Friends of Tiger Speech & Drama Club Memberships 2025

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About the memberships
Valid until June 1, 2027
Receive 2 season passes to the Tiger Drama Department productions as well as a business card size advertisement in the play bills.
Valid until June 1, 2027
Receive 2 season passes to the Tiger Drama Department productions and your names listed in the play bills.
Valid until June 1, 2027
Thank you for supporting Tiger Speech and Drama!
Valid until June 1, 2027
Be the title sponsor of the Tiger Drama Fall Musical or Spring Play. Receive 4 season passes to the Tiger Drama Department productions as well as a business card size advertisement in the play bills.
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