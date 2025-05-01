Friends of the Nashua Police Department Mounted Unit- Silent Auction

Dom's Food Truck Certificate -$2,000.00 value-includes Dom's food truck on site for up to two hours. This include a $500.00 truck rental and $1,500.00 of items ordered off the retail menu. Additional items exceeding $ 1,500 are the responsibility of the winner hosting party/event. After two hours truck rental fee is $250.00 per hour. Date and time to be agreed upon by winner and Dom's Food Truck. Any permits to be obtained are the responsibility of the winner. Winner must reside within 20 miles of Nashua, NH. No cash value and certificate must be used within 12 months. Item generously donated by Dom's LLC Certificate can be picked up at NPD or emailed within 48 hours of the auction closing.

