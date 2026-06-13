Hosted by

Women's Council of Realtors - Space Coast

About this event

Friendsgiving & Bunco

2950 Pineda Plaza Way

Melbourne, FL 32940, USA

WCR Members -Bunco Buy in
$10

This allows our current Womans Council of Realtors members to buy in to participate in Bunco. If you are not a Women’s Council member at this time, please choose the alternative ticket or speak to us about how you can join! 💙💛

Non Members or Future Members.
$15

This allows you a buy in to participate in Bunco as a non or future member.

Lottery Tree Ticket 1 for $5.00
$5

We will have a lottery tree drawing. All guests will receive one ticket at the door, additional tickets can be purchase. This is for one ticket at $5.00

Lottery Tree Tickets 5 for $20.00
$20

We will have a lottery tree drawing. All guests will receive one ticket at the door, additional tickets can be purchase. This purchase is for five tickets at $20.00

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!