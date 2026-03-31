Friends Of The North Fork & White Rivers Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
One Deluxe Vehicle Detail from Ultimate Auto Group in Mountain Home, AR. A $175 value. Vehicle detail includes exterior wash, interior vacuum, engine bay cleaning with exterior wax. Vehicle detail must be scheduled at the Ultimate Ford Service Department - 2448 Hwy 62W, Mountain Home, AR 72653. Call to schedule your appointment 870-425-2181.
Starting bid
This is an 8 x 10 watercolor painting of a heron, beautifully framed with a simple black and gold-edged frame. The bird is depicted in profile, showcasing its elegant long neck and beak. Soft shades of blue and gray are blended to capture the delicate plumage, with subtle splashes of watercolor adding movement and a sense of natural fluidity. The background is minimal, allowing the heron to remain the focal point. The painting is signed in the lower right corner with “S. Hill.” by watercolor local Artist Shelly Hill- Valued at $100.00
Starting bid
$50.00 gift certificate good toward any purchase at yellowSallyfishing.com donated by Yellow Sally-fishing apparel for women and girls. Includes the Trout Party Tote -your go-to carryall for life outdoors valued at $40. total package Valued at $90.00
Starting bid
Donated by Mountain Milling located behind Lowe’s in Mountain Home. Add rustic charm to your kitchen with this unique, fish-shaped wooden cutting board. Beautifully crafted with natural wood grain, it’s perfect for serving bread, charcuterie, or everyday prep. Paired with a bread knife and a homemade loaf of cinnamon & sugar sourdough bread. Total package valued at $65
Starting bid
Big Creek Golf certificate includes cart fees, green fees, use of the practice facilities. valued at $337
Starting bid
A true piece of functional art, this handcrafted walking stick features a beautifully carved morel mushroom handle and a striking natural wood grain shaft. Made from durable Canadian spruce, it stands 60” tall and can be easily customized to your ideal height. A unique blend of craftsmanship and character—perfect for hikes, display, or gifting. Valued at $125
Starting bid
Power and performance in a compact design. This Milwaukee M18 drill/driver features a brushless motor for longer runtime and durability, making it perfect for both DIY projects and professional use. The kit includes two REDLITHIUM™ CP2.0 batteries, charger, and carrying case—everything you need to get the job done.
Reliable, lightweight, and built to last, it’s a must-have for any toolbox. Valued at $215
Starting bid
Add a touch of character and craftsmanship with this unique handcrafted cane. Featuring a detailed dog-head handle with a metallic finish and a sleek black-painted wooden shaft, this piece blends function with artistic design. At 35” tall, it can be easily customized to your preferred height.
A stylish walking aid or standout decorative piece—perfect for dog lovers, collectors, or anyone who appreciates one-of-a-kind craftsmanship. Valued at $100
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
$250 gift card good toward purchase at Harps
Starting bid
Donated but Peaceful Heart Boutique. This quilted puffer bag has tons of pockets and can be styled as a sling, crossbody or backpack. Valued at $42, 3 pair of earrings valued at $20 each pair.
Starting bid
18 hole round of golf for four golfers,; includes two golf carts. Valued at $300
Starting bid
Pearl bracelet and earrings donated by Gregory Jewelry valued at $142
Starting bid
Handcrafted Penny Necklace
Donated by Katie Risk- valued at $50
A creative and eye-catching statement piece, this handcrafted necklace features a series of real copper pennies linked together to form a unique chain, finished with a wrapped stone pendant centerpiece. Blending rustic charm with artistic flair, each coin adds character and a sense of history—making this a truly one-of-a-kind accessory.
Perfect for casual wear or as a conversation piece, this necklace celebrates upcycled materials and handcrafted design.
Starting bid
Big Vista Shirt and Hat valued at $85. Epic original illustrations
featuring the best of America. Beautifully dyed garments that are one of a kind. Eco-committed processes are friendly to the environment. Thoughtfully crafted by true artisans right here in the USA.
Starting bid
Everything you need to make your own cards! Valued at $350
Starting bid
Beginner flitting kit donated by Wapsi valued at $100
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!