Friendsgiving For Single Parents

Come out to share a delicious meal and build meaningful connections.
Friendsgiving Volunteer
free
Donate your time to serving Single Parents
Friendsgiving Donation
$25
I am unable to attend as I'm not a single parent, but I fully support this mission and would love to contribute.
Friendsgiving Sponsorship
$100
Sponsors will receive:
Access to Event ( Includes 2 tickets to event)
Event Advertising( Event Signage, Event program inclusion)
Social Media Exposure (Tagging and mentions; Pre-Event and Post-Event highlights)
Shout-Outs During Event( Live event mentions; special recognition)
Resource Vendor Table
$35
SERVICE VENDORS ONLY
We are looking for resources that will be beneficial to parents and/or kids. This fee will directly benefit food resources during the event. Chair included. Table NOT included.
(Vendors/Resources we are looking for: Housing, Utilities, Insurance, Jobs, Schools, Legal, Business/networking etc)
**If you purchase a vendor ticket but do not fit these categories, we will refund you**
