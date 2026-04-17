Friendswood High School Mighty Mustang Band & Guard Sponsorship

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About this event
►Includes all Diamond Patron benefits,
►Exclusive Opportunity to Conduct the Band at one Home Football Game.
►Premium Recognition at the Home Football Game you are Conducting
►Includes all Diamond Patron benefits
►Private Ensemble Performance at your home or business
►Premium Recognition at all Band Concerts
► Name Announced with the Band During Home Games
► 4 Tickets to the Pregame Dinner (Patriotic Half Time)
► Recognition on the Band Banner at FHS Stadium
► Recognition on Mustang Band Website
► Recognition Ad on Band Concert Slideshow
► Recognition in the FHS Football Program
► Recognition on Mustang Band Social Media Pages
►Special Media Post highlighting your company/name
► Logo/Name on back of Marching Show Shirt
►2 Tickets to the Pregame Dinner (Patriotic Half Time)
► Recognition on the Band Banner at FHS Stadium
► Recognition on Mustang Band Website
► Recognition Ad on Band Concert Slideshow
► Recognition in FHS Football Program
► Recognition on Mustang Band Social Media Pages
►Special Media Post highlighting your company/name
► Name on back of Marching Show Shirt
►Recognition on the Band Banner at FHS Stadium
►Recognition on Mustang Band Website
► Recognition Ad on Band Concert Slideshow
►Recognition in the FHS Football Program
►Recognition on Mustang Band Social Media Pages
►Recognition on the Band Banner at FHS Stadium
► Recognition Ad on Band Concert Slideshow
►Recognition in FHS Football Program
►Recognition on Mustang Band Social Media Pages
►Recognition Ad on Band Concert Slideshow
►Recognition in FHS Football Program
►Recognition on Mustang Band Social Media Pages
►Recognition Ad on Band Concert Slideshow
►Recognition in FHS Football Program
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