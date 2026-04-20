Jewelsfaith Ranch

Offered by

Jewelsfaith Ranch

About the memberships

Friends of The Ranch Memberships

Stable Supporter
$25

Renews monthly

Benefits include:

  • Monthly email updates and prayer requests
  • Recognition on the Friends of the Ranch supporter list
Horse & Heart Helper
$50

Renews monthly

Benefits include:

  • Everything in Stable Supporter, plus:
  • Quarterly behind‑the‑scenes updates (photos or short videos)
  • “Sponsor‑a‑Month” support for feed, hay, or vet care
  • Early invitations to ranch events or open days
Faithful Trailblazer
$75

Renews monthly

Benefits include:

  • Everything above, plus:
  • One annual ranch‑branded thank‑you gift
  • Recognition in newsletters or annual report
  • Special prayer focus or dedication option
  • Priority registration for programs, retreats, or volunteer days
Legacy Ranch Partner
$100

Renews monthly

Benefits include:

  • All previous benefits, plus:
  • Personal annual impact summary
  • Name recognition on a Ranch Partner display (optional)
  • Invitation to an annual partner appreciation gathering
  • Direct role in helping fund long‑term growth and sustainability
Steward of the Ranch
$2,500

Valid until May 21, 2027

Stewards of the Ranch are faithful partners who believe deeply in the mission and help ensure the Ranch remains a place of care, healing, and growth. Their generosity plays a vital role in sustaining daily operations and meeting the ongoing needs of both animals and programs.


Impact include:

  • Supporting annual feed, veterinary care, and facility maintenance
  • Helping cover program expenses and outreach efforts
  • Strengthening the Ranch’s ability to plan confidently for the year ahead

Recognition & Connection:

  • Inclusion in annual donor recognition materials
  • A personalized annual impact update
  • Invitations to select Ranch events or appreciation gatherings
Legacy Steward
$5,000

Valid until May 21, 2027

Legacy Stewards are visionary supporters who help carry JewelsFaith Ranch into the future. Their leadership‑level generosity allows the Ranch not only to sustain its mission, but to grow and expand the reach of its faith‑centered work.


Impact include:

  • Funding long‑term improvements or special initiatives
  • Providing stability during times of growth or unexpected need
  • Enabling new programs rooted in faith, healing, and restoration

Recognition & Connection:

  • Prominent recognition as a Legacy Steward
  • Private annual briefing on Ranch vision, goals, and impact
  • Invitation to an exclusive Legacy appreciation experience
  • The knowledge of leaving a lasting spiritual and practical legacy
Add a donation for Jewelsfaith Ranch

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