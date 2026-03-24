FoRR's Great Cane Brake Affair Silent Auction

Advance your game with the #Dunlop Tennis Gear Package which includes dual carry-style tennis bag, two rackets (FX500 Power Series), four packs of racket strings (Iconic All, multi-filament); 2 packs of racket grips (Super-Tac overgrip); three 3-pack tennis balls (Grand Prix, extra duty); a 4-pack of tennis balls (Slazenger "The Wimbledon Ball"); two caps (vented).

Level up in soccer with a package from #Greenville Triumph which includes three soccer balls (S, M, L), three scarves, two magnets, a towel, a small soccer shirt, a lanyard, and four P3 level tickets.

This bundle is worth a combined $1015!