Friends Of The North Fork & White Rivers Silent Auction

Power and performance in a compact design. This Milwaukee M18 drill/driver features a brushless motor for longer runtime and durability, making it perfect for both DIY projects and professional use. The kit includes two REDLITHIUM™ CP2.0 batteries, charger, and carrying case—everything you need to get the job done.





Reliable, lightweight, and built to last, it’s a must-have for any toolbox. Valued at $215



