2nd Annual Friendsgiving for International Students

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About this event
Ghanaian writer & feminist.
Jamaican political activist.
Internationally acclaimed Nigerian author; powerful voice on feminism and global Black identity.
Kenyan Nobel Peace Prize Winner. Environmental scientist and global human rights leader.
Haitian/Puerto Rican visual artists; global cultural symbol.
Sankofa is a word from the Akan people of Ghana that means "to learn from the past and to move forward."
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