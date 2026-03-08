Hosted by

Friends Of The Stratford Library

About this event

Sales closed

Friends of the Stratford Library's Spring Auction

Pick-up location

509 Stratford St, Highlands, TX 77562

Behind Home Plate TWO tickets SECTION 318 MAY 15, 2026 item
Behind Home Plate TWO tickets SECTION 318 MAY 15, 2026 item
Behind Home Plate TWO tickets SECTION 318 MAY 15, 2026
$150

Starting bid

*You will need to download the MLB app to receive the tickets if you win


Two tickets for Friday, May 15, 2026 at 7:10pm to see the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers.


Section 318, Row 1, Seat 3 and 4

TWO tickets SECTION 106, Friday, APRIL 17, 2026 item
TWO tickets SECTION 106, Friday, APRIL 17, 2026 item
TWO tickets SECTION 106, Friday, APRIL 17, 2026
$150

Starting bid

*You will need to download the MLB app to receive the tickets if you win


Two tickets for Friday, April 17, 2026 at 7:10pm to see the Houston Astros play the St. Louis Cardinals.


Section 106, Row 21, Seat 19 and 20

First of 2 Baseball Glove Crossbody Bag item
First of 2 Baseball Glove Crossbody Bag item
First of 2 Baseball Glove Crossbody Bag item
First of 2 Baseball Glove Crossbody Bag
$40

Starting bid

First of 2 glove-shaped crossbody handbags. Approximately 9"wide.


This was a special add-on for ticket holders for the 2025 Astros game held on Mother's Day. It's a beautiful gift for 2026 Mother's Day!

Second of 2 Baseball Glove Crossbody Bag (Copy) item
Second of 2 Baseball Glove Crossbody Bag (Copy) item
Second of 2 Baseball Glove Crossbody Bag (Copy) item
Second of 2 Baseball Glove Crossbody Bag (Copy)
$40

Starting bid

Second of 2 glove-shaped crossbody handbags. Approximately 9"wide.


This was a special add-on for ticket holders for the 2025 Astros game held on Mother's Day. It's a beautiful gift for 2026 Mother's Day!

2022 World Series Champions Ring - Replica item
2022 World Series Champions Ring - Replica item
2022 World Series Champions Ring - Replica item
2022 World Series Champions Ring - Replica
$15

Starting bid

2022 World Series Champions Ring - Replica with display stand.

2022 World Series Champions Coaster Set item
2022 World Series Champions Coaster Set item
2022 World Series Champions Coaster Set item
2022 World Series Champions Coaster Set
$10

Starting bid

Four coasters with cork backing from the 2022 World Series, celebrating the Astros as Champions!

1000 Piece Panoramic Puzzle item
1000 Piece Panoramic Puzzle item
1000 Piece Panoramic Puzzle item
1000 Piece Panoramic Puzzle
$15

Starting bid

MLB licensed puzzle by Master Pieces. 1000 piece puzzle. Final dimensions 39"wide x 13"tall.

José Altuve Astros Tumbler item
José Altuve Astros Tumbler item
José Altuve Astros Tumbler item
José Altuve Astros Tumbler
$10

Starting bid

2024 José Altuve Astros Tumbler for hot or cold beverages.

Crossbody Navy Pleather Astros Handbag item
Crossbody Navy Pleather Astros Handbag item
Crossbody Navy Pleather Astros Handbag item
Crossbody Navy Pleather Astros Handbag
$15

Starting bid

Navy pleather crossbody handbag with Methodist logo lining. Fan giveaway never sold in stores.


External and internal zipper pockets. Logo zipper pulls. Adjustable/removable strap.


10" wide x 8" tall

Infinity Scarf item
Infinity Scarf item
Infinity Scarf item
Infinity Scarf
$10

Starting bid

Soft and light infinity scarf, orange with navy Astros logo.


32" long x 10" wide

Orbit Bobblehead item
Orbit Bobblehead item
Orbit Bobblehead item
Orbit Bobblehead
$15

Starting bid

After the 2024 induction into the Mascot Hall of Fame, Orbit had their own bobblehead in April of 2025.

José Altuve Bubblegum Bobblehead item
José Altuve Bubblegum Bobblehead item
José Altuve Bubblegum Bobblehead item
José Altuve Bubblegum Bobblehead
$15

Starting bid

2025 HEB and Double Bubble Altuve bubblegum bobblehead.


Altuve is blowing his traditional bubble while waiting in the dugout.

Mauricio Dubón and Dogs Bobblehead item
Mauricio Dubón and Dogs Bobblehead item
Mauricio Dubón and Dogs Bobblehead item
Mauricio Dubón and Dogs Bobblehead
$15

Starting bid

2025 bobblehead of Mauricio Dubón with his dogs, Cash and Marcello, released in 2025.

Peña Hearthands Bobblehead item
Peña Hearthands Bobblehead item
Peña Hearthands Bobblehead item
Peña Hearthands Bobblehead
$25

Starting bid

2023 stadium giveaway: Jeremy Peña Hearthands Bobblehead.

Billy Wagner Hall of Fame Bobblehead item
Billy Wagner Hall of Fame Bobblehead item
Billy Wagner Hall of Fame Bobblehead item
Billy Wagner Hall of Fame Bobblehead
$15

Starting bid

2025 Billy Wagner Hall of Fame Bobblehead.

MLB Licensed Grey Astros Cap item
MLB Licensed Grey Astros Cap item
MLB Licensed Grey Astros Cap item
MLB Licensed Grey Astros Cap
$10

Starting bid

Adjustable Fan Favorite grey baseball cap with full logo on front and small logo tag on back.

2025 Astros Hawaiian Shirt - Size XL item
2025 Astros Hawaiian Shirt - Size XL item
2025 Astros Hawaiian Shirt - Size XL item
2025 Astros Hawaiian Shirt - Size XL
$15

Starting bid

2025 Hawaiian shirt

Size XL


Orange with images of Orbit, hot dogs, foam fingers, baseballs and Hawaiian palms and hibiscus.

Astros Margaritaville Hawaiian Shirt - Size L item
Astros Margaritaville Hawaiian Shirt - Size L item
Astros Margaritaville Hawaiian Shirt - Size L item
Astros Margaritaville Hawaiian Shirt - Size L
$15

Starting bid

Astros Margaritaville Hawaiian shirt

Size L


White with Astros logos, Margaritas/limes/salt shakers, and Hawaiian palms and hibiscus.

Astros Jeremy Peña Retro Basketball Jersey - Size XL item
Astros Jeremy Peña Retro Basketball Jersey - Size XL item
Astros Jeremy Peña Retro Basketball Jersey - Size XL item
Astros Jeremy Peña Retro Basketball Jersey - Size XL
$10

Starting bid

Astros Jeremy Peña Retro Basketball Jersey.

Size XL

Los Astros Hispanic Heritage Jersey - Size Small item
Los Astros Hispanic Heritage Jersey - Size Small item
Los Astros Hispanic Heritage Jersey - Size Small item
Los Astros Hispanic Heritage Jersey - Size Small
$15

Starting bid

2025 Hispanic Heritage Jersey with the number 25 for the year on left chest under the logo and on the back.

Size Small

Yordan Alvarez Still Tippin Jersey - Size XL item
Yordan Alvarez Still Tippin Jersey - Size XL item
Yordan Alvarez Still Tippin Jersey - Size XL item
Yordan Alvarez Still Tippin Jersey - Size XL
$15

Starting bid

Yordan Alvarez Still Tippin grey jersey with number 44.

Size XL

Throwback Wagner Jersey - Size XL item
Throwback Wagner Jersey - Size XL item
Throwback Wagner Jersey - Size XL item
Throwback Wagner Jersey - Size XL
$15

Starting bid

Grey Billy Wagner throwback jersey.

Size XL

Throwback Valdez Road Jersey - Size XL item
Throwback Valdez Road Jersey - Size XL item
Throwback Valdez Road Jersey - Size XL item
Throwback Valdez Road Jersey - Size XL
$15

Starting bid

Valdez throwback road jersey.

Size XL

Orbit Jersey Lunchbox item
Orbit Jersey Lunchbox item
Orbit Jersey Lunchbox
$10

Starting bid

Soft side lunchbox made to look like Orbit's jersey.

Retro Bucket Hat with Strap item
Retro Bucket Hat with Strap item
Retro Bucket Hat with Strap item
Retro Bucket Hat with Strap
$10

Starting bid

Retro bucket hat with strap with printed underside.


One size fits most

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!