Program Booklet Advertisements - The Friends of the Seminary Benefit Dinner

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Be the very first page in our program booklet. The inside front cover page is the most visible placement for your advertisement or message to our honorees.
The inside back cover page is an optimal placement for your advertisement or message to our honorees.
Make the greatest impact with a Full-Page Color Ad with a message to our honorees in our program booklet.
Place a Half-Page Color Ad with a message to our honorees in our program booklet.
Place a Half-Page Black and White Ad with a message to our honorees in our program booklet.
Place a Business Card Size Black and White Ad in our program booklet with your business and contact information.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!