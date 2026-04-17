Mustang Band Booster Club

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Mustang Band Booster Club

About this event

Friendswood High School Mighty Mustang Band & Guard Sponsorship

Conductor’s Circle Sponsor item
Conductor’s Circle Sponsor
$5,000

►Includes all Diamond Patron benefits,

►Exclusive Opportunity to Conduct the Band at one Home Football Game.

►Premium Recognition at the Home Football Game you are Conducting

Standing Ovation Sponsor item
Standing Ovation Sponsor
$5,000

►Includes all Diamond Patron benefits

►Private Ensemble Performance at your home or business

►Premium Recognition at all Band Concerts

Diamond Patron Sponsor item
Diamond Patron Sponsor
$3,000

► Name Announced with the Band During Home Games

► 4 Tickets to the Pregame Dinner (Patriotic Half Time)

► Recognition on the Band Banner at FHS Stadium

► Recognition on Mustang Band Website

► Recognition Ad on Band Concert Slideshow

► Recognition in the FHS Football Program

► Recognition on Mustang Band Social Media Pages

►Special Media Post highlighting your company/name

► Logo/Name on back of Marching Show Shirt

Platinum Patron Sponsor item
Platinum Patron Sponsor
$1,500

►2 Tickets to the Pregame Dinner (Patriotic Half Time)

► Recognition on the Band Banner at FHS Stadium

► Recognition on Mustang Band Website

► Recognition Ad on Band Concert Slideshow

► Recognition in FHS Football Program

► Recognition on Mustang Band Social Media Pages

►Special Media Post highlighting your company/name

► Name on back of Marching Show Shirt

Gold Patron Sponsor item
Gold Patron Sponsor
$1,000

►Recognition on the Band Banner at FHS Stadium

►Recognition on Mustang Band Website

► Recognition Ad on Band Concert Slideshow

►Recognition in the FHS Football Program

►Recognition on Mustang Band Social Media Pages

Silver Patron Sponsor item
Silver Patron Sponsor
$750

►Recognition on the Band Banner at FHS Stadium

► Recognition Ad on Band Concert Slideshow

►Recognition in FHS Football Program

►Recognition on Mustang Band Social Media Pages

Bronze Patron Sponsor item
Bronze Patron Sponsor
$500

►Recognition Ad on Band Concert Slideshow

►Recognition in FHS Football Program

►Recognition on Mustang Band Social Media Pages

Band Friend Sponsor item
Band Friend Sponsor
$250

►Recognition Ad on Band Concert Slideshow

►Recognition in FHS Football Program

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