Live Auction PREVIEW

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Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable night of classic rock with two great seats to see Foreigner and Lynyrd Skynyrd on July 26 at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey.
This VIP experience includes an on-site VIP host, dedicated early check-in to the venue, and a special meet-and-greet with Foreigner, featuring Eagle Scout band member Bruce Watson. A perfect evening for music lovers, rock fans, and anyone ready to make a summer night truly memorable.
Estimated Retail Value: $2,000 ($1,000/Ticket)
Donated by: The Carson Family and Foreigner
Starting bid
Take yourself out to the ballgame with four tickets to a 2026 New York Yankees non-Premium regular season home game.
Seating may include select Field Level and Main Level areas, with all seat locations subject to availability and Premium Games excluded, including Opening Day, Old-Timers’ Day, games against select opponents, select June 20 and July 4 games, and any other games designated by the Yankees. A classic outing for Yankees fans and a memorable day at the Stadium.
Estimated Retail Value: Up to $1,280 ($320/Ticket)
Donated by: The Kline Family and The New York Yankees
Starting bid
Cheer on the UConn Huskies from an unforgettable vantage point with two premium court-level seats in the front section for a UConn Huskies Men's or Women's basketball game.
Game selection will be determined based on availability and venue, with the ticket request to be made 90 days before the game. A fantastic experience for any Huskies fan looking to enjoy the energy, excitement, and tradition of UConn basketball up close.
Estimated Retail Value: Up to $1,500 ($750/Ticket)
Donated by: Bill Mitchell
Starting bid
Enjoy a memorable round of golf for three players at TPC River Highlands, one of Connecticut’s premier golf destinations and host of the Travelers Championship on the PGA TOUR.
This special outing must be played with a member, currently anticipated to be Scoutmaster Emeritus Barry Morris or another member to be determined based on availability. Date to be mutually agreed upon, and cart fees are not included. Some exclusions on dates and times may apply.
Estimated Retail Value: $775
Donated by: Barry Morris and TPC River Highlands
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