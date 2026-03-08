Friends of the Stratford Library's Spring Auction

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509 Stratford St, Highlands, TX 77562
Starting bid
*You will need to download the MLB app to receive the tickets if you win
Two tickets for Friday, May 15, 2026 at 7:10pm to see the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers.
Section 318, Row 1, Seat 3 and 4
Starting bid
*You will need to download the MLB app to receive the tickets if you win
Two tickets for Friday, April 17, 2026 at 7:10pm to see the Houston Astros play the St. Louis Cardinals.
Section 106, Row 21, Seat 19 and 20
Starting bid
First of 2 glove-shaped crossbody handbags. Approximately 9"wide.
This was a special add-on for ticket holders for the 2025 Astros game held on Mother's Day. It's a beautiful gift for 2026 Mother's Day!
Starting bid
Second of 2 glove-shaped crossbody handbags. Approximately 9"wide.
This was a special add-on for ticket holders for the 2025 Astros game held on Mother's Day. It's a beautiful gift for 2026 Mother's Day!
Starting bid
2022 World Series Champions Ring - Replica with display stand.
Starting bid
Four coasters with cork backing from the 2022 World Series, celebrating the Astros as Champions!
Starting bid
MLB licensed puzzle by Master Pieces. 1000 piece puzzle. Final dimensions 39"wide x 13"tall.
Starting bid
2024 José Altuve Astros Tumbler for hot or cold beverages.
Starting bid
Navy pleather crossbody handbag with Methodist logo lining. Fan giveaway never sold in stores.
External and internal zipper pockets. Logo zipper pulls. Adjustable/removable strap.
10" wide x 8" tall
Starting bid
Soft and light infinity scarf, orange with navy Astros logo.
32" long x 10" wide
Starting bid
After the 2024 induction into the Mascot Hall of Fame, Orbit had their own bobblehead in April of 2025.
Starting bid
2025 HEB and Double Bubble Altuve bubblegum bobblehead.
Altuve is blowing his traditional bubble while waiting in the dugout.
Starting bid
2025 bobblehead of Mauricio Dubón with his dogs, Cash and Marcello, released in 2025.
Starting bid
2023 stadium giveaway: Jeremy Peña Hearthands Bobblehead.
Starting bid
2025 Billy Wagner Hall of Fame Bobblehead.
Starting bid
Adjustable Fan Favorite grey baseball cap with full logo on front and small logo tag on back.
Starting bid
2025 Hawaiian shirt
Size XL
Orange with images of Orbit, hot dogs, foam fingers, baseballs and Hawaiian palms and hibiscus.
Starting bid
Astros Margaritaville Hawaiian shirt
Size L
White with Astros logos, Margaritas/limes/salt shakers, and Hawaiian palms and hibiscus.
Starting bid
Astros Jeremy Peña Retro Basketball Jersey.
Size XL
Starting bid
2025 Hispanic Heritage Jersey with the number 25 for the year on left chest under the logo and on the back.
Size Small
Starting bid
Yordan Alvarez Still Tippin grey jersey with number 44.
Size XL
Starting bid
Grey Billy Wagner throwback jersey.
Size XL
Starting bid
Valdez throwback road jersey.
Size XL
Starting bid
Soft side lunchbox made to look like Orbit's jersey.
Starting bid
Retro bucket hat with strap with printed underside.
One size fits most
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