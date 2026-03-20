Friends of Windsor Montessori Spring Flower Fundraiser

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Purple, may include variations of pink.
Blue / Pink / Yellow
Red / White / Blue
Yellow / Coral
Pink / Red
White / Pink
RZ Colorblast Pink/Purple
Yellow / Purple / Pink
Red / Orange / Purple
Pink / White / Yellow
Pinks and Whites
Sky Blue & Peach Combo
Purple / Pink - Shade loving
Includes 10 plants:
2 Tomato
2 Pepper
2 Squash
2 Eggplant
2 Herbs
Includes 5 plants:
Cherry Tomato
Sweet Mini Pepper
Cucumber
Mint
Lavender
Includes 7 plants:
Basil
Parsley
Sage
Rosemary
Oregano
Chives
Mint
Includes 2 plants:
1 Dwarf Blueberry Bush
1 Dwarf Thornless Raspberry Bush
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