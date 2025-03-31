Friends Of Tomoka Basin State Parks Inc's shop

The Friends of Tomoka Basin State Parks (FoTBSP) is excited to offer our Park Bench Donation Program. In recognition of your contribution to our Park Bench Donation Program, the FoTBSP will install a personalized park bench in one of the three state parks of the donor’s choosing. The six-foot, ADA accessible park benches have a beautiful, decorative frame. They are durable, low maintenance and made with eco-friendly plastic, perfect for supporting our environment. The benches have two by four slats with rounded edges on outer boards for safety and comfort. The number of benches we can install in our state parks is limited to 38 locations. Benches will be offered on a first come, first served basis. Donors are allowed to choose the park that their bench will be placed at, with a choice of either Tomoka State Park, Bulow Creek State Park or Bulow Plantation Ruins Historic State Park. The specific location of the bench within the park will be determined by park staff.