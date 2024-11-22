Friendship Circle Fashion Show Raffle

House rental for 3 days and 2 nights on a mutually agreed upon date. Offered by Homie . Value $3,000. View homes at www.staywithhomey.com.
Tier 1 - Black Pearl Necklace
$25
Julianna B. 8 1/2 to 10 mm Black Tahitian Cultured Pearl Strand. Value $1500-$2000.
Tier 1 - Diamond and Rose Gold Circle Pendant
$25
Petite diamond baguette circle pendant in Rose Gold from Diamonds Direct. Value $800.
Tier 1 - Diamond Halo Pendant
$25
14K White Gold cushion-shaped 0.27K diamond halo pendant from Diamonds Direct. Value $800.
Tier 1 - The Jefferson Hotel Stay with Breakfast
$25
Hotel room for one night and breakfast [for two] at The Jefferson Hotel. Offered by The Jefferson. Value $500.
Tier 2 - Botox Treatment
$15
Botox treatment in one area, plus swag bag. Offered by Joe Niamtu. Value $350.
Tier 2 - $250 Lustre by Adolf Gift Card
$15
$250 Lustre by Adolf Gift Card plus jewelry cleaner.
Tier 2 - $250 Diamonds Direct Gift Card
$15
$250 Diamonds Direct gift card.
Tier 2 - VCU Men's Basketball Tickets
$15
4 club seats in the Tommy West Club Suite at half court including, prime parking, a buffet dinner & drinks!
Post-game press conference and hear Head Coach Ryan Odem , sum up the game!
*These tickets aren’t available to the general public
and have been sold out for the last 5 years!*
Tier 2 - RVA Themed Basket
$15
Ten Thousand Villages woven bowl. Two $25 Capital Ale House gift cards. 4 single Richmond Kickers soccer game tickets. 4 day passes to the Science Museum of Virginia. $25 gift card to "For the Love of Chocolate". 4-pack of Hardywood Brewery Babka Stout beer. Gazebo rental at West Creek location offered by Hardywood Brewery. Value $380
Tier 2 - Gary Rosenthal Copper & Brass Mezuzah
$15
Gary Rosenthal Copper and Brass Mezuzah case plus Kosher Mezuzah. Value $275.
Tier 3 - VMFA Family Membership
$5
One year family membership to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Value $150.
Tier 3 - Children's Museum of Richmond Family Membership
$5
One year family membership to Children's Museum of Richmond. Value $149.
Tier 3 - Richmond Flying Squirrels Basket
$5
Basket of various items offered by Richmond Squirrels: 4 field level tickets with 1 ceremonial first pitch at game, cap, knitted Ardillas hat, 804 coasters, Nutzy Nutcracker mug, Carmax Park stress ball. Value $153.
Tier 3 - Susan Werby Artistry -"Intersection" on Canvas
$5
Susan Werby Artistry - "Intersection" on canvas. Limited Edition- 01/10. 16 x 24-inches on canvas. Valued at $155.
Two angles form, creating an intersection of one distinct point. Like a mathematical equation, old meets new as trestles of metal on concrete move with strength through the water.
Tier 3 - Custom Friendship Circle Bracelet
$5
Friendship Circle themed bracelet. There will be 3 drawings, with each winner receiving one custom bracelet. Value $75 each.
Tier 3 - Hand Painted Jean Jacket
$5
Hand painted jean jacket with dogwood. Size Large. Artist Lisa Gerla.
Tier 3 - Dawn Kowal Jewelry
$5
A set of 3 Dawn Kowal earrings. Value $18 each.
Tier 3 - Signed copy of Book "Elevate& Empower"
$5
Book "Elevate and Empower" signed by the author, Jeff Katz. Value $25.
