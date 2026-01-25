Frisco High School Band Cake Auction

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6401 Parkwood Blvd, Frisco, TX 75034, in the auditorium lobby NOW!
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Portillo’s Chocolate Éclair Cake is a decadent, seven-layer no-bake dessert that replicates the flavors of a classic French Éclair. It features layers of graham crackers and vanilla custard or cream filling, topped with a rich, fudge-like chocolate frosting. This cold, custard-filled cake is often described as creamy and intensely chocolatey. Serves 10.
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Portillo’s Italian Strawberry Shortcake is a refreshing dessert featuring layers of light, airy angel food cake, real strawberry filling, and homemade mascarpone cheese whipped cream. This dessert is known for its thick, creamy layers and fresh strawberry flavor. Serves 10.
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A chocolate lover's dream come true, this 1/2 sheet cake has a decadently moist center and a rich supreme fudge icing. Pick one up for a perfect way to celebrate special moments. Serves up to 48.
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10" Oreo Dream Extreme Cheesecake from Cheesecake Factory. It is full of Oreos and chocolatey goodness. Covered in rich chocolate icing and chocolate chips. serves 12-15 people
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6" White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake from Cheesecake Factory. Decadent white chocolate with swirls of raspberry on a chocolate crust. serves 4-6 people
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Homemade traditional southern classic like your mama makes. Single layer chocolate cake with a ridge chocolate icing, both flavored with Coca Cola. 9"x13" serves 12-16 (donated by Coweys)
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Homemade Gooey Butter Cake has a soft, buttery base topped with a thick, creamy, melt-in-your-mouth layer that’s slightly crisp on top and irresistibly gooey underneath. 9"x13" serves 12-16 (donated by Coweys)
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Homemade Carrot Cake Carrot cake is moist, warmly spiced, and packed with tender shredded carrots that give it a rich, comforting texture. Finished with smooth, tangy cream cheese frosting, it’s a classic dessert. 10" triple layer cake serves 10-12 (donated by Coweys)
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Homemade southern classic—rich, buttermilk cake baked over caramelized brown sugar, juicy pineapple slices, and sweet cherries. Warm, sticky, and nostalgic. Trimmed in pineapple flavored buttercream icing. serves 10-12 (donated by Coweys)
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This chocolate cake is rich, moist, and deeply chocolatey, layered with smooth, creamy chocolate buttercream that melts in your mouth. It’s a classic, crowd-pleasing dessert that delivers pure chocolate comfort in every bite. serves 12 (donated by Hambrights)
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7" from Cheesecake Factory.
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10" Chocolate Cookies & Cream Cake from HEB
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7" Cappuccino Cake from Paris Baquette
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9"x13" Pineapple cake with pineapple cream cheese frosting
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7" NY Style Cheesecake with strawberries from Paris Maquette
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7" Chocoholic Chiffon Cake from Paris Baquette
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12 Buntinis from Nothing Bundt Cakes
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6 homemade strawberry chocolate petite cakes
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6 Homemade strawberry chocolate petite cakes
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10" 4 layer white cake from Kroger
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8" Tres Leches Cake from Kroger
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Homemade vanilla raspberry cake with chocolate ganache
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Homemade Caramel Apple Upside Down Cake
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Biscoff Cookie Butter Cake from Nothing Bundt Cake
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Red Velvet Cake from Nothing Bundt Cake
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Chocolate Mousse Cake from Costco
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Barcake with layers of vanilla Chantilly cream
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