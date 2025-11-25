Friends of Tiger Speech & Drama Club

Offered by

Friends of Tiger Speech & Drama Club

About the memberships

Friends of Tiger Speech & Drama Club Memberships 2025

Patron
$100

Valid until June 1, 2027

Receive 2 season passes to the Tiger Drama Department productions as well as a business card size advertisement in the play bills.

Supporter
$50

Valid until June 1, 2027

Receive 2 season passes to the Tiger Drama Department productions and your names listed in the play bills.

Friend
$25

Valid until June 1, 2027

Thank you for supporting Tiger Speech and Drama!

Underwriter
$250

Valid until June 1, 2027

Be the title sponsor of the Tiger Drama Fall Musical or Spring Play. Receive 4 season passes to the Tiger Drama Department productions as well as a business card size advertisement in the play bills.

Add a donation for Friends of Tiger Speech & Drama Club

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