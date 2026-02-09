Friendship Dance Silent Auction 2026

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Snack Gift Basket including mini-chocolate chip cookies, savory cocktail snack mix, cocktail crackers.
$45 Value
Donated by Reid's Fine Foods
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card to Ilios Crafted Greek Cafe
New, tasty Greek restaurant that is close to Chantilly. View their menu at IliosCraftedGreek.com
Donated by Ilios Crafted Greek Cafe
Starting bid
One week of Summer Camp at AerialCLT
Enjoy Aerial & Circus Summer Camp from July 20-24 from 9a - 3:30p M-F. Ages 8-14.
Value $385
Donated by Amy Chirico
Starting bid
Past Life Regression at Starting Point Counseling & Wellness
Guided therapeutic experience that helps you access subconscious memories of past experiences.
Value $500
Donated by Jenee Thorsell
Starting bid
Enjoy a 3-course chef-made dinner for two from Galloway's Plate
Value: $450
Donated by Alycia Fuller
Starting bid
Large Snack Basket featuring local fine foods from Culture Shop. Basket includes more than a dozen delicious treats, from sugared pecans, chocolate bars, gourmet popcorn, peach hot sauce, chocolate peanut butter to pasta and marinara sauce, there is something here for any appetite!
Value: $180
Donated by Culture Shop / Jennifer Adqui
Starting bid
Perfect size for a laptop & necessities for the office! Durable enough for sippy cup & snacks for mom!
3-piece Moost Bag includes interchangeable Inner Bag.
Value: $160
Donated by Austin Applefield/Moost Bags
Starting bid
This $300 gift certificate can be used on the tattoo of your choice with Jake Thorsell!
Check out his beautiful work at https://www.instagram.com/jakethorsell/?hl=en
Value: $300
Donated by Jake Thorsell
Starting bid
This size is perfect for all you day-to-day adventures. 3-piece Crossbody Moost includes a second interchangeable strap.
Value: $160
Donation courtesy of Austin Applefield/ Moost Bags
Starting bid
Secure your home with Schlage's top-rated electronic deadbolt. Enjoy convenient key-free access with this WiFi Built-In Smart Lock. Holds up to 100 codes. Use the free App to control your lock from anywhere. Offered in Matte Black Greenwich trim.
Value: $289
Starting bid
Pair this with an electronic or mechanical deadbolt to boost your home's curb appeal!
Non-locking gripset that mates with deadbolt (sold separately).
Value: $109
Starting bid
Yarn Basket including 3 skeins of luxury yarn from Expression Fiber Arts. Cider Moon (red) Merino Wool and Mulberry Silk, Dasher (teal and purple) Merino Wool, & Spruce (green) Merino Wool and Donegal Wool, along with a beautiful Wooden yarn bowl.
Value: $110
Donated by Expression Fiber Arts / Jennifer Adqui
Starting bid
Professional portrait session for 1 person, including 5 retouched, finished selections.
Value $500
Donated by Jeff Cravotta
Starting bid
Experience the delicious eats at an Elizabeth hot spot with this $100 gift card!
Value $100
Donated by Catalina Kitchen & Bar
Starting bid
Feast on a fabulous breakfast, fresh baked goodies or lunch with this $50 Sunflour Bakery gift card!
Value $50
Donated by Sunflour Bakery
Starting bid
Includes: $50 Moo & Brew Gift card, 2 M&B glasses, and 2 M&B t-shirts
Value: $120
Donated by Moo & Brew
Starting bid
Includes: $50 painted Rooster Gift card, 2 Painted Rooster glasses, and 2 PR t-shirts
Value: $120
Donated by Painted Rooster
Starting bid
Work with Sasha for a customized facial specifically for your needs and desires. This 60-minute, results-driven holistic facial will deliver everything your skin needs and nothing it doesn't.
Learn more at: www.exceptionallywellbysasha.com
Value: $250
Donated by Sasha Vater
Starting bid
Grab lunch or dinner at Plaza-Midwood favorite, Yafo Kitchen, featuring Mediterranean fare with bold Middle Eastern flavors.
Value $25
Donated by Yafo Kitchen
Starting bid
Enjoy lunch, dinner or drinks at Calle Sol Latin Café & Cevicheria, with cuisine from Cuba to Peru in the heart of Plaza Midwood.
Value $50
Donated by Calle Sol
Starting bid
Enjoy an afternoon immersed in the arts with two tickets to Charlotte Ballet's performance of WinterWorks: Boundless.
Choose between Saturday, March 14 at 2pm or
Saturday, March 21 at 2pm.
Value: $200
Donated by Connor McCarthy/Charlotte Ballet
Starting bid
Escape the stress of life for 90 minutes with a massage from Altruist NBB. Take advantage of this fabulous opportunity to relax and rejuvenate!
Learn more at AltruistNBB.com
Value: $160
Donated by Angela Winder/AltruistNBB
Starting bid
3 building block kits from the world of Zelda.
1st box features "Blockhead" versions of Link and the Princess
2nd box features The Master Sword
And the 3rd builds 4 Koroks from Breath of The Wild
Value: $70
Donated by the Sheridan Family
Starting bid
A clutch of Dragon eggs!
13 3D printed dragon eggs of various colors including 3 glow-in-the-dark. Each with a 3D printed pet dragon inside.
Great fidget toys!
Value: $60
Donated by the Sheridan Family
Starting bid
LEGO!!! Includes Lego Creator Unicorn, Lego Simba, and complete set of Minifigure Animals Series 28 (Parrot, Lion, Crocodile, Frog, Dalmatian, Goldfish, Cute, Peacock, Fluffy Cat, Koala, Dolphin and Monkey) All Legos new in box.
Value: $90
Donated by the Sheridan Family
Starting bid
Ten Different Kids Science Activity Kits!
Includes Glow Stick Lab, Rainbow Recipes Mixology, Grow n' Grow Terrarium, Build Your Own Volcano, Pirate Treasure Dig, and more!
Value: $100
Donated by the Sheridan Family
Starting bid
Charlotte Ballet Academy is offering a Summer 2026 Beginning Ballet Course for a student ages 6-9. Choose from the Uptown or Cornelius locations.
Value: $148 - $185
Donated by Ayisha Cravotta/Charlotte Ballet
Starting bid
Charlotte Ballet Academy is offering one week of Storybook Camp 2026 for a student ages 3-6. Choose from the Uptown or Cornelius locations.
Value: $180 - $225
Donated by Ayisha Cravotta/Charlotte Ballet
Starting bid
Spend the afternoon relaxing with a cold beverage and friends with this $25 Free Range Brewing gift card!
Value: $25
Donated by Free Range Brewing
Starting bid
Get in shape with Madabolic as you join them for 10 classes!
Value" $268
Donated by Madabolic
Starting bid
Get in shape with Madabolic as you join them for 10 classes!
Value" $268
Donated by Madabolic
Starting bid
Grab your favorite juice at NODA's Pure Green Juice Bar!
Value: $20
Donated by Pure Green
Starting bid
Includes: Pilot Brewing glass, sunglasses, sticker, pen & $15 Pilot Brewing Gift Card.
Value: $40
Donated by Pilot Brewing
Starting bid
Kickstart your workout routine with this gift basket. Includes: 5-class pass, gripper socks and tote.
They're conveniently located on 7th St in Elizabeth.
Value: $300
Donated by MPower Fitness
Starting bid
Join Barre3 in Elizabeth for 5 classes! Plus they're adding in a few studio items just for us!
Value: $135+
Donated by Barre3 Elizabeth location
Starting bid
Celebrate with an awesome karate birthday party! Up to 20 guests, ages 5+ only.
Valid until 2/13/2027.
Value $449
Donated by Charlotte Martial Arts Academy
Starting bid
One free month of Martial Arts & a free T-shirt. Ages 5+ (including adults)!
Valid until 4/6/26.
Value $423
Donated by Charlotte Martial Arts Academy
Starting bid
One free week of Summer Camp. Open to Ages 5- rising 5th graders. Choose from the following weeks:
June 15-9, 2026
June 22 - 2, 2026
June 29 - July 3, 2026
Value $423
Donated by Charlotte Martial Arts Academy
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