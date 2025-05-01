Friends of the Nashua Police Department Mounted Unit
Sales closed
Friends of the Nashua Police Department Mounted Unit- Silent Auction
Pick-up location
see description for all details
Dom's Food Truck
$500
Starting bid
Dom's Food Truck Certificate -$2,000.00 value-includes Dom's food truck on site for up to two hours. This include a $500.00 truck rental and $1,500.00 of items ordered off the retail menu. Additional items exceeding $ 1,500 are the responsibility of the winner hosting party/event. After two hours truck rental fee is $250.00 per hour. Date and time to be agreed upon by winner and Dom's Food Truck. Any permits to be obtained are the responsibility of the winner. Winner must reside within 20 miles of Nashua, NH. No cash value and certificate must be used within 12 months.
Item generously donated by Dom's LLC
Certificate can be picked up at NPD or emailed within 48 hours of the auction closing.
Dom's Food Truck Certificate -$2,000.00 value-includes Dom's food truck on site for up to two hours. This include a $500.00 truck rental and $1,500.00 of items ordered off the retail menu. Additional items exceeding $ 1,500 are the responsibility of the winner hosting party/event. After two hours truck rental fee is $250.00 per hour. Date and time to be agreed upon by winner and Dom's Food Truck. Any permits to be obtained are the responsibility of the winner. Winner must reside within 20 miles of Nashua, NH. No cash value and certificate must be used within 12 months.
Item generously donated by Dom's LLC
Certificate can be picked up at NPD or emailed within 48 hours of the auction closing.
Humidor
$100
Starting bid
Humidor - $400.00 value- This masterpiece is hand made and generously donated by Kevin's Creations!
Item can be picked up at the Nashua Police Department by contacting Captain Jennifer Moriarty-
Humidor - $400.00 value- This masterpiece is hand made and generously donated by Kevin's Creations!
Item can be picked up at the Nashua Police Department by contacting Captain Jennifer Moriarty-
Sig Sauer 365 Fuse
$150
Starting bid
Sig Sauer 365 Fuse Firearm - $600.00 value-Winner must be a New Hampshire Resident, 21 years of age and possess a valid photo ID. Winner can pick up firearm at Sig Sauer Experience Center in Epping , NH after having a background check completed.
Item generously donated by Sig Sauer Academy and Experience Center-Epping, NH!
Sig Sauer 365 Fuse Firearm - $600.00 value-Winner must be a New Hampshire Resident, 21 years of age and possess a valid photo ID. Winner can pick up firearm at Sig Sauer Experience Center in Epping , NH after having a background check completed.
Item generously donated by Sig Sauer Academy and Experience Center-Epping, NH!
Sig Sauer Gift Certificate for Course Instruction #1
$80
Starting bid
Receive on-site training at the Sig Sauer Academy in Epping, NH. This certificate provides $325 in tuition for a 1 day, 8-hour course.
SIG SAUER Academy has a course for every type of student, from the first-time shooter to elite military and law enforcement operators. The SIG SAUER Academy and its staff of quiet professionals is committed to delivering the most realistic, fundamentally sound training experience possible.
Item generously donated by Sig Sauer, NH!
Certificate can be picked up at NPD or emailed within 48 hours of the auction closing.
Receive on-site training at the Sig Sauer Academy in Epping, NH. This certificate provides $325 in tuition for a 1 day, 8-hour course.
SIG SAUER Academy has a course for every type of student, from the first-time shooter to elite military and law enforcement operators. The SIG SAUER Academy and its staff of quiet professionals is committed to delivering the most realistic, fundamentally sound training experience possible.
Item generously donated by Sig Sauer, NH!
Certificate can be picked up at NPD or emailed within 48 hours of the auction closing.
Sig Sauer Gift Certificate for Course Instruction #2
$80
Starting bid
Receive on-site training at the Sig Sauer Academy in Epping, NH. This certificate provides $325 in tuition for a 1 day, 8-hour course.
SIG SAUER Academy has a course for every type of student, from the first-time shooter to elite military and law enforcement operators. The SIG SAUER Academy and its staff of quiet professionals is committed to delivering the most realistic, fundamentally sound training experience possible.
Item generously donated by Sig Sauer, NH!
Certificate can be picked up at NPD or emailed within 48 hours of the auction closing.
Receive on-site training at the Sig Sauer Academy in Epping, NH. This certificate provides $325 in tuition for a 1 day, 8-hour course.
SIG SAUER Academy has a course for every type of student, from the first-time shooter to elite military and law enforcement operators. The SIG SAUER Academy and its staff of quiet professionals is committed to delivering the most realistic, fundamentally sound training experience possible.
Item generously donated by Sig Sauer, NH!
Certificate can be picked up at NPD or emailed within 48 hours of the auction closing.
Bourbon Basket
$50
Starting bid
Bourbon Basket- $200.00 value- This basket includes Basel Hayden, Woodford Reserve, Hudson Bright light, Knob Creek and Jim Beam Black. It also contains 2 fancy Bourbon Glasses!
Item generously donated by The Gator Trust!
Winner must be 21 years of age.
Can be picked up at the Nashua Police Department by contacting Captain Jennifer Moriarty.
Bourbon Basket- $200.00 value- This basket includes Basel Hayden, Woodford Reserve, Hudson Bright light, Knob Creek and Jim Beam Black. It also contains 2 fancy Bourbon Glasses!
Item generously donated by The Gator Trust!
Winner must be 21 years of age.
Can be picked up at the Nashua Police Department by contacting Captain Jennifer Moriarty.
Private meet and greet with Mac and Maddie
$200
Starting bid
Private meet and Great with Mac and Maddie -priceless-Winner and Captain Jennifer Moriarty will select an agreed upon date within the Nashua City Limits.
Private meet and Great with Mac and Maddie -priceless-Winner and Captain Jennifer Moriarty will select an agreed upon date within the Nashua City Limits.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!