FRIENDSGIVING Fundraiser Event

LONE MOUNTAIN PARK: AREA "H" 4445 N Jensen St

Las Vegas, NV 89129, USA

(1) Adult ALL ACCESS Pass
$55

CATERED LUNCH: Break bread with us and enjoy savory Smoked Turkey, Brisket, Smoked Tofu (oh yes we did...), Loaded Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Yams, and Corn Bread. :-). Then grab a teammate and compete in the FROZEN TURKEY BOWLING AND TURKEY LEG TROT Race Competitions (2-person teams)

(1) YOUTH (13 and under) ALL ACCESS Pass
$25

CATERED LUNCH: Break bread with us and enjoy savory Smoked Turkey, Brisket, Smoked Tofu (oh yes we did...), Loaded Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Yams, and Corn Bread. :-). Then grab a teammate and compete in the FROZEN TURKEY BOWLING AND TURKEY LEG TROT Race Competitions (2-person teams)

(1) Little Tots - Under 9 hands (3 years and under)
free

Kids under 9 hands (3 years and under) are FREE!

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing