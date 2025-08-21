WWSHS Show Choirs

Offered by

WWSHS Show Choirs

About the memberships

Support Wheaton Warrenville South Show Choirs

Platinum Annual Sponsor
$5,000

Renews yearly on: October 31

-Featured logo on Travel Trailer

-Featured logo on banners, programs and choir website

-Recognition at every WWSHS Show Choir performance and competition

-Dedicated social media spotlight

-Six (6) VIP tickets to Cabaret

Reserved parking spot at Choral Classic

Gold Annual Sponsor
$2,500

Renews yearly on: October 31

-Prominent logo on programs and website

-Recognition at select performances

-Social media spotlight

-Four (4) VIP tickets to Cabaret

Silver Annual Sponsor
$1,000

Renews yearly on: October 31

-Logo in programs and website listing

-Recognition on social media

-Two (2) VIP tickets to Cabaret

Bronze Annual Sponsor
$500

Renews yearly on: October 31

-Business name listed in programs and on website

-Recognition on social media

Community Friend
$250

Renews yearly on: October 31

-Business name listed in programs and website

Tiger Scholarship Annual Patron
$500

Renews yearly on: October 31

-Name recognition in programs and online as a Tiger Scholarship Patron

-Four (4) free admission tickets to Choral Classic

Tiger Commitment Annual Patron
$250

Renews yearly on: October 31

-Name recognition in programs and online as a Tiger Commitment Patron

-Two (2) free admission tickets to Choral Classic

Tiger Alumni Annual Supporter
$100

Renews yearly on: October 31

-Name recognition in programs and online as an Alumni Supporter

Option to list your graduating year with your name (e.g. Jane Smith, Class of 2025)

-Free admission to Annual Alumni Event and Choral Classic

Tiger Friend
$50

Renews yearly on: October 31

-Name recognition in programs as a Tiger Friend

-One (1) ticket to season opening preview show


Choral Classic Happy Ad
$25

No expiration

Give a shout out to performers in the Choral Classic program March 13th and 14th


**Please also fill out this google form with your wording for the ad. https://forms.gle/RZ41LGxvQQyKDquv5


Choral Classic Coupon Ad
$50

No expiration

Place a coupon ad in the Choral Classic program March 13th and 14th.

Ad is 3.75" across by 2" high- vertical format

1/8 Page Ad
$50

No expiration

Advertise your business with a 1/8 page ad in the Choral Classic program March 13th and 14th. Ad is 3.75" across by 2.5" high- vertical format

1/4 Page Ad
$100

No expiration

Advertise your business with a 1/4 page ad in the Choral Classic program March 13th and 14th. Ad is 3.75" across by 5" high- vertical format

1/2 Page Ad
$200

No expiration

Advertise your business with a 1/2 page ad in the Choral Classic program March 13th and 14th. Ad is 7.5" across by 5" high- horizontal format

Full Page Ad
$400

No expiration

Advertise your business with a full page ad in the Choral Classic program March 13th and 14th. Ad is 7.5" across by 10" high

Full Page Ad * Inside Cover (Limit 2)
$500

No expiration

Advertise your business with a full page ad in the Choral Classic program March 13th and 14th. Ad is 7.5" across by 10" high, Full Color, positioned in the inside cover (limit 2)

Full Page Ad *Back Cover (Limit 1)
$600

No expiration

Advertise your business with a full page ad in the Choral Classic program March 13th and 14th. Ad is 7.5" across by 10" high, Full Color, positioned on the back cover.

Choral Classic Judge's Lounge Sponsorship
$500

No expiration

Sponsor the Judge's Lounge and showcase your business the Choral Classic March 13th and 14th

Choral Classic Director's Lounge Sponsorship
$500

No expiration

Sponsor the Director's Lounge and showcase your business the Choral Classic March 13th and 14th

Choral Classic Sound and Lighting Sponsorship
$1,000

No expiration

Sponsor Sound and Lighting while showcasing your business the Choral Classic March 13th and 14th

Add a donation for WWSHS Show Choirs

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