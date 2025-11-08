Taiwanese Junior Chamber of Commerce in Orange County

Hosted by

Taiwanese Junior Chamber of Commerce in Orange County

About this event

Friendsgiving Feast

22 Corporate Park

Irvine, CA 92606, USA

FREE Admission Ticket (Bringing A Dish!)
Free

RSVP is required!

Please fill out the potluck sign-up sheet to let us know what dish you’ll be bringing:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1aQV8ZZmVsmmKe5qnog5DIGfUdQlp6BkJVG-M8sbaxQ8/edit

Early Bird Ticket (Not Bringing A Dish!)
$20

Early bird ends Friday, 11/28, at 11:59 PM | Apply promo codes at checkout

At-the-Door Ticket (Not Bringing A Dish!)
$20

Tuesday 11/25-Saturday 11/29

Promo codes may not be applied

TJCCOC Annual Membership + Ticket Combo
$60

TJCCOC Annual Membership is $50

TJCCOC Members General Admission: $10


Promo codes may not be applied

Add a donation for Taiwanese Junior Chamber of Commerce in Orange County

$

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