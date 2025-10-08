Friends to Friends Community Church's Silent Auction

Soar above the breathtaking skyline of New York and New Jersey on a private flight highlighting one of the world’s most iconic landmarks — the Statue of Liberty.





Your pilot and host, Albert Pucciarelli, Ridgewood’s former Deputy Mayor and Arts Foundation Trustee, is an instrument-rated commercial pilot, FAA-certified

advanced ground instructor, aircraft owner, and President of the Mid-Atlantic Pilots Association.





He also serves as Vice President and Trustee of the New Jersey Aviation Hall of Fame and Museum.

Experience the thrill of flight and the unparalleled beauty of the metro area from above — an unforgettable adventure guided by one of New Jersey’s most accomplished aviators.