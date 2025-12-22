La Puerta Abierta Inc

Friends/Amigos de La Puerta Abierta

Friend
$10

Supports youth, women’s, and men’s groups that provide culturally responsive mental-health support and community connection.

Ally
$25

Helps cover transportation so participants can reliably access groups, appointments, and community-based support.

Champion
$50

Helps maintain an emergency fund for families facing urgent needs that affect safety, stability, and well-being.

Partner
$75

Helps sustain La Puerta Abierta’s programs by supporting ongoing services, staff capacity, and safe community spaces.

