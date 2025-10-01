Friends Western School Online Holiday Auction

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Starting bid
A beautiful handmade Ghanaian Bolga shopping basket filled with gourmet and locally made treats including specialty beer, wine, coffee beans, oil and vinegar, spices, chocolate, nuts, tinned fish, and more! A delicious gift for yourself or someone else!
Value: $250
Starting bid
A pair of gorgeous Tiffany & Co rock cut crystal votive candle holders. A lovely addition to your holiday decor or for luxe ambience anytime at all!
Value: $200
Starting bid
An amazing pint of homemade ice cream from FWS parent, Cat! You choose the flavor.... Yum!
Starting bid
A legal consultation to begin the process of organizing your estates and trusts. Save money and time before meeting with an estate & trusts attorney!
Value: $1500
Starting bid
Celebrate 15 years of clean beauty with this exclusive special-edition MVP Box from The Detox Market. This curated collection features their biggest lineup yet—packed with bestselling, clean-beauty favorites from top brands. A highly anticipated release, this box brings together the most-loved essentials in one luxurious package.
Value: $500
Starting bid
Katy Linsley is a Hand-in-Hand parent coach/instructor who will meet with you for an hour on Zoom to discuss your parenting concerns and challenges. She is incredibly helpful at finding ways to see and work with whatever it is that is coming up that could use support.
Value: $85
Starting bid
Free First Month of Group Music! (2026)
We love Bloom!
Redeemable towards first month of weekly enrollment in one of the following classes:
Baby Music (non-walkers)
Toddler Music (walking-age 3)
Music Friends (ages 3-4)
Music Explorers (ages 5-7)
"Intro to" Classes: piano, guitar, drumkit (ages 6-8)
Chorus (ages 7-12)
Value: $187
Starting bid
General handyman services for 3-4 hours: assemble Ikea stuff, install shelves, hang art, patch and paint holes in walls, fix bikes, dig holes, repair broken toys..... This is your chance to get those little things done that have been driving you nuts! Bid now!
Value: $300
Starting bid
Service will come to you on a weekend day and time that is convenient for you anywhere in LA county. Service will take between 2 – 4 hours & your car will feel NEW again!
Value: $200
Starting bid
This natural-light family photo session with Sierra DeAngelo of DeAngelo Designs will take place at a Pasadena-area location of your choosing. Together, we’ll document your family's colorful spirit and authentic love story.
🌈Includes:
•Up to 60-minute family photo session
•Playful, down-to-earth approach
•Styling support
•Natural-light setting (Pasadena-area)
•Edited online gallery
•Print release
*Kindly note: Session credit valid until April 2026. Please contact Sierra to book your session by March 31, 2026.
✨Learn more at deangelodesigns.com✨
Value: $500
Starting bid
At The NOW, in Pasadena, we believe in taking time to disconnect from the outside world to reconnect within through the healing benefits of massage therapy. Our boutiques offer a high-quality, customizable massage experience, delivering the elevated feel of a high-end spa.
Also, a delightful menu of enhancements to personalize your service.
Value: $100
Starting bid
One Hour Individualized Music Class - Voice lesson, Guitar lesson, Piano lesson, Improvisation, Lyric analysis, Songwriting, Music and movement, GarageBand recording - whatever you want to do! Fun and healing!
Value: $75
Starting bid
5 Beautiful homemade natural soaps made by one of our very own FWS parents! These soaps are made with organic oils (palm free), essential oils and natural colorants like clays and indigo. The soaps are moisturizing, and each one is one-of-a-kind and made with love. A lovely gift - or maybe you need these!
Value: $40
Pick up in Pasadena, or shipped to you!
Starting bid
Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind Box Set by Hayao Miyazaki in excellent used condition. Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind is an epic fantasy tale written and illustrated by legendary Studio Ghibli director Hayao Miyazaki, creator of My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away and Howl’s Moving Castle. A modern masterpiece, the entire series is now available in this deluxe box set containing two hardcover volumes. It has black and white illustrations and is best for ages 13 and older.
Value: $35
Starting bid
Fantastic gift for Disney lovers! Good for Disneyland (w/ park hopping), Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris, Disneyland Hong Kong, or Disney Resort Shanghai. Any date. Winner tells us which park they want to go to and tickets will be activated! Then you can make your park reservations! Fun!
Value: $1200
Starting bid
See the LA Philharmonic at the Walt Disney Concert Hall! Includes Chamber Music Concerts, Organ, and Green Umbrella. Physical gift certificate.
Value: $100
Starting bid
You get to choose from Mary Ruth's over 200 products for children and adults, many of them organic. There are liquid vitamins and gummies for focused support, from digestive health to calming to immune support, to sleep products, brain health, and more. MaryRuth's is the passion project of MaryRuth Ghiyam, certified health educator, nutritional consultant and culinary chef. Her vision was to formulate the best wholesome liquid multivitamin for entire families... you get exactly the support you want!
Value: $175
Starting bid
This is for a 2 hour Well Womb Bodywork session with Leigh McDaniel, a certified Professional Pelvic Care Bodyworker and Holistic Pelvic Care Practitioner.
This work is hands-on hands-in, collaborative and based on consent. We explore fascia, scars, stored trauma, move lymph, work on the abdomen and viscera, and internal work if it is a yes. You can slow, pause or stop assessment / treatment at any time. Your consent and comfort with this work is the most important piece.
It is supportive for prolapse, vaginismus, incontinence, fertility, PCOS, vulvodynia, tilted uterus, painful sex, sexual boundary ruptures, postpartum care and much more.
Value: $300
Starting bid
Three hardcover, HILARIOUS picture books for chidren, signed by the author (Elliott Kalan), and his new book about humor writing for adults.
Horse Meets Dog, Sharko and Hippo, Sadie Mouse Wrecks the House and Joke Farming.
Value: $80
Starting bid
One gift certificate for your child to be a Farmer's Apprentice at Rising Hill Learning in Altadena! Your child will get to be hands on with farm animals, food plants and so much more! Feed, water and care for animals, and enjoy their fun and funny personalities! Spend time in the garden digging, planting, weeding, watering, and of course, harvesting!
Rising Hill Farm is a small and supportive learning space in the hills of Altadena, CA. Rising Hill allows group-members to know each other well, learn from and teach each other, and feel safe and seen. And everything they do ties to the natural world, so they can contribute to healthier communities, systems and world.
Value: $75
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!