Support Wheaton Warrenville South Show Choirs

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: October 31
-Featured logo on Travel Trailer
-Featured logo on banners, programs and choir website
-Recognition at every WWSHS Show Choir performance and competition
-Dedicated social media spotlight
-Six (6) VIP tickets to Cabaret
Reserved parking spot at Choral Classic
Renews yearly on: October 31
-Prominent logo on programs and website
-Recognition at select performances
-Social media spotlight
-Four (4) VIP tickets to Cabaret
Renews yearly on: October 31
-Logo in programs and website listing
-Recognition on social media
-Two (2) VIP tickets to Cabaret
Renews yearly on: October 31
-Business name listed in programs and on website
-Recognition on social media
Renews yearly on: October 31
-Business name listed in programs and website
Renews yearly on: October 31
-Name recognition in programs and online as a Tiger Scholarship Patron
-Four (4) free admission tickets to Choral Classic
Renews yearly on: October 31
-Name recognition in programs and online as a Tiger Commitment Patron
-Two (2) free admission tickets to Choral Classic
Renews yearly on: October 31
-Name recognition in programs and online as an Alumni Supporter
Option to list your graduating year with your name (e.g. Jane Smith, Class of 2025)
-Free admission to Annual Alumni Event and Choral Classic
Renews yearly on: October 31
-Name recognition in programs as a Tiger Friend
-One (1) ticket to season opening preview show
No expiration
Give a shout out to performers in the Choral Classic program March 13th and 14th
**Please also fill out this google form with your wording for the ad. https://forms.gle/RZ41LGxvQQyKDquv5
No expiration
Place a coupon ad in the Choral Classic program March 13th and 14th.
Ad is 3.75" across by 2" high- vertical format
No expiration
Advertise your business with a 1/8 page ad in the Choral Classic program March 13th and 14th. Ad is 3.75" across by 2.5" high- vertical format
No expiration
Advertise your business with a 1/4 page ad in the Choral Classic program March 13th and 14th. Ad is 3.75" across by 5" high- vertical format
No expiration
Advertise your business with a 1/2 page ad in the Choral Classic program March 13th and 14th. Ad is 7.5" across by 5" high- horizontal format
No expiration
Advertise your business with a full page ad in the Choral Classic program March 13th and 14th. Ad is 7.5" across by 10" high
No expiration
Advertise your business with a full page ad in the Choral Classic program March 13th and 14th. Ad is 7.5" across by 10" high, Full Color, positioned in the inside cover (limit 2)
No expiration
Advertise your business with a full page ad in the Choral Classic program March 13th and 14th. Ad is 7.5" across by 10" high, Full Color, positioned on the back cover.
No expiration
Sponsor the Judge's Lounge and showcase your business the Choral Classic March 13th and 14th
No expiration
Sponsor the Director's Lounge and showcase your business the Choral Classic March 13th and 14th
No expiration
Sponsor Sound and Lighting while showcasing your business the Choral Classic March 13th and 14th
$
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