Friendswood Athletic Club's Memberships

Community Supporter / yearly
$100

Valid for one year

• Support our mission of Connect, Compete, Community • Recognition on our website/social as a supporter • Early access to event registration • 5% discount on event tickets
Active Member / yearly
$250

Valid for one year

• All Community Supporter benefits + • Access to members-only events & clinics (workouts, running, golf, pickleball pop-ups, etc.) • 10% discount on event tickets • Friendswood AC sticker or magnet
Family Membership / yearly
$400

No expiration

• All Active Member benefits for up to 5 family members • Priority access to family-friendly events • Free entry to select member socials (1–2 per year) • 15% discount on event tickets • Friendswood AC t-shirt for the primary member
Community Supporter / monthly
$10

Renews monthly

• Support our mission of Connect, Compete, Community • Recognition on our website/social as a supporter • Early access to event registration • 5% discount on event tickets
Active Member / monthly
$25

Renews monthly

• All Community Supporter benefits + • Access to members-only events & clinics (workouts, running, golf, pickleball pop-ups, etc.) • 10% discount on event tickets • Friendswood AC sticker or magnet
Family Membership / monthly
$40

Renews monthly

• All Active Member benefits for up to 5 family members • Priority access to family-friendly events • Free entry to select member socials (1–2 per year) • 15% discount on event tickets • Friendswood AC t-shirt for the primary member

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!