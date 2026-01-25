Frisco High School Band Booster Association Inc
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Frisco High School Band Booster Association Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Frisco High School Band Cake Auction

Pick-up location

6401 Parkwood Blvd, Frisco, TX 75034, in the auditorium lobby NOW!

Portillo's Chocolate Eclair Cake item
Portillo's Chocolate Eclair Cake
$30

Starting bid

Portillo’s Chocolate Éclair Cake is a decadent, seven-layer no-bake dessert that replicates the flavors of a classic French Éclair. It features layers of graham crackers and vanilla custard or cream filling, topped with a rich, fudge-like chocolate frosting. This cold, custard-filled cake is often described as creamy and intensely chocolatey. Serves 10.

Portillo's Italian Strawberry Shortcake item
Portillo's Italian Strawberry Shortcake
$30

Starting bid

Portillo’s Italian Strawberry Shortcake is a refreshing dessert featuring layers of light, airy angel food cake, real strawberry filling, and homemade mascarpone cheese whipped cream. This dessert is known for its thick, creamy layers and fresh strawberry flavor. Serves 10.

HEB Chocolate Fudge Cake item
HEB Chocolate Fudge Cake
$50

Starting bid

A chocolate lover's dream come true, this 1/2 sheet cake has a decadently moist center and a rich supreme fudge icing. Pick one up for a perfect way to celebrate special moments. Serves up to 48.

Oreo Dream Extreme Cheesecake item
Oreo Dream Extreme Cheesecake
$50

Starting bid

10" Oreo Dream Extreme Cheesecake from Cheesecake Factory. It is full of Oreos and chocolatey goodness. Covered in rich chocolate icing and chocolate chips. serves 12-15 people

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake item
White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake
$20

Starting bid

6" White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake from Cheesecake Factory. Decadent white chocolate with swirls of raspberry on a chocolate crust. serves 4-6 people

Coca Cola Cake item
Coca Cola Cake
$25

Starting bid

Homemade traditional southern classic like your mama makes. Single layer chocolate cake with a ridge chocolate icing, both flavored with Coca Cola. 9"x13" serves 12-16 (donated by Coweys)

Paula Dean's Gooey Butter Cake item
Paula Dean's Gooey Butter Cake
$25

Starting bid

Homemade Gooey Butter Cake has a soft, buttery base topped with a thick, creamy, melt-in-your-mouth layer that’s slightly crisp on top and irresistibly gooey underneath. 9"x13" serves 12-16 (donated by Coweys)

Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Icing item
Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Icing
$30

Starting bid

Homemade Carrot Cake Carrot cake is moist, warmly spiced, and packed with tender shredded carrots that give it a rich, comforting texture. Finished with smooth, tangy cream cheese frosting, it’s a classic dessert. 10" triple layer cake serves 10-12 (donated by Coweys)

Paula Dean's Pineapple Upside Down Cake item
Paula Dean's Pineapple Upside Down Cake
$30

Starting bid

Homemade southern classic—rich, buttermilk cake baked over caramelized brown sugar, juicy pineapple slices, and sweet cherries. Warm, sticky, and nostalgic. Trimmed in pineapple flavored buttercream icing. serves 10-12 (donated by Coweys)

Chocolate Cake with Choc.Icing item
Chocolate Cake with Choc.Icing
$50

Starting bid

This chocolate cake is rich, moist, and deeply chocolatey, layered with smooth, creamy chocolate buttercream that melts in your mouth. It’s a classic, crowd-pleasing dessert that delivers pure chocolate comfort in every bite. serves 12 (donated by Hambrights)

Red Velvet Cheesecake item
Red Velvet Cheesecake
$30

Starting bid

7" from Cheesecake Factory.

Chocolate Cookies & Cream Cake item
Chocolate Cookies & Cream Cake
$30

Starting bid

10" Chocolate Cookies & Cream Cake from HEB

Cappuccino Cake item
Cappuccino Cake
$40

Starting bid

7" Cappuccino Cake from Paris Baquette

Pineapple Cake item
Pineapple Cake
$25

Starting bid

9"x13" Pineapple cake with pineapple cream cheese frosting

NY Style Cheesecake w/ Strawberries item
NY Style Cheesecake w/ Strawberries
$40

Starting bid

7" NY Style Cheesecake with strawberries from Paris Maquette

Chocoholic Chiffon Cake item
Chocoholic Chiffon Cake
$40

Starting bid

7" Chocoholic Chiffon Cake from Paris Baquette

12 Buntinis item
12 Buntinis
$25

Starting bid

12 Buntinis from Nothing Bundt Cakes

6 Strawberry Choco-veil Petite Cakes item
6 Strawberry Choco-veil Petite Cakes
$15

Starting bid

6 homemade strawberry chocolate petite cakes

6 Strawberry Choco-veil Petite Cakes item
6 Strawberry Choco-veil Petite Cakes
$15

Starting bid

6 Homemade strawberry chocolate petite cakes

Four Layer White Cake item
Four Layer White Cake
$20

Starting bid

10" 4 layer white cake from Kroger

Tres Leches Cake item
Tres Leches Cake
$20

Starting bid

8" Tres Leches Cake from Kroger

Vanilla Raspberry Cake w/ Chocolate Ganache item
Vanilla Raspberry Cake w/ Chocolate Ganache
$24

Starting bid

Homemade vanilla raspberry cake with chocolate ganache

Caramel Apple Upside Down Cake item
Caramel Apple Upside Down Cake
$20

Starting bid

Homemade Caramel Apple Upside Down Cake

Biscoff Cookie Butter Cake item
Biscoff Cookie Butter Cake
$35

Starting bid

Biscoff Cookie Butter Cake from Nothing Bundt Cake

Red Velvet Cake item
Red Velvet Cake
$30

Starting bid

Red Velvet Cake from Nothing Bundt Cake

Chocolate Mousse Cake item
Chocolate Mousse Cake
$30

Starting bid

Chocolate Mousse Cake from Costco

Vanilla Chantilly Cream Barcake with Fruit item
Vanilla Chantilly Cream Barcake with Fruit
$30

Starting bid

Barcake with layers of vanilla Chantilly cream

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