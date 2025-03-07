Art and Garden - Silent Auction 2025

This stunning 24" x 12" magenta charcuterie board is a true one-of-a-kind piece, featuring woodburned symbols representing each of the children, making it a heartfelt and meaningful addition to any gathering. Perfect for serving an array of cheeses, fruits, and treats, this beautifully crafted board blends artistry with functionality. A unique keepsake that brings both beauty and memories to your home!
This stunning 24" x 12" magenta charcuterie board is a true one-of-a-kind piece, featuring woodburned symbols representing each of the children, making it a heartfelt and meaningful addition to any gathering. Perfect for serving an array of cheeses, fruits, and treats, this beautifully crafted board blends artistry with functionality. A unique keepsake that brings both beauty and memories to your home!
TK/K - Handcarved Natural Charcuterie Board
$150
Starting bid
This beautifully handcarved 18" x 18" charcuterie board is a unique and meaningful piece, featuring woodburned symbols representing each of the children. Perfect for serving delicious spreads while adding a touch of artistry and warmth to any gathering. A timeless keepsake that celebrates craftsmanship and community!
This beautifully handcarved 18" x 18" charcuterie board is a unique and meaningful piece, featuring woodburned symbols representing each of the children. Perfect for serving delicious spreads while adding a touch of artistry and warmth to any gathering. A timeless keepsake that celebrates craftsmanship and community!
1st Grade - Hand-Painted Tea Set
$100
Starting bid
This charming tea set, lovingly decorated by our 1st graders, is a true treasure! Each piece is adorned with unique, hand-painted designs, making it a one-of-a-kind keepsake filled with creativity and heart. Perfect for special tea parties or as a beautiful display piece, this set is a wonderful reminder of the joy and imagination of childhood.
This charming tea set, lovingly decorated by our 1st graders, is a true treasure! Each piece is adorned with unique, hand-painted designs, making it a one-of-a-kind keepsake filled with creativity and heart. Perfect for special tea parties or as a beautiful display piece, this set is a wonderful reminder of the joy and imagination of childhood.
2nd Grade - "Crow’s Treasures" Wind Chime
$100
Starting bid
Crafted with love by our 2nd graders, this unique wind chime is made from carefully "crow-collected" treasures—a reflection of their appreciation for small wonders and the music in the air. Each piece was thoughtfully chosen and assembled to create a whimsical, one-of-a-kind work of art that sings with every breeze. A beautiful reminder of childhood curiosity and nature’s melody!
The windchime comes with a beautifully handmade custom welded steel stand.
Crafted with love by our 2nd graders, this unique wind chime is made from carefully "crow-collected" treasures—a reflection of their appreciation for small wonders and the music in the air. Each piece was thoughtfully chosen and assembled to create a whimsical, one-of-a-kind work of art that sings with every breeze. A beautiful reminder of childhood curiosity and nature’s melody!
The windchime comes with a beautifully handmade custom welded steel stand.
3rd Grade - Abstract Masterpiece #1
$100
Starting bid
Inspired by the energetic style of Jackson Pollock, our 3rd graders created this UNFRAMED dynamic 2.5' x 4' abstract artwork, bursting with color, movement, and creativity. This one-of-a-kind piece captures the joy of self-expression and the spirit of young artists at play. A bold and beautiful addition to any space!
Inspired by the energetic style of Jackson Pollock, our 3rd graders created this UNFRAMED dynamic 2.5' x 4' abstract artwork, bursting with color, movement, and creativity. This one-of-a-kind piece captures the joy of self-expression and the spirit of young artists at play. A bold and beautiful addition to any space!
3rd Grade - Abstract Masterpiece #2
$125
Starting bid
Inspired by the energetic style of Jackson Pollock, our 3rd graders created this FRAMED dynamic 2.25' x 3.5' abstract artwork, bursting with color, movement, and creativity. This one-of-a-kind piece captures the joy of self-expression and the spirit of young artists at play. A bold and beautiful addition to any space!
Inspired by the energetic style of Jackson Pollock, our 3rd graders created this FRAMED dynamic 2.25' x 3.5' abstract artwork, bursting with color, movement, and creativity. This one-of-a-kind piece captures the joy of self-expression and the spirit of young artists at play. A bold and beautiful addition to any space!
3rd Grade - Abstract Masterpiece #3
$125
Starting bid
Inspired by the energetic style of Jackson Pollock, our 3rd graders created this FRAMED dynamic 2.25' x 3.5' abstract artwork, bursting with color, movement, and creativity. This one-of-a-kind piece captures the joy of self-expression and the spirit of young artists at play. A bold and beautiful addition to any space!
Inspired by the energetic style of Jackson Pollock, our 3rd graders created this FRAMED dynamic 2.25' x 3.5' abstract artwork, bursting with color, movement, and creativity. This one-of-a-kind piece captures the joy of self-expression and the spirit of young artists at play. A bold and beautiful addition to any space!
3rd Grade - Abstract Masterpiece #4
$125
Starting bid
Inspired by the energetic style of Jackson Pollock, our 3rd graders created this FRAMED dynamic 2.25' x 3.5' abstract artwork, bursting with color, movement, and creativity. This one-of-a-kind piece captures the joy of self-expression and the spirit of young artists at play. A bold and beautiful addition to any space!
Inspired by the energetic style of Jackson Pollock, our 3rd graders created this FRAMED dynamic 2.25' x 3.5' abstract artwork, bursting with color, movement, and creativity. This one-of-a-kind piece captures the joy of self-expression and the spirit of young artists at play. A bold and beautiful addition to any space!
3rd Grade - Abstract Masterpiece #5
$125
Starting bid
Inspired by the energetic style of Jackson Pollock, our 3rd graders created this FRAMED dynamic 2.25' x 3.5' abstract artwork, bursting with color, movement, and creativity. This one-of-a-kind piece captures the joy of self-expression and the spirit of young artists at play. A bold and beautiful addition to any space!
Inspired by the energetic style of Jackson Pollock, our 3rd graders created this FRAMED dynamic 2.25' x 3.5' abstract artwork, bursting with color, movement, and creativity. This one-of-a-kind piece captures the joy of self-expression and the spirit of young artists at play. A bold and beautiful addition to any space!
4th Grade - Handmade Wooden Rocking Horse
$200
Starting bid
Crafted with care by our 4th graders, this 3-foot-tall wooden rocking horse is a true labor of love. Beautifully handmade and woodburned with intricate details, this timeless piece blends craftsmanship and creativity. A stunning keepsake that will be cherished for generations!
Crafted with care by our 4th graders, this 3-foot-tall wooden rocking horse is a true labor of love. Beautifully handmade and woodburned with intricate details, this timeless piece blends craftsmanship and creativity. A stunning keepsake that will be cherished for generations!
5th Grade - Handcrafted Window Star
$200
Starting bid
This breathtaking window star, measuring 3 feet by 3 feet, was lovingly created by our 5th graders. Each delicate piece was carefully folded and assembled to form a radiant star that can hang beautifully in a window or against a wall. Adding to its charm, the intricate beading was meticulously done by one of our talented 5th graders and her mother, making this a truly special and one-of-a-kind piece. A stunning display of light, color, and craftsmanship!
This breathtaking window star, measuring 3 feet by 3 feet, was lovingly created by our 5th graders. Each delicate piece was carefully folded and assembled to form a radiant star that can hang beautifully in a window or against a wall. Adding to its charm, the intricate beading was meticulously done by one of our talented 5th graders and her mother, making this a truly special and one-of-a-kind piece. A stunning display of light, color, and craftsmanship!
6th Grade - Enchanted Fairy Garden
$150
Starting bid
Lovingly inspired by our 6th graders, this magical fairy garden is a miniature world of wonder found in a large 2 foot pot.
Thoughtfully designed with delicate plants, charming details, and a touch of whimsy, it’s the perfect addition to any home or garden space. A beautiful reminder of the creativity and care nurtured by our students!
Lovingly inspired by our 6th graders, this magical fairy garden is a miniature world of wonder found in a large 2 foot pot.
Thoughtfully designed with delicate plants, charming details, and a touch of whimsy, it’s the perfect addition to any home or garden space. A beautiful reminder of the creativity and care nurtured by our students!
7/8th Grade - Abstract Pour Painting #1
$50
Starting bid
Inspired by their love of art and creative exploration, our 7th and 8th graders collaborated on this stunning pour painting. With swirling colors and organic movement, this one-of-a-kind piece reflects their artistic journey and passion for self-expression. A bold and beautiful addition to any space!
Inspired by their love of art and creative exploration, our 7th and 8th graders collaborated on this stunning pour painting. With swirling colors and organic movement, this one-of-a-kind piece reflects their artistic journey and passion for self-expression. A bold and beautiful addition to any space!
7th/8th Grade - Abstract Pour Painting #2
$50
Starting bid
Inspired by their love of art and creative exploration, our 7th and 8th graders collaborated on this stunning pour painting. With swirling colors and organic movement, this one-of-a-kind piece reflects their artistic journey and passion for self-expression. A bold and beautiful addition to any space!
Inspired by their love of art and creative exploration, our 7th and 8th graders collaborated on this stunning pour painting. With swirling colors and organic movement, this one-of-a-kind piece reflects their artistic journey and passion for self-expression. A bold and beautiful addition to any space!
7th/8th Grade - Floral Masterpiece Inspired by Da Vinci
$50
Starting bid
Created by our 7th and 8th graders, this stunning floral painting draws inspiration from the timeless works of Leonardo da Vinci. With careful attention to detail and artistry, each pencil stroke reflects their appreciation for classical techniques and the beauty of nature. A truly elegant and meaningful piece to cherish!
Created by our 7th and 8th graders, this stunning floral painting draws inspiration from the timeless works of Leonardo da Vinci. With careful attention to detail and artistry, each pencil stroke reflects their appreciation for classical techniques and the beauty of nature. A truly elegant and meaningful piece to cherish!
7th/8th Grade - Persephone in the Underworld
$50
Starting bid
This captivating oil painting of Persephone in the Underworld was created by two of our talented 7th and 8th graders. With rich, vibrant colors and intricate details, the piece brings the myth to life, showcasing the students’ understanding of classical mythology and their skillful use of oil paints. A dramatic and powerful work of art!
This captivating oil painting of Persephone in the Underworld was created by two of our talented 7th and 8th graders. With rich, vibrant colors and intricate details, the piece brings the myth to life, showcasing the students’ understanding of classical mythology and their skillful use of oil paints. A dramatic and powerful work of art!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!