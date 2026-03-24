FoRR's Great Cane Brake Affair Silent Auction

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We've got your culinary needs covered! Enjoy 5 $10 gift cards from #Bad Daddy Burger Bar, a Nutty gift basket from #Nutty and Nice, and 5 $5 gift cards from #Blueberry Frog, worth a combined value of $150!
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Get your spring cleaning done with three full service car wash passes from #Autobell Car Wash and three hours of home cleaning from #Green Cleanville worth a combined value of $388. Start your spring off right!
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Satisfy your sweet tooth with a 6-pack of #Byrd's mini cookies, an 8" cake from #Nothin Bundt Cake, 2 gift certificates for 1lb boxes from #River Street Sweets! This is worth a combined $152!
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Save big with this bundle from Chef Mike Rednak and #City Scape Winery! Enjoy a tasty meal for 4-6 people prepared by Chef Mike and a gift certificate from City Scape Winery, worth a combined $600!
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Enjoy a great date night with the best view in Greenville at #City Club. Grab your favorite person and enjoy a Dinner for Two Gift Certificate and two $50 #Top Golf gift cards!
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Enjoy a baseball gift basket with 4 tickets and Merc from #Greenville Drive and two 1/2 day bicycle ride rentals from #Reedy Rides for the perfect fun-filled day! This bundle is worth a combined $180!
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Advance your game with the #Dunlop Tennis Gear Package which includes dual carry-style tennis bag, two rackets (FX500 Power Series), four packs of racket strings (Iconic All, multi-filament); 2 packs of racket grips (Super-Tac overgrip); three 3-pack tennis balls (Grand Prix, extra duty); a 4-pack of tennis balls (Slazenger "The Wimbledon Ball"); two caps (vented).
Level up in soccer with a package from #Greenville Triumph which includes three soccer balls (S, M, L), three scarves, two magnets, a towel, a small soccer shirt, a lanyard, and four P3 level tickets.
This bundle is worth a combined $1015!
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Enjoy a canvas tote, koozie, nail file, 10% coupon, $35 gift card, surprise jewelry box, cashmere blend pashmina, and a Charleston "Seaglass Candle" from #Cooper Penny. This bundle also includes a pair of earrings from #Magma Rock Creations and a #Kendra Scott necklace. Total, this bundle is worth $318!
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Enjoy a fun-filled day taking in the wildlife at the #Greenville Zoo with two adult tickets, plus two tickets to the #South Carolina Aquarium, and a family package to the #Riverbank Zoo, all worth a total of $212.70!
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Enjoy tickets to four theatres: #Brevard Music Center, #Centre Stage, #Greenville Symphony Orchestra, and the #Warehouse Theater! This is worth a combined $511.
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Enjoy a gift basket from #V's Barber Shop, a bonsai tree from #Creative Earth, two weeks of couple's training with Lance McCullough at #30 Body Fitness, and a one-hour session at #Becky Miller Yoga, all worth an estimated $584!
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Enjoy a Fly Fishing trip on either the Watagua or S. Holston River with Davis Park, worth an estimated $650!
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Have the best day downtown with this bundle! It includes gift baskets from #Coffee Underground and #Mast General Store, a pink decorative album from #Just Dotz, a gift certificate from #M. Judson's Booksellers, a newly released dog leash from #Paw Paw, and a $50 gift card from #Rocket Frizz. This bundle is worth $305!
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Feel fancy with a handcrafted silver centering pendant from #Margaret Goodson Graham Studio and a full color and cut from #Boheme Salon, worth a combined $495!
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Keep your kids excited with a family package to the #Children's Museum of the Upstate and games and toys from #OP Taylor, worth a combined $169.95!
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Enjoy a gift card for two from the #U.S. National Whitewater Center and a #Reedy River Expedition: a half-day guided spin/conventional or fly fishing expedition with Taylor LeBlanc. This bundle is worth a combined $558!
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Enjoy three perfect nights in the #Litchfield Inn condo and four tickets to #Brookgreen Gardens (dates TBD!), worth $785!
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Enjoy a private wine tasting for eight featuring four curated wines from #Table 301 Group and a create a DIY Pasta Dinner with a ceramic bowl + all the fixins, worth a combined $430!
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Enjoy two general tickets to #Alcatraz East in Gatlinburg! Plus, win a gift tote and Hops & Herons from
#Conestee Nature Preserve. And, go all out for a nature-filled day with a personal Reedy River kayak tour for two! This bundle is worth a combined $457!
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Show your love for the Reedy with this Reedy River Artwork by #Dumah Morgan, worth $300!
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Win four clubhouse credentials for tournament weekend from #BMW Charity Pro-Am Golf Tournament, worth $320!
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Grow your art collection with an original ceramic creation by #Darin Gehrke Ceramics, worth $195!
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Enhance your art collection with a painting called Out to Sea from #Eclectic Adventures, worth $150!
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Grow your artist collection with an original ceramic vase from #42 Dragonflies Workshop, worth $250!
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Enjoy two nights at #Whisper Lake in the mountains in Sapphire Valley, NC, worth $750!
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Grow your art collection with an painting called "Eclipse Over the Reedy" from #John Moran Gallery, worth $80!
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Enjoy a tasting for ten at #Palmetto Olive Oil and a 1-of-a-kind linoleum print honoring the Reedy's history from #Jon Warmington Creations, worth a combined $260!
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Grow your art collection with a painting from #Larry McDaniels' Art, worth $200!
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Remember the special moments with a mini newborn photo session from #Curly Girl Photography, worth $425!
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Win a beautiful wooden bowl from #Bob's Burl Art, worth $150!
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