Friends Of The Van Alstyne Public Library

Limited Edition 2025 Brass Christmas Ornament featuring the Fountain at Dorothy Fielder Park in Van Alstyne. Beautiful details on the fountain. Looks amazing!
This was the very 1st ornament in this Limited Edition Series. The 2024 Christmas Ornament features the Marshall Street buildings. This Brass Christmas Ornament has tremendous detail on the building and beautifully showcases Van Alstyne historic buildings.
LOCAL PICK-UP: If you want to locally pick-up your ornament, please select this option. We will reach out to you to coordinate your pick-up of the your ornament(s).
MAILING - If you want to have your ornament mailed to you, please select this option. It's $5.95 for Shipping & Handling for up to 3 Ornaments. If you are ordering 3 to 6 Ornaments, please Select Quantity of 2 ($11.90). If you are ordering 6 to 10 Ornaments, please select a quantity of 3 ($17.85) for Shipping & Handling. Any Questions, Please Call/Text Katricia at (903) 627-5000
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!