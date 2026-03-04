Friends Waiting Tshirt

Loose box-fit tee (standard shoulder, wide torso, short length), styles differently than a normal tee. Suggested to order large enough to fit shoulder width. Model is 5'9" and is wearing a Large.





100% of proceeds go to Degenderettes. Screen printed locally (PDX) by an LGBTQ BJJ Black-Belt using discharge process (no ink) for a soft feel.





Fabric is light blue "vintage denim," text is natural fabric off-white. Front reads "MY FRIENDS ARE WAITING FOR ME," with the Degenderettes "D!G" logo on the back.