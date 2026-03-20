Friends of Windsor Montessori Inc.

Offered by

Friends of Windsor Montessori Inc.

About this shop

Friends of Windsor Montessori Spring Flower Fundraiser

Premium 16" Flowering Patio Pot - Cherry Kiss (Pink) item
Premium 16" Flowering Patio Pot - Cherry Kiss (Pink)
$38
Premium 16" Flowering Patio Pot - Starlight Starbright item
Premium 16" Flowering Patio Pot - Starlight Starbright
$38

Purple, may include variations of pink.

Premium 16" Flowering Patio Pot - Monarch Magic item
Premium 16" Flowering Patio Pot - Monarch Magic
$38

Blue / Pink / Yellow

Premium 16" Flowering Patio Pot - Liberty Bell item
Premium 16" Flowering Patio Pot - Liberty Bell
$38

Red / White / Blue

Premium 14 " Cone Hanging Baskets - Ada (Purple) item
Premium 14 " Cone Hanging Baskets - Ada (Purple)
$36
Premium 14 " Cone Hanging Baskets - Beachside item
Premium 14 " Cone Hanging Baskets - Beachside
$36

Yellow / Coral

Premium 14 " Cone Hanging Baskets - Hopscotch item
Premium 14 " Cone Hanging Baskets - Hopscotch
$36

Pink / Red

Premium 14 " Cone Hanging Baskets - Pink Parrot item
Premium 14 " Cone Hanging Baskets - Pink Parrot
$36

White / Pink

Traditional 12" Hanging Baskets - Berry Darling item
Traditional 12" Hanging Baskets - Berry Darling
$27

RZ Colorblast Pink/Purple

Traditional 12" Hanging Baskets - Flirtini item
Traditional 12" Hanging Baskets - Flirtini
$27

Yellow / Purple / Pink

Traditional 12" Hanging Baskets - Caribbean Cocktail item
Traditional 12" Hanging Baskets - Caribbean Cocktail
$27

Red / Orange / Purple

Traditional 12" Hanging Baskets - Savoring Starfruit item
Traditional 12" Hanging Baskets - Savoring Starfruit
$27

Pink / White / Yellow

Traditional 12" Hanging Baskets - Rose Colored Strawberry item
Traditional 12" Hanging Baskets - Rose Colored Strawberry
$27

Pinks and Whites

Traditional 12" Hanging Baskets - Peach Sunrise item
Traditional 12" Hanging Baskets - Peach Sunrise
$27

Sky Blue & Peach Combo

Traditional 12" Hanging Baskets - Fuchsia item
Traditional 12" Hanging Baskets - Fuchsia
$27

Purple / Pink - Shade loving

Traditional 12" Hanging Baskets - Coral Geranium item
Traditional 12" Hanging Baskets - Coral Geranium
$27
Suncredible Everblooming Sunflower item
Suncredible Everblooming Sunflower
$14
Meteor Shower Verbena item
Meteor Shower Verbena
$14
Peachy Keen Tropical Canna item
Peachy Keen Tropical Canna
$14
Mini Tabletop PLanters item
Mini Tabletop PLanters
$11
Backyard Veggie Garden Collection item
Backyard Veggie Garden Collection item
Backyard Veggie Garden Collection
$64

Includes 10 plants:

2 Tomato

2 Pepper

2 Squash

2 Eggplant

2 Herbs

Children's Veggie Collection item
Children's Veggie Collection
$32

Includes 5 plants:

Cherry Tomato

Sweet Mini Pepper

Cucumber

Mint

Lavender

Chef's Herb Garden Collection item
Chef's Herb Garden Collection item
Chef's Herb Garden Collection item
Chef's Herb Garden Collection
$45

Includes 7 plants:

Basil

Parsley

Sage

Rosemary

Oregano

Chives

Mint

Berryrific Duo item
Berryrific Duo item
Berryrific Duo
$92

Includes 2 plants:

1 Dwarf Blueberry Bush

1 Dwarf Thornless Raspberry Bush

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!