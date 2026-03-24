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Friends of the Reedy River

About this event

Sales closed

FoRR's Great Cane Brake Affair Silent Auction

Nuthin' but Savory & Sweet Bundle item
Nuthin' but Savory & Sweet Bundle item
Nuthin' but Savory & Sweet Bundle item
Nuthin' but Savory & Sweet Bundle
$45

Starting bid

We've got your culinary needs covered! Enjoy 5 $10 gift cards from #Bad Daddy Burger Bar, a Nutty gift basket from #Nutty and Nice, and 5 $5 gift cards from #Blueberry Frog, worth a combined value of $150!

Suds and Scrubs Bundle item
Suds and Scrubs Bundle item
Suds and Scrubs Bundle
$95

Starting bid

Get your spring cleaning done with three full service car wash passes from #Autobell Car Wash and three hours of home cleaning from #Green Cleanville worth a combined value of $388. Start your spring off right!

When the Sweets Crumble item
When the Sweets Crumble item
When the Sweets Crumble
$40

Starting bid

Satisfy your sweet tooth with a 6-pack of #Byrd's mini cookies, an 8" cake from #Nothin Bundt Cake, 2 gift certificates for 1lb boxes from #River Street Sweets! This is worth a combined $152!

Wine and Dine item
Wine and Dine item
Wine and Dine
$195

Starting bid

Save big with this bundle from Chef Mike Rednak and #City Scape Winery! Enjoy a tasty meal for 4-6 people prepared by Chef Mike and a gift certificate from City Scape Winery, worth a combined $600!

Date Night item
Date Night item
Date Night
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a great date night with the best view in Greenville at #City Club. Grab your favorite person and enjoy a Dinner for Two Gift Certificate and two $50 #Top Golf gift cards!

Drive and Ride item
Drive and Ride item
Drive and Ride
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a baseball gift basket with 4 tickets and Merc from #Greenville Drive and two 1/2 day bicycle ride rentals from #Reedy Rides for the perfect fun-filled day! This bundle is worth a combined $180!

Kick or Hit but Don't Miss item
Kick or Hit but Don't Miss item
Kick or Hit but Don't Miss
$295

Starting bid

Advance your game with the #Dunlop Tennis Gear Package which includes dual carry-style tennis bag, two rackets (FX500 Power Series), four packs of racket strings (Iconic All, multi-filament); 2 packs of racket grips (Super-Tac overgrip); three 3-pack tennis balls (Grand Prix, extra duty); a 4-pack of tennis balls (Slazenger "The Wimbledon Ball"); two caps (vented).

Level up in soccer with a package from #Greenville Triumph which includes three soccer balls (S, M, L), three scarves, two magnets, a towel, a small soccer shirt, a lanyard, and four P3 level tickets.

This bundle is worth a combined $1015!

What Every Girl Wants item
What Every Girl Wants item
What Every Girl Wants item
What Every Girl Wants
$85

Starting bid

Enjoy a canvas tote, koozie, nail file, 10% coupon, $35 gift card, surprise jewelry box, cashmere blend pashmina, and a Charleston "Seaglass Candle" from #Cooper Penny. This bundle also includes a pair of earrings from #Magma Rock Creations and a #Kendra Scott necklace. Total, this bundle is worth $318!

Land or Sea item
Land or Sea item
Land or Sea
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a fun-filled day taking in the wildlife at the #Greenville Zoo with two adult tickets, plus two tickets to the #South Carolina Aquarium, and a family package to the #Riverbank Zoo, all worth a total of $212.70!

Southern Culture item
Southern Culture item
Southern Culture item
Southern Culture
$130

Starting bid

Enjoy tickets to four theatres: #Brevard Music Center, #Centre Stage, #Greenville Symphony Orchestra, and the #Warehouse Theater! This is worth a combined $511.

Ripped and Cut item
Ripped and Cut item
Ripped and Cut item
Ripped and Cut
$140

Starting bid

Enjoy a gift basket from #V's Barber Shop, a bonsai tree from #Creative Earth, two weeks of couple's training with Lance McCullough at #30 Body Fitness, and a one-hour session at #Becky Miller Yoga, all worth an estimated $584!


Day-long Guided Fly Fishing item
Day-long Guided Fly Fishing
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy a Fly Fishing trip on either the Watagua or S. Holston River with Davis Park, worth an estimated $650!

A Stroll Downtown item
A Stroll Downtown item
A Stroll Downtown item
A Stroll Downtown
$90

Starting bid

Have the best day downtown with this bundle! It includes gift baskets from #Coffee Underground and #Mast General Store, a pink decorative album from #Just Dotz, a gift certificate from #M. Judson's Booksellers, a newly released dog leash from #Paw Paw, and a $50 gift card from #Rocket Frizz. This bundle is worth $305!

I'm So Pretty item
I'm So Pretty item
I'm So Pretty
$135

Starting bid

Feel fancy with a handcrafted silver centering pendant from #Margaret Goodson Graham Studio and a full color and cut from #Boheme Salon, worth a combined $495!

Kids Just Wanna Have Fun item
Kids Just Wanna Have Fun
$45

Starting bid

Keep your kids excited with a family package to the #Children's Museum of the Upstate and games and toys from #OP Taylor, worth a combined $169.95!

Wet and Wild item
Wet and Wild item
Wet and Wild
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a gift card for two from the #U.S. National Whitewater Center and a #Reedy River Expedition: a half-day guided spin/conventional or fly fishing expedition with Taylor LeBlanc. This bundle is worth a combined $558!

Sand in My Toes item
Sand in My Toes
$215

Starting bid

Enjoy three perfect nights in the #Litchfield Inn condo and four tickets to #Brookgreen Gardens (dates TBD!), worth $785!

Fare Sumptuously item
Fare Sumptuously item
Fare Sumptuously
$125

Starting bid

Enjoy a private wine tasting for eight featuring four curated wines from #Table 301 Group and a create a DIY Pasta Dinner with a ceramic bowl + all the fixins, worth a combined $430!

Out in the Woods item
Out in the Woods item
Out in the Woods
$95

Starting bid

Enjoy two general tickets to #Alcatraz East in Gatlinburg! Plus, win a gift tote and Hops & Herons from

#Conestee Nature Preserve. And, go all out for a nature-filled day with a personal Reedy River kayak tour for two! This bundle is worth a combined $457!

The Heart of Greenville item
The Heart of Greenville
$150

Starting bid

Show your love for the Reedy with this Reedy River Artwork by #Dumah Morgan, worth $300!

Hangin' With the Pro's item
Hangin' With the Pro's
$95

Starting bid

Win four clubhouse credentials for tournament weekend from #BMW Charity Pro-Am Golf Tournament, worth $320!

Dish Divine item
Dish Divine item
Dish Divine
$60

Starting bid

Grow your art collection with an original ceramic creation by #Darin Gehrke Ceramics, worth $195!

Out to Sea item
Out to Sea
$45

Starting bid

Enhance your art collection with a painting called Out to Sea from #Eclectic Adventures, worth $150!

Harmony Surrounds item
Harmony Surrounds
$75

Starting bid

Grow your artist collection with an original ceramic vase from #42 Dragonflies Workshop, worth $250!

Take Me Home, Country Roads item
Take Me Home, Country Roads
$210

Starting bid

Enjoy two nights at #Whisper Lake in the mountains in Sapphire Valley, NC, worth $750!

Goodnight Moon item
Goodnight Moon
$25

Starting bid

Grow your art collection with an painting called "Eclipse Over the Reedy" from #John Moran Gallery, worth $80!

PRESSED item
PRESSED item
PRESSED
$70

Starting bid

Enjoy a tasting for ten at #Palmetto Olive Oil and a 1-of-a-kind linoleum print honoring the Reedy's history from #Jon Warmington Creations, worth a combined $260!

Liberty Bridge in Spring item
Liberty Bridge in Spring
$60

Starting bid

Grow your art collection with a painting from #Larry McDaniels' Art, worth $200!

Love at First Sight item
Love at First Sight
$110

Starting bid

Remember the special moments with a mini newborn photo session from #Curly Girl Photography, worth $425!

A Bit of Nature item
A Bit of Nature
$45

Starting bid

Win a beautiful wooden bowl from #Bob's Burl Art, worth $150!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!