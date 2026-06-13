Friendsgiving & Bunco

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About this event
This allows our current Womans Council of Realtors members to buy in to participate in Bunco. If you are not a Women’s Council member at this time, please choose the alternative ticket or speak to us about how you can join! 💙💛
This allows you a buy in to participate in Bunco as a non or future member.
We will have a lottery tree drawing. All guests will receive one ticket at the door, additional tickets can be purchase. This is for one ticket at $5.00
We will have a lottery tree drawing. All guests will receive one ticket at the door, additional tickets can be purchase. This purchase is for five tickets at $20.00
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!