated by Miller Lumber

Sugarboo Large Art Poster Frame
$1

Donated by Moose Drug

Kobalt Drill from Lowes
$1
Handcrafted Woven Basket
$1

Donated by Brenda Long

Book Lovers Handmade Quilt
$1

Donated by Joanne Hahn

3 Night Stay at Litchfield Beach Airbnb Condo
$1

Donated by Brent & Cassie Plott

6 Month Tiger Gym Membership
$1

Donated by Brent & Cassie Plott

$50 Grumpy's Ice Cream Gift Card
$1

Donated by Brent & Cassie Plott

4 Bakery Size Cookies from Bakers Finest
$1
$25 First Watch Gift Card
$1

Donated by Karen Cobb

Creative Memories Card Kit
$1

Donated by Joy Simpson. Card Kit includes: 12 homemade cards with easy step-by-step instructions and envelopes and stamps to mail!

Girl Scout Cookies
$1

Donated by Kelley Cunningham

$100 Charcuterie Board
$1

Donated by Tina Suther

Standing Record Player
$1

Donated by Grammy's Attic

MP Tiger Gift Basket
$1

Includes cinch bag with Tiger logo, Tiger t-shirt, Distressed Tiger hat, MP Senior Key tag, Gold Tiger Paw bag tag, Blue Tiger Paw Bag Tag. Donated by Rhonda Whitaker

