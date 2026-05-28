Live Auction PREVIEW

Enjoy an unforgettable night of classic rock with two great seats to see Foreigner and Lynyrd Skynyrd on July 26 at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey.





This VIP experience includes an on-site VIP host, dedicated early check-in to the venue, and a special meet-and-greet with Foreigner, featuring Eagle Scout band member Bruce Watson. A perfect evening for music lovers, rock fans, and anyone ready to make a summer night truly memorable.





Estimated Retail Value: $2,000 ($1,000/Ticket)

Donated by: The Carson Family and Foreigner