Packard Motorcar Foundation

Offered by

Packard Motorcar Foundation

Friends of the Packard Proving Grounds

Individual
$40

Valid until April 29, 2027

Free building tours

Reduced cost to lectures, classes, and other specified events

Monthly newsletter

10% off of PPG Gift Shop Purchases

Couple
$50

Valid until April 29, 2027

Free building tours

Reduced cost to lectures, classes, and other specified events

Monthly newsletter

10% off of PPG Gift Shop Purchases

Family
$60

Valid until April 29, 2027

Free building tours

Reduced cost to lectures, classes, and other specified events

Monthly newsletter

10% off of PPG Gift Shop Purchases

This includes all individuals living at one address.

Family +
$125

Valid until April 29, 2027

Free building tours

Reduced cost to lectures, classes, and other specified events

Monthly newsletter

10% off of PPG Gift Shop Purchases

This includes all family members at one address plus two guests.

Lifetime
$1,000

No expiration

  • Unlimited admissions for the Lifetime Member and their immediate family with preferred seating at all members-only events and exhibit previews.
  • 25% discount at the Gift Shop.
  • Yearly photoshoot for family pictures and/or vehicle photos (site access only-bring your own photographer)
  • Lifetime member names will be displayed on the donor display on the North wall of the Lodge Garage.
Add a donation for Packard Motorcar Foundation

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!