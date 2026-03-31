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Friends Of The North Fork & White Rivers
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Friends Of The North Fork & White Rivers Silent Auction

Full Vehicle Detail Certificate item
Full Vehicle Detail Certificate
$15

Starting bid

One Deluxe Vehicle Detail from Ultimate Auto Group in Mountain Home, AR. A $175 value. Vehicle detail includes exterior wash, interior vacuum, engine bay cleaning with exterior wax. Vehicle detail must be scheduled at the Ultimate Ford Service Department - 2448 Hwy 62W, Mountain Home, AR 72653. Call to schedule your appointment 870-425-2181.

Original Watercolor Painting - Great Blue Heron item
Original Watercolor Painting - Great Blue Heron
$15

Starting bid

This is an 8 x 10 watercolor painting of a heron, beautifully framed with a simple black and gold-edged frame. The bird is depicted in profile, showcasing its elegant long neck and beak. Soft shades of blue and gray are blended to capture the delicate plumage, with subtle splashes of watercolor adding movement and a sense of natural fluidity. The background is minimal, allowing the heron to remain the focal point. The painting is signed in the lower right corner with “S. Hill.” by watercolor local Artist Shelly Hill- Valued at $100.00

Yellow Sally $50 Gift Certificate and Tote item
Yellow Sally $50 Gift Certificate and Tote item
Yellow Sally $50 Gift Certificate and Tote
$15

Starting bid

$50.00 gift certificate good toward any purchase at yellowSallyfishing.com donated by Yellow Sally-fishing apparel for women and girls. Includes the Trout Party Tote -your go-to carryall for life outdoors valued at $40. total package Valued at $90.00

Cutting board, bread knife and a loaf of sourdough bread item
Cutting board, bread knife and a loaf of sourdough bread
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Mountain Milling located behind Lowe’s in Mountain Home. Add rustic charm to your kitchen with this unique, fish-shaped wooden cutting board. Beautifully crafted with natural wood grain, it’s perfect for serving bread, charcuterie, or everyday prep. Paired with a bread knife and a homemade loaf of cinnamon & sugar sourdough bread. Total package valued at $65


Big Creek - 2 rounds of golf item
Big Creek - 2 rounds of golf item
Big Creek - 2 rounds of golf item
Big Creek - 2 rounds of golf
$15

Starting bid

Big Creek Golf certificate includes cart fees, green fees, use of the practice facilities.  valued at $337

Handcrafted Morel Walking Stick item
Handcrafted Morel Walking Stick item
Handcrafted Morel Walking Stick item
Handcrafted Morel Walking Stick
$15

Starting bid

A true piece of functional art, this handcrafted walking stick features a beautifully carved morel mushroom handle and a striking natural wood grain shaft. Made from durable Canadian spruce, it stands 60” tall and can be easily customized to your ideal height. A unique blend of craftsmanship and character—perfect for hikes, display, or gifting. Valued at $125


Milwaukee M18 Compact Brushless Drill/Driver Kit -Model 2801 item
Milwaukee M18 Compact Brushless Drill/Driver Kit -Model 2801
$15

Starting bid

Power and performance in a compact design. This Milwaukee M18 drill/driver features a brushless motor for longer runtime and durability, making it perfect for both DIY projects and professional use. The kit includes two REDLITHIUM™ CP2.0 batteries, charger, and carrying case—everything you need to get the job done.


Reliable, lightweight, and built to last, it’s a must-have for any toolbox. Valued at $215


Handcrafted Dog-Head Cane item
Handcrafted Dog-Head Cane item
Handcrafted Dog-Head Cane
$15

Starting bid

Add a touch of character and craftsmanship with this unique handcrafted cane. Featuring a detailed dog-head handle with a metallic finish and a sleek black-painted wooden shaft, this piece blends function with artistic design. At 35” tall, it can be easily customized to your preferred height.


A stylish walking aid or standout decorative piece—perfect for dog lovers, collectors, or anyone who appreciates one-of-a-kind craftsmanship. Valued at $100


Restore signature European Facial & 1 hr spa item
Restore signature European Facial & 1 hr spa
$15

Starting bid

  • Restore’s Signature facials are customized to your specific skincare needs. All facials begin with a gentle steaming to aid in deep pore cleansing and exfoliation followed by a therapeutic mask to purify the skin. Ending with pharmaceutical-grade products that are rich in antioxidants and an upper body massage.  Valued at $85
Mini Facial w/Hydro Jelly Mask, LED therapy & 1 hr spa item
Mini Facial w/Hydro Jelly Mask, LED therapy & 1 hr spa
$15

Starting bid

  • Running low on time or just need a little "me time" while on lunch? Restore’s 30 minute mini facial is your answer! This mini facial comes with a hydro jelly mask and LED light treatment as well as 1 hour in the spa. Valued at $70
$250 Gift Card item
$250 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$250 gift card good toward purchase at Harps

Kedzie Cloud 9 Convertible Sling bag & earrings item
Kedzie Cloud 9 Convertible Sling bag & earrings item
Kedzie Cloud 9 Convertible Sling bag & earrings item
Kedzie Cloud 9 Convertible Sling bag & earrings
$10

Starting bid

Donated but Peaceful Heart Boutique. This quilted puffer bag has tons of pockets and can be styled as a sling, crossbody or backpack. Valued at $42, 3 pair of earrings valued at $20 each pair.

  •  Includes two (2) adjustable, removable straps: 55” fully extended
  • Two zippered front pockets
  • Three interior pockets
  • Zippered main compartment
  • Snag-resistant resin zippers
  • Subtle cheetah print lining
  • Matte-touch easy-to-clean polyester
  • Compatible with Interchangeable Bag Straps
  • Everyday, professional, date night, commuting, travel
Twin Lakes Golf Club- 18-Hole Round for Four item
Twin Lakes Golf Club- 18-Hole Round for Four
$20

Starting bid

18 hole round of golf for four golfers,; includes two golf carts. Valued at $300

Pearl Bracelet & Earrings item
Pearl Bracelet & Earrings
$15

Starting bid

Pearl bracelet and earrings donated by Gregory Jewelry valued at $142

Handcrafted Penny Necklace item
Handcrafted Penny Necklace
$15

Starting bid

Handcrafted Penny Necklace

Donated by Katie Risk- valued at $50

A creative and eye-catching statement piece, this handcrafted necklace features a series of real copper pennies linked together to form a unique chain, finished with a wrapped stone pendant centerpiece. Blending rustic charm with artistic flair, each coin adds character and a sense of history—making this a truly one-of-a-kind accessory.


Perfect for casual wear or as a conversation piece, this necklace celebrates upcycled materials and handcrafted design.


White River Big Vista Shirt and Hat item
White River Big Vista Shirt and Hat item
White River Big Vista Shirt and Hat
$15

Starting bid

Big Vista Shirt and Hat valued at $85. Epic original illustrations 
featuring the best of America. Beautifully dyed garments that are one of a kind. Eco-committed processes are friendly to the environment. Thoughtfully crafted by true artisans right here in the USA.

Card Making Kit item
Card Making Kit
$15

Starting bid

Everything you need to make your own cards! Valued at $350

Wapsi fly tying kit item
Wapsi fly tying kit
$15

Starting bid

Beginner flitting kit donated by Wapsi valued at $100

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