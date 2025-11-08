Friendsgiving Feast

About this event
RSVP is required!
Please fill out the potluck sign-up sheet to let us know what dish you’ll be bringing:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1aQV8ZZmVsmmKe5qnog5DIGfUdQlp6BkJVG-M8sbaxQ8/edit
Early bird ends Friday, 11/28, at 11:59 PM | Apply promo codes at checkout
Tuesday 11/25-Saturday 11/29
Promo codes may not be applied
TJCCOC Annual Membership is $50
TJCCOC Members General Admission: $10
Promo codes may not be applied
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!