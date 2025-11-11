Hosted by

Capital City (DC) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated

About this event

2nd Annual Friendsgiving for International Students

11008 Piney Meetinghouse Rd

Potomac, MD 20854, USA

The Ama Ata Aidoo Circle
$25

Ghanaian writer & feminist.

The Marcus Garvey Circle
$50

Jamaican political activist.

The Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Circle
$100

Internationally acclaimed Nigerian author; powerful voice on feminism and global Black identity.

The Wangari Maathai Circle
$150

Kenyan Nobel Peace Prize Winner. Environmental scientist and global human rights leader.

The Jean-Michel Basquiat Circle
$200

Haitian/Puerto Rican visual artists; global cultural symbol.

The Sankofa” Gift
$500

Sankofa is a word from the Akan people of Ghana that means "to learn from the past and to move forward."

Add a donation for Capital City (DC) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated

$

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