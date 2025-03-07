Art and Garden - Silent Auction 2025

This breathtaking window star, measuring 3 feet by 3 feet, was lovingly created by our 5th graders. Each delicate piece was carefully folded and assembled to form a radiant star that can hang beautifully in a window or against a wall. Adding to its charm, the intricate beading was meticulously done by one of our talented 5th graders and her mother, making this a truly special and one-of-a-kind piece. A stunning display of light, color, and craftsmanship!

