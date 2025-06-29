Friendswood Athletic Club's Memberships

• Support our mission of Connect, Compete, Community
• Recognition on our website/social as a supporter
• Early access to event registration
• 5% discount on event tickets
Active Member / yearly
$250
Valid for one year
• All Community Supporter benefits +
• Access to members-only events & clinics (workouts, running, golf, pickleball pop-ups, etc.)
• 10% discount on event tickets
• Friendswood AC sticker or magnet
Family Membership / yearly
$400
No expiration
• All Active Member benefits for up to 5 family members
• Priority access to family-friendly events
• Free entry to select member socials (1–2 per year)
• 15% discount on event tickets
• Friendswood AC t-shirt for the primary member
Community Supporter / monthly
$10
Renews monthly
• Support our mission of Connect, Compete, Community
• Recognition on our website/social as a supporter
• Early access to event registration
• 5% discount on event tickets
Active Member / monthly
$25
Renews monthly
• All Community Supporter benefits +
• Access to members-only events & clinics (workouts, running, golf, pickleball pop-ups, etc.)
• 10% discount on event tickets
• Friendswood AC sticker or magnet
Family Membership / monthly
$40
Renews monthly
• All Active Member benefits for up to 5 family members
• Priority access to family-friendly events
• Free entry to select member socials (1–2 per year)
• 15% discount on event tickets
• Friendswood AC t-shirt for the primary member
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!