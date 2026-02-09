Hosted by

Chantilly Montessori

About this event

Sales closed

Friendship Dance Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

701 Briar Creek Rd, Charlotte, NC 28205, USA

Reid's Fine Foods Gift basket item
Reid's Fine Foods Gift basket
$15

Starting bid

Snack Gift Basket including mini-chocolate chip cookies, savory cocktail snack mix, cocktail crackers.


$45 Value

Donated by Reid's Fine Foods

Ilios Greek Cafe $50 Gift Card item
Ilios Greek Cafe $50 Gift Card item
Ilios Greek Cafe $50 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card to Ilios Crafted Greek Cafe


New, tasty Greek restaurant that is close to Chantilly. View their menu at IliosCraftedGreek.com


Donated by Ilios Crafted Greek Cafe

AerialCLT Summer Camp item
AerialCLT Summer Camp
$100

Starting bid

One week of Summer Camp at AerialCLT


Enjoy Aerial & Circus Summer Camp from July 20-24 from 9a - 3:30p M-F. Ages 8-14.


Value $385

Donated by Amy Chirico

Past Life Regression, 3 hour service item
Past Life Regression, 3 hour service
$50

Starting bid

Past Life Regression at Starting Point Counseling & Wellness


Guided therapeutic experience that helps you access subconscious memories of past experiences.


Value $500

Donated by Jenee Thorsell

3-Course Chef-Made Dinner for Two item
3-Course Chef-Made Dinner for Two item
3-Course Chef-Made Dinner for Two
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a 3-course chef-made dinner for two from Galloway's Plate



Value: $450

Donated by Alycia Fuller

Culture Shop Gift Basket item
Culture Shop Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Large Snack Basket featuring local fine foods from Culture Shop.  Basket includes more than a dozen delicious treats, from sugared pecans, chocolate bars, gourmet popcorn, peach hot sauce, chocolate peanut butter to pasta and marinara sauce, there is something here for any appetite! 


Value: $180

Donated by Culture Shop / Jennifer Adqui

Full-size interchangeable Moost Bag item
Full-size interchangeable Moost Bag
$50

Starting bid

Perfect size for a laptop & necessities for the office! Durable enough for sippy cup & snacks for mom!


3-piece Moost Bag includes interchangeable Inner Bag.


Value: $160

Donated by Austin Applefield/Moost Bags

$300 Tattoo Gift Certificate with Jake Thorsell item
$300 Tattoo Gift Certificate with Jake Thorsell item
$300 Tattoo Gift Certificate with Jake Thorsell
$100

Starting bid

This $300 gift certificate can be used on the tattoo of your choice with Jake Thorsell!


Check out his beautiful work at https://www.instagram.com/jakethorsell/?hl=en


Value: $300

Donated by Jake Thorsell

Interchangeable Crossbody Moost Bag item
Interchangeable Crossbody Moost Bag
$50

Starting bid

This size is perfect for all you day-to-day adventures. 3-piece Crossbody Moost includes a second interchangeable strap.


Value: $160

Donation courtesy of Austin Applefield/ Moost Bags

Schlage Encode Smart Electronic Deadbolt item
Schlage Encode Smart Electronic Deadbolt
$100

Starting bid

Secure your home with Schlage's top-rated electronic deadbolt. Enjoy convenient key-free access with this WiFi Built-In Smart Lock. Holds up to 100 codes. Use the free App to control your lock from anywhere. Offered in Matte Black Greenwich trim.


Value: $289

Schlage Front Entry Handle - Matte Black Greenwich item
Schlage Front Entry Handle - Matte Black Greenwich
$50

Starting bid

Pair this with an electronic or mechanical deadbolt to boost your home's curb appeal!

Non-locking gripset that mates with deadbolt (sold separately).


Value: $109

Expression Fiber Arts Yarn & Yarn Bowl item
Expression Fiber Arts Yarn & Yarn Bowl
$40

Starting bid

Yarn Basket including 3 skeins of luxury yarn from Expression Fiber Arts. Cider Moon (red) Merino Wool and Mulberry Silk, Dasher (teal and purple) Merino Wool, & Spruce (green) Merino Wool and Donegal Wool, along with a beautiful Wooden yarn bowl.


Value: $110

Donated by Expression Fiber Arts / Jennifer Adqui

Cravotta Photography Professional Portrait Session item
Cravotta Photography Professional Portrait Session
$100

Starting bid

Professional portrait session for 1 person, including 5 retouched, finished selections.


Value $500

Donated by Jeff Cravotta

Catalina Kitchen & Bar $100 Gift Card item
Catalina Kitchen & Bar $100 Gift Card item
Catalina Kitchen & Bar $100 Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

Experience the delicious eats at an Elizabeth hot spot with this $100 gift card!


Value $100

Donated by Catalina Kitchen & Bar

Sunflour Bakery $50 Gift Card item
Sunflour Bakery $50 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Feast on a fabulous breakfast, fresh baked goodies or lunch with this $50 Sunflour Bakery gift card!


Value $50

Donated by Sunflour Bakery

Moo & Brew Gift Basket item
Moo & Brew Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Includes: $50 Moo & Brew Gift card, 2 M&B glasses, and 2 M&B t-shirts


Value: $120

Donated by Moo & Brew

Painted Rooster Gift Basket item
Painted Rooster Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

Includes: $50 painted Rooster Gift card, 2 Painted Rooster glasses, and 2 PR t-shirts


Value: $120

Donated by Painted Rooster

60-minute Facial at Exceptionally Well by Sasha item
60-minute Facial at Exceptionally Well by Sasha
$50

Starting bid

Work with Sasha for a customized facial specifically for your needs and desires. This 60-minute, results-driven holistic facial will deliver everything your skin needs and nothing it doesn't.


Learn more at: www.exceptionallywellbysasha.com


Value: $250

Donated by Sasha Vater

Yafo Kitchen $25 Gift Card item
Yafo Kitchen $25 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Grab lunch or dinner at Plaza-Midwood favorite, Yafo Kitchen, featuring Mediterranean fare with bold Middle Eastern flavors.


Value $25

Donated by Yafo Kitchen

Calle Sol $50 Gift Card item
Calle Sol $50 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy lunch, dinner or drinks at Calle Sol Latin Café & Cevicheria, with cuisine from Cuba to Peru in the heart of Plaza Midwood.


Value $50

Donated by Calle Sol

Charlotte Ballet Tickets to Boundless item
Charlotte Ballet Tickets to Boundless
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy an afternoon immersed in the arts with two tickets to Charlotte Ballet's performance of WinterWorks: Boundless.


Choose between Saturday, March 14 at 2pm or

Saturday, March 21 at 2pm.


Value: $200

Donated by Connor McCarthy/Charlotte Ballet

90-Minute Massage at Altruist NBB item
90-Minute Massage at Altruist NBB
$50

Starting bid

Escape the stress of life for 90 minutes with a massage from Altruist NBB. Take advantage of this fabulous opportunity to relax and rejuvenate!


Learn more at AltruistNBB.com


Value: $160

Donated by Angela Winder/AltruistNBB

World of Zelda Building Block Kits item
World of Zelda Building Block Kits
$25

Starting bid

3 building block kits from the world of Zelda.

1st box features "Blockhead" versions of Link and the Princess
2nd box features The Master Sword
And the 3rd builds 4 Koroks from Breath of The Wild


Value: $70

Donated by the Sheridan Family

Clutch of Dragon Eggs item
Clutch of Dragon Eggs
$20

Starting bid

A clutch of Dragon eggs!

13 3D printed dragon eggs of various colors including 3 glow-in-the-dark. Each with a 3D printed pet dragon inside.
Great fidget toys!


Value: $60

Donated by the Sheridan Family

Lego Bundle item
Lego Bundle
$25

Starting bid

LEGO!!! Includes Lego Creator Unicorn, Lego Simba, and complete set of Minifigure Animals Series 28 (Parrot, Lion, Crocodile, Frog, Dalmatian, Goldfish, Cute, Peacock, Fluffy Cat, Koala, Dolphin and Monkey) All Legos new in box.


Value: $90

Donated by the Sheridan Family

Ten Different Kids Science Activity Kits item
Ten Different Kids Science Activity Kits
$35

Starting bid

Ten Different Kids Science Activity Kits!
Includes Glow Stick Lab, Rainbow Recipes Mixology, Grow n' Grow Terrarium, Build Your Own Volcano, Pirate Treasure Dig, and more!


Value: $100

Donated by the Sheridan Family

Charlotte Ballet Academy Summer Course - Beginning Ballet item
Charlotte Ballet Academy Summer Course - Beginning Ballet
$60

Starting bid

Charlotte Ballet Academy is offering a Summer 2026 Beginning Ballet Course for a student ages 6-9. Choose from the Uptown or Cornelius locations.


Value: $148 - $185

Donated by Ayisha Cravotta/Charlotte Ballet

Charlotte Ballet Academy 1 Week Storybook Camp item
Charlotte Ballet Academy 1 Week Storybook Camp
$80

Starting bid

Charlotte Ballet Academy is offering one week of Storybook Camp 2026 for a student ages 3-6. Choose from the Uptown or Cornelius locations.


Value: $180 - $225

Donated by Ayisha Cravotta/Charlotte Ballet

Free Range Brewing $25 Gift Card item
Free Range Brewing $25 Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Spend the afternoon relaxing with a cold beverage and friends with this $25 Free Range Brewing gift card!


Value: $25

Donated by Free Range Brewing

Madabolic 10-pack Class Pass (1 of 2 available) item
Madabolic 10-pack Class Pass (1 of 2 available)
$80

Starting bid

Get in shape with Madabolic as you join them for 10 classes!


Value" $268

Donated by Madabolic

Madabolic 10-pack Class Pass (2 of 2 available) item
Madabolic 10-pack Class Pass (2 of 2 available)
$80

Starting bid

Get in shape with Madabolic as you join them for 10 classes!


Value" $268

Donated by Madabolic

Pure Green Juice Bar $20 Gift Card item
Pure Green Juice Bar $20 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Grab your favorite juice at NODA's Pure Green Juice Bar!




Value: $20

Donated by Pure Green

Pilot Brewing Gift Basket item
Pilot Brewing Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

Includes: Pilot Brewing glass, sunglasses, sticker, pen & $15 Pilot Brewing Gift Card.



Value: $40

Donated by Pilot Brewing

Gift Basket from MPower Fitness - A Lagree Studio item
Gift Basket from MPower Fitness - A Lagree Studio
$50

Starting bid

Kickstart your workout routine with this gift basket. Includes: 5-class pass, gripper socks and tote.


They're conveniently located on 7th St in Elizabeth.



Value: $300

Donated by MPower Fitness

Barre3 5-Class Pass & Studio Items item
Barre3 5-Class Pass & Studio Items
$40

Starting bid

Join Barre3 in Elizabeth for 5 classes! Plus they're adding in a few studio items just for us!



Value: $135+

Donated by Barre3 Elizabeth location

Charlotte Martial Arts Academy Karate Birthday Party
$100

Starting bid

Celebrate with an awesome karate birthday party! Up to 20 guests, ages 5+ only.


Valid until 2/13/2027.

Value $449

Donated by Charlotte Martial Arts Academy

Charlotte Martial Arts Academy Karate One Free Month & T-shi
$100

Starting bid

One free month of Martial Arts & a free T-shirt. Ages 5+ (including adults)!


Valid until 4/6/26.

Value $423

Donated by Charlotte Martial Arts Academy

Charlotte Martial Arts Academy Karate Summer Camp
$100

Starting bid

One free week of Summer Camp. Open to Ages 5- rising 5th graders. Choose from the following weeks:


June 15-9, 2026

June 22 - 2, 2026

June 29 - July 3, 2026


Value $423

Donated by Charlotte Martial Arts Academy

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