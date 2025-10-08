Friends to Friends Community Church's Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
“Brasilien Jacupemba of Marque” (c. 1743–1764)
Hand-colored engraving by George Edwards, from the private collection of Matthew mandeli
This original hand-colored engraving by George Edwards comes from his landmark series, A Natural History of Uncommon Birds and of Some Other Rare and Undescribed Animals, published in London between 1743 and 1764. Celebrated as the “father of British ornithology,” Edwards combined scientific precision with artistic grace, bringing to life rare species such as the Brasilien Jacupemba in vivid, enduring detail.
Soar above the breathtaking skyline of New York and New Jersey on a private flight highlighting one of the world’s most iconic landmarks — the Statue of Liberty.
Your pilot and host, Albert Pucciarelli, Ridgewood’s former Deputy Mayor and Arts Foundation Trustee, is an instrument-rated commercial pilot, FAA-certified
advanced ground instructor, aircraft owner, and President of the Mid-Atlantic Pilots Association.
He also serves as Vice President and Trustee of the New Jersey Aviation Hall of Fame and Museum.
Experience the thrill of flight and the unparalleled beauty of the metro area from above — an unforgettable adventure guided by one of New Jersey’s most accomplished aviators.
Enjoy one pound of Ho-Smoke-Us Salmon by our own Dave Feeney
La Laterna Restaurant Gift Certificate, paired perfectly with and fancy wine Russian River Valley Pinot Noir (2021)Waugh Cellars, Sonoma County
This 2021 Russian River Valley Pinot Noir from Waugh Cellars is an exclusive release, available only through the vineyard. Known for its elegant balance and expressive character, it reflects the cool-climate richness of Sonoma’s renowned Russian River Valley. This bottle has been donated from the private collection of Jacqueline and Wayne Luthcke.
A delightful selection of mixers and snacks!
Enjoy our variety of gift cards from our local eateries, big and small, we have it all!
Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Jerusalem (2007)
Photograph by Rurik Halaby
Ridgewood resident and photo artist Rurik Halaby captured this evocative image of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre during his 2007 visit to Jerusalem. Printed on aluminum, this original photograph reflects Halaby’s keen eye for light, texture, and the timeless beauty of sacred places.
A service of 12 of Spode of England China. Summer Palace pattern in 1972
