Redemptoris Mater Archdiocesan Missionary Seminary

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Redemptoris Mater Archdiocesan Missionary Seminary

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Program Booklet Advertisements - The Friends of the Seminary Benefit Dinner

Inside Front Cover Ad item
Inside Front Cover Ad
$3,000

Be the very first page in our program booklet. The inside front cover page is the most visible placement for your advertisement or message to our honorees.

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Inside Back Cover Ad item
Inside Back Cover Ad
$3,000

The inside back cover page is an optimal placement for your advertisement or message to our honorees.

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Full-Page Color Ad item
Full-Page Color Ad
$1,000

Make the greatest impact with a Full-Page Color Ad with a message to our honorees in our program booklet.

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Half Page Color Ad item
Half Page Color Ad
$750

Place a Half-Page Color Ad with a message to our honorees in our program booklet.

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Half Page Black and White Ad item
Half Page Black and White Ad
$500

Place a Half-Page Black and White Ad with a message to our honorees in our program booklet.

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Black and White Business Card Size item
Black and White Business Card Size
$250

Place a Business Card Size Black and White Ad in our program booklet with your business and contact information.

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Add a donation for Redemptoris Mater Archdiocesan Missionary Seminary

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!